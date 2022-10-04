FIFA 23 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids

By Ben Wilson
published

From Haaland to the best bargains, here’s the FIFA 23 best young players list

FIFA 23
The FIFA 23 best young players list is inevitably topped by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. But before you quit FIFA 23 career mode in a huff over how much those guys cost, note there are plenty of bargain wonderkids to be had too. Not only that, we've done the scouting for you. Below you'll find the 50 hottest prospects in the game, sorted into five categories: keepers, defenders, midfielders, wingers and strikers. All stats are correct as of September 26, 2022. Enjoy your pre-Christmas shopping with GR's FIFA 23 best young players guide…

FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers

FIFA 23

As he did last year, PSG super stopper Gigi Donnarumma tops the best young keepers list in FIFA 23. Let's face it: you're never going to muster up the French giants' asking price of £138 million, so focus elsewhere if you want youth between the sticks. Gavin Bazunu and Kevin Mier are the most affordable options. Southampton demand £4.3m for Bazunu, and the Irishman will happily sign for £8,500 per week. Mier, meanwhile, costs £3m from Atletico National, with a weekly wage of £12,000. Why not go wild and buy both?

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris SG238892
Gregor KobelDortmund248388
Diogo Costa FC Porto 227986
Aaron RamsdaleArsenal248286
Gavin BazunuSouthampton207085
Justin BijlowFeyenoord 247985
Luis MaximianoLazio237985
Albin LafontNantes238085
Giorgi MamardashviliValencia21 7884
Kevin MierAtletico Nacional2272 84

FIFA 23 best young defenders

If you're seeking a club set in defence for years to come, roll with AC Milan. Centre-back Fikayo Tomoro and left-back Theo Hernandez are just 24 and both have potential OVRs of 90. No one on this list can be described as a bargain, but Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol is just about attainable if you're playing as one of game's mega clubs. Sadly, by 'attainable', I'm still talking about an asking price of £70 million…

FIFA 23

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan238490
Fikayo TomoriAC Milan248490
Theo Hernandez AC Milan 2485 90
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 23 8790
Ronald AraujoBarcelona238389
Josko GvardiolRB Leipzig208189
Jules Kounde Barcelona238489
Eder Militao Real Madrid 248489
Matthijs de Ligt FC Bayern228589
Alphonso Davies FC Bayern 218489

FIFA 23 best young midfielders

The FIFA 23 midfield wonderkids list is ridiculously stacked. Four players with 89 Potential somehow fall short of the top ten: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard (both Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern), and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid). Spanish Under-21 international Alberto Moleiro is the player you absolutely have to target. Las Palmas want £13 million for the super-skilled little man, and his weekly wage is a very affordable £11,000. You know what to do.

FIFA 23

Name Club Age Rating Potential
Pedri Barcelona 198593
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 198291
Jude Bellingham Dortmund 198491
Kai Havertz Chelsea 238491
Alberto MoleiroUD Las Palmas187590
Jamal MusialaFC Bayern19 8190
Sandro TonaliAC Milan228490
Federico ValverdeReal Madrid 238490
VitinhaParis SG227989
Eduardo CamavingaReal Madrid 19 79 89

FIFA 23 best young wingers

It's a great time to select Real Madrid in career mode. Not only do you have the game's best player (Karim Benzema) up front, but Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo won't need upgrading out wide for years. Figure controlling the Champions League winners is too easy? There are a bargains to be poached for whichever club you decide to take on. Nusa is an absurdly cheap £1.5m, and only sets you back £2,000 per week in wages. Wow! Cherki is also a snip for a fee of £8.5m, and £18,000 weekly salary.

FIFA 23

Name Club Age RatingPotential
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 218692
Phil FodenManchester City228592
Ansu Fati Barcelona 197990
Rafael LeaoAC Milan238490
Federico Chiesa Juventus248490
Antonio NusaClub Brugge176888
Antony Manchester United228288
Rayan CherkiOL 1873 88
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli2176 88
RodrygoReal Madrid218188

FIFA 22 best young strikers

FIFA 23

If Tomori, Hernandez and Sandro Tonali weren't enough to convince you of Milan's abundant career mode potential then Belgian wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere should be the deal sealer. He'll keep you in Serie A and Champions League contention for the next decade. 17-year-old Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko finishes one place short of the top ten, and is the hitman to target on a budget. He's 69-rated but with a Potential of 88, and can be acquired for a fee of £3.8m, and £4,000 per week salary. 

NameClubAgeRatingPotential
Kylian Mbappe Paris SG2391 95
Erling Haaland Manchester City2188 94
Jamie TarttAFC Richmond248491
Dusan VlahovicJuventus228491
Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 228490
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 248690
Darwin NunezLiverpool238289
Christopher NkunkuRB Leipzig248689
Victor Osimhen Napoli 238389
Charles De KetelaereAC Milan217888
