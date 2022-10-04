FIFA 23 best young players list reveals the top 50 career mode wonderkids

The FIFA 23 best young players list is inevitably topped by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. But before you quit FIFA 23 career mode in a huff over how much those guys cost, note there are plenty of bargain wonderkids to be had too. Not only that, we've done the scouting for you. Below you'll find the 50 hottest prospects in the game, sorted into five categories: keepers, defenders, midfielders, wingers and strikers. All stats are correct as of September 26, 2022. Enjoy your pre-Christmas shopping with GR's FIFA 23 best young players guide…
FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers
As he did last year, PSG super stopper Gigi Donnarumma tops the best young keepers list in FIFA 23. Let's face it: you're never going to muster up the French giants' asking price of £138 million, so focus elsewhere if you want youth between the sticks. Gavin Bazunu and Kevin Mier are the most affordable options. Southampton demand £4.3m for Bazunu, and the Irishman will happily sign for £8,500 per week. Mier, meanwhile, costs £3m from Atletico National, with a weekly wage of £12,000. Why not go wild and buy both?
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Paris SG
|23
|88
|92
|Gregor Kobel
|Dortmund
|24
|83
|88
|Diogo Costa
|FC Porto
|22
|79
|86
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|24
|82
|86
|Gavin Bazunu
|Southampton
|20
|70
|85
|Justin Bijlow
|Feyenoord
|24
|79
|85
|Luis Maximiano
|Lazio
|23
|79
|85
|Albin Lafont
|Nantes
|23
|80
|85
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|21
|78
|84
|Kevin Mier
|Atletico Nacional
|22
|72
|84
FIFA 23 best young defenders
If you're seeking a club set in defence for years to come, roll with AC Milan. Centre-back Fikayo Tomoro and left-back Theo Hernandez are just 24 and both have potential OVRs of 90. No one on this list can be described as a bargain, but Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol is just about attainable if you're playing as one of game's mega clubs. Sadly, by 'attainable', I'm still talking about an asking price of £70 million…
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|23
|84
|90
|Fikayo Tomori
|AC Milan
|24
|84
|90
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan
|24
|85
|90
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|23
|87
|90
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|23
|83
|89
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|20
|81
|89
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|23
|84
|89
|Eder Militao
|Real Madrid
|24
|84
|89
|Matthijs de Ligt
|FC Bayern
|22
|85
|89
|Alphonso Davies
|FC Bayern
|21
|84
|89
FIFA 23 best young midfielders
The FIFA 23 midfield wonderkids list is ridiculously stacked. Four players with 89 Potential somehow fall short of the top ten: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard (both Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern), and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid). Spanish Under-21 international Alberto Moleiro is the player you absolutely have to target. Las Palmas want £13 million for the super-skilled little man, and his weekly wage is a very affordable £11,000. You know what to do.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|19
|85
|93
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|82
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|Dortmund
|19
|84
|91
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|23
|84
|91
|Alberto Moleiro
|UD Las Palmas
|18
|75
|90
|Jamal Musiala
|FC Bayern
|19
|81
|90
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|22
|84
|90
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|23
|84
|90
|Vitinha
|Paris SG
|22
|79
|89
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|19
|79
|89
FIFA 23 best young wingers
It's a great time to select Real Madrid in career mode. Not only do you have the game's best player (Karim Benzema) up front, but Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo won't need upgrading out wide for years. Figure controlling the Champions League winners is too easy? There are a bargains to be poached for whichever club you decide to take on. Nusa is an absurdly cheap £1.5m, and only sets you back £2,000 per week in wages. Wow! Cherki is also a snip for a fee of £8.5m, and £18,000 weekly salary.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|21
|86
|92
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|22
|85
|92
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|19
|79
|90
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|23
|84
|90
|Federico Chiesa
|Juventus
|24
|84
|90
|Antonio Nusa
|Club Brugge
|17
|68
|88
|Antony
|Manchester United
|22
|82
|88
|Rayan Cherki
|OL
|18
|73
|88
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|21
|76
|88
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|21
|81
|88
FIFA 22 best young strikers
If Tomori, Hernandez and Sandro Tonali weren't enough to convince you of Milan's abundant career mode potential then Belgian wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere should be the deal sealer. He'll keep you in Serie A and Champions League contention for the next decade. 17-year-old Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko finishes one place short of the top ten, and is the hitman to target on a budget. He's 69-rated but with a Potential of 88, and can be acquired for a fee of £3.8m, and £4,000 per week salary.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris SG
|23
|91
|95
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|21
|88
|94
|Jamie Tartt
|AFC Richmond
|24
|84
|91
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|22
|84
|91
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|84
|90
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|24
|86
|90
|Darwin Nunez
|Liverpool
|23
|82
|89
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|24
|86
|89
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|23
|83
|89
|Charles De Ketelaere
|AC Milan
|21
|78
|88