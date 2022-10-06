FIFA 23 lengthy players explained as acceleration gets reworked

FIFA 23 lengthy players are picking up a tonne of noise across social media. Leading most casual fans to pose the obvious question: what on earth are they? It all relates to a tweak to the game engine which means that all FIFA 23 players have one of three new acceleration styles. ‘Lengthy’ is one of the trio, and has been immediately labeled as meta by both influencers and elite Weekend League players. Below we explain exactly how these types of players work, and list the best ones to sign in Ultimate Team, in your FIFA 23 lengthy players guide.

New FIFA 23 acceleration styles explained

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 now groups every player into one of three acceleration styles.

Lengthy players start off slow when you hold down the sprint button, but maintain their pace for a longer time once they’ve built up to top speed. They tend to be tall players with high strength but low agility. [So most of the game’s best CBs fit into this category.] The most notable – and therefore priciest – examples in FUT are Liverpool super-defender Virgil Van Djik and England skipper Harry Kane.

Explosive players burst into life with sudden quickness, but their speed gradually decreases the further they run. These players tend to be short, with high agility and lower strength. They’re especially effective when charging onto a perfectly timed through ball. We’re talking famously rapid names such as Sadio Mane, Leo Messi, Mo Salah, and Neymar Jr.

Controlled players are your default type of footballer. They offer balance in terms of both getting up to speed and maintaining it. In other words: solid, safe, often unspectacular. But that categorically does not make them slow. Cover star Kylain Mbappe is on the FIFA 23 controlled players list, as is Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema and some lad called Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now we’ve explained the acceleration styles, you want to know which cards to target, right? We’ve listed the best in each category below. All ratings pertain to their base item. And you can enhance their abilities even further by mastering your FIFA 23 chemistry styles.

The best FIFA 23 lengthy players in Ultimate Team

(Image credit: EA)

These are the ten highest rated lengthy outfield players in FUT. If we’d included goalkeepers then Alisson (89, Liverpool) and Ederson (89, Manchester City) would have made the list too, but acceleration isn’t a priority between the sticks. Note that Haaland, Koulibaly and Rudiger all have FIFA 23 OTW cards in addition to their rare gold items, and the ‘FIFA 23 lengthy’ label applies to those cards in the exact same manner.

Name Position Club Pace Rating Virgil Van Dijk CB Liverpool 81 90 Casemiro CDM Manchester United 63 89 Harry Kane ST Tottenham 68 89 Erling Haaland ST Manchester City 89 88 Ruben Dias CB Manchester City 63 88 Kalidou Koulibaly CB Chelsea 82 87 Fabinho CDM Liverpool 66 87 Antonio Rudiger CB Real Madrid 82 87 Aymeric Laporte CB Manchester City 61 86 Romelu Lukaku ST Inter Milan 80 86

Top FIFA 23 lengthy players rated under 84

(Image credit: EA)

You’ll have noted that all of the players listed above are elite, and therefore cost a ton of coins on the transfer market. So let’s give you some FIFA 23 lengthy bargains too. Ultimate Team cards start getting super pricey at an overall rating of 84. So here are the best ten lengthy players with an OVR of 83 or less. If you need even more then try Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan, ST, 82), Emre Can (CM, Dortmund, 82), or Luis Muriel (ST, Atalanta, 82).

Name Position Club Pace Rating Bremer CB Juventus 78 83 Pau Torres CB Villarreal 73 83 Presnel Kimpembe CB Paris SG 80 83 Ronald Araujo CB Barcelona 77 83 Pierre-Emile Hojberg CDM Tottenham 55 83 Diego Carlos CB Aston Villa 76 83 Duvan Zapata ST Atalanta 78 83 Cristian Romero CB Tottenham 73 83 Jose Maria Gimenez CB Atletico Madrid 71 83 Marco Arnautovic ST Bologna 78 82

The top ten FIFA 23 explosive players

(Image credit: EA)

These are the ten most explosive players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team – and incredibly, three of them play for FC Bayern. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr is a particularly tantalizing inclusion, given that he also appears on the FIFA 23 best young players list. Indeed, these ratings also apply in FIFA 23 career mode – so don’t be shy about splurging big cash on the monster names below if you’re at the helm of one of a Champions League contender.

Name Position Nationality Age Rating Lionel Messi RW Paris SG 81 91 Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool 90 90 Neymar Jr LW Paris SG 87 89 Sadio Mane LM FC Bayern 90 89 Joshua Kimmich CDM FC Bayern 68 89 Bernardo Silva CAM Manchester City 77 88 Luka Modric CM Real Madrid 73 88 Vinicius Jr LW Real Madrid 95 86 Raheem Sterling LW Chelsea 90 86 Kingsley Coman LM FC Bayern 92 86

The best controlled players in FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Karim Benzema appears on the top of this year’s FIFA 23 ratings, so naturally scores first place on the FIFA 23 controlled players list too. As with the lengthy list, we’ve left off goalkeepers. Otherwise, Thibault Courtois (Real Madrid, 90), Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern, 90), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, 89), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona, 88), Keylor Navas (Paris SG, 88) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris SG, 88) would all have featured here too. Whew!