FIFA 23 skill moves guide with every trick, flick and spin

How to do all the new FIFA 23 skill moves like Heel Fake and First Time Feint Turn

The FIFA 23 skill moves list adds four newcomers, along with a trio of fake shots. Ahead we'll explain how you can let loose with all seven of these FIFA 23 additions, as well as take you through all the flicks, juggles and nutmegs that return from previous editions. 

The four new moves are the First Time Feint Turn (1 Star), Stutter Feint (3 Stars), Heel to Ball Roll (4 Stars), and Heel Fake (5 Stars). The new fake shots are called Jog Open Up, Stand Open Up, and the Explosive Fake Shot (all 4 Stars). Enough talk: let's show you how to do them in your FIFA 23 skill moves guide. 

FIFA 23 skill moves star ratings explained

The FIFA 23 skill moves list below is split into five categories. Every player in the game has an independent 'skill moves' rating, which you can find on their attributes screen, and determines how many tricks he or she can pull off. One-star players can only unleash moves in that category, whereas five-star players can nail every last one. As you'd expect, most defenders have lower ratings, while wingers can often be found with four stars and above.

FIFA 23 skill moves list

1 Star Skill Moves

These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off – even goalkeepers. Even so, you're brave busting any of them out using Nick Pope. The First Time Feint Turn is new this year.

1 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
BridgeTap R1 x2Tap RB x2
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 + RS directionTap LB + RB + RS direction
Standing Ball JuggleL2 + Tap R1Hold LT + Tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left/RightHold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/rightHold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Flick UpHold L1 + Tap R3Hold LB + Tap R3
First Time Feint TurnHold L1 + R1 + flick LS downHold LB + RB + flick LS down

2 Star Skill Moves

99% of outfield players have two-star skills so you shouldn't have any trouble doing these nifty tricks.

2 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down x2Flick RS down x2
Body Feint Right/LeftFlick RS right/leftFlick RS right/left
Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS front to right/leftRoll RS front to right/left
Reverse Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS right/left to frontRoll RS right/left to front
Ball Roll Right/LeftHold RS right/leftHold RS right/left
Drag BackL1 + R1 + LS flick downLB + RB + LS flick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Most midfielders and forwards have three star skills, enabling them to pull off 'classic' FIFA favourites such as the Roulette and Heel Chop.

3 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to rightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roulette LeftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Fake Left & Go RightRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right & Go LeftRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop Right/LeftHold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/leftHold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left
Stutter FeintHold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left)Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)

4 Star Skill Moves

Four new moves join the four-star category for FIFA 23: the Heel to Ball Roll, Jog Open Up, Stand Open Up, and Explosive Fake Shot. To use the latter your player much have both Acceleration and Sprint Speed ratings of 85 or more.

4 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Ball Hop (while standing)Hold L1 + press R3Hold LB + press R3
Heel To Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Simple RainbowRS flick down then up twiceRS flick down then up twice
Spin RightHold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to rightHold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Spin LeftHold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftHold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)RS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Cut RightRS hold left + LS hold rightRS hold left + LS hold right
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS hold right + LS hold leftRS hold right + LS hold left
Fake Pass (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then XHold RT + X then A
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/leftHold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
Quick Ball RollsRS hold downRS hold down
Drag To HeelHold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
Lane Change Right/LeftHold L1 + RS hold right/leftHold LB + RS hold right/left
Three Touch Roulette Right/LeftHold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag Back Spin Right/LeftRS flick down then flick right/leftRS flick down then flick right/left
Four Touch TurnHold L2 + flick RS back twiceHold LT + flick RS back twice
Scoop Turn FakeTap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other sideTap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other sid
Skilled BridgeHope L2 + tap R1 twiceHope LT + tap RB twice
Heel to Ball RollHold L1 + flick RS up then downHold LB + flick RS up then down
Jog Open UpL1 + Fake Shot + flick LS right or leftLB + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left
Stand Open UpL1 + Fake Shot + flick LS in required directionLB + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction
Explosive Fake ShotFake Shot + flick LS while runningFake Shot + flick LS while running

5 Star Skill Moves

The best of the best – and priciest of the priciest, in so far as Ultimate Team is concerned. The Heel Fake is brand new for FIFA 23.

5 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Advanced RainbowRS flick down, hold up, then flick upRS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS from down to left, then back to rightRoll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
Triple ElasticoRoll RS from down to right, then back to leftRoll RS from down to right, then back to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)RS hold right/left then flick upRS hold right/left then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1 + RS flick up then downHold RB + RS flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)RS flick up, up, downRS flick up, up, down
Turn and Spin Right/LeftRS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)RS hold right/left then flick left/rightRS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/rightHold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to rightHold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
Elastico Chop LeftHold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to leftHold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
Spin Flick Right/LeftHold R1 + RS flick up then right/leftHold RB + RS flick up then right/left
Flick OverHold L1 + RS hold upHold LB + RS hold up
Tornado Spin Right/LeftHold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/leftHold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
Rabona Fake (while jogging)Hold L2 + Square then X + LS downHold LT + X then A + LS down
First-Time SpinHold L1 + R1 during first touchHold LB + RB during first touch
Heel FakeHold L2 + flick RS left, then rightHold LT + flick RS left, then right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Those with five-star skill moves also have bespoke juggling moves. Nail these to properly humiliate opponents, if that's your thing.

5 Star Juggling Tricks
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Laces Flick UpL2 + Hold R1LT + Hold RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/LeftHold LS down/right/leftHold LS down/right/left
Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwiseRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
In Air ElasticoRS flick right then leftRS flick right then left
Reverse In Air ElasticoRS flick left then rightRS flick left then right
Flick Up For VolleyHold LS upHold LS up
Chest FlickHold L2 + R3 x2Hold LT + R3 x2
T. Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise then RS flick upRS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
