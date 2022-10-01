FIFA 23 OTW guide to dynamic Haaland, Mane and Rudiger cards

FIFA 23 OTW cards are the first dynamic items released for EA’s final entry in the series. As with previous years, Ones To Watch cards see select players receive FIFA 23 Ultimate Team upgrades in reward for excellent real-life performances. All of those awarded cards were on the move during the summer transfer window, meaning highlights include Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Richarlison. Below we explain how the season-long promo works, before bringing you the compete FIFA 23 OTW cards list.

How does FIFA 23 OTW work?

OTW stands for Ones To Watch, and arrived in FIFA 23 on Friday, September 30. 16 players landed in the first drop, with EA keeping an open mind to adding more in the weeks and months ahead. Cards start the season with a rating to match their standard in-game item. After that, each time a player appears in Wednesday’s Team Of The Week (TOTW), his OTW is boosted to the same value as the TOTW one.

Take Erling Haaland. Both his rare gold item and OTW card kick off FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 88. But his first TOTW item – you know it’s happening soon – will have an OVR of 89, and so his OTW card will upgrade to 89 too on the corresponding Wednesday night. OTW items never get downgraded, so he’ll maintain that 89 rating (or go even higher) all the way through to EA Sports FC. Yet his gold card remains locked at 88.

Are there additional OTW upgrades?

Yes! Starting from 30th September, cards also receive a boost if that player’s club wins three of their next eight league matches. EA is calling this mechanic ‘Wins to Watch’. So even if Haaland doesn’t appear in an upcoming TOTW, he’ll still be boosted to 89 if City can overcome three of Manchester United, Southampton, Liverpool, Brighton, Leicester, Fulham, Brentford and Leeds. And if he smashes more hat-tricks in some of these games, the big Norwegian will swiftly be entering 90+ territory on his Ones To Watch card.

Also new this year is something called Nations To Watch. It’s tied to the Qatar World Cup, which kicks off on 20 November. All a player has to do to receive a one-off upgrade is see their national team win a single match at the World Cup. Even if they don’t play in the victory, they still earn the boost. Just be warned there’ll be no jump for Haaland from this element of the campaign, as Norway were eliminated after the group stage.

How much do FIFA 23 OTW cards cost?

The community naturally expects Haaland to be among the goals all season, and so his cost is likely to remain astronomical. As of opening weekend it’ll set you back 1.2 million coins on PS5. For that you get 87 Physicality, 89 Pace, and a lethal 91 Shooting.

Also guaranteed to remain expensive is Sadio Mane. In previous years, moving to the Bundesliga would likely have seen his cost come down. But FIFA 23’s new chemistry system no longer punishes you for utilising players from multiple leagues, and so Mane is likely to figure in most meta teams. He costs 600,000 coins as of Saturday, October 1. Mane’s OVR is 89, which breaks down as 90 Pace, 88 Dribbling, and 83 Shooting.

Rounding out the top five in terms of price are Barcelona striker Robert Lewandoswki (91 OVR, 364,000), Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger (87 OVR, 340,000), and Arsenal hitman Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR, 239,000).

What are the best FIFA 23 OTW bargains?

At this stage only three players can really be described as risk-free investments. Leeds defensive midfielder Tyler Adams is worth picking up if you have 10,000 coins spare. He’ll only need one upgrade this season to leap from his current OVR of 76, and ensure you make at least a small profit.

Also worth a grab are Corentin Tolisso and Nico Schlotterbeck. The Frenchman is selling for 12,000 coins and, with a current OVR of 81, could become extremely valuable with a couple of TOTW appearances. That’s even more the case for Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck. Highly rated CBs are always required for late-season SBCs (Squad Building Challenges), and a couple of boosts from his initial 82 OVR will see the German’s value skyrocket.

Are there any other ways to unlock FIFA 23 OTW items?

Yep. Continuing a tradition firmly established in FIFA 22, there are two additional OTW players to unlock using in-game objectives, and another to be found as an SBC reward.

The pair of Objectives players are Spurs striker Richarlison and Milan right-back Sergino Dest. All of Richarlison’s tasks are online-based, but don’t panic if you’re an offline-only player: Dest’s tasks can all be ticked off in Squad Battles.

The SBC reward is new Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. You need to submit three teams to pick up the Cote d’Ivoire powerhouse, at a total cost of around 90,000 coins.

Where can I see the complete FIFA 23 OTW cards list?

Regular FIFA 22 players should know the drill by now. We have all the FIFA 23 Ones To Watch cards for you below, and will update this list throughout the season.