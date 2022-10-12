FIFA 23 cheapest rated players in Ultimate Team

It’s important to know your FIFA 23 cheapest rated players if you’re going to complete the plethora of Squad Building Challenges released each week. Better known as SBCs, these FIFA 23 treats enable you to unlock better players, kits, and other assorted bits of bling throughout the season. They’re especially tough – and expensive! – when you need to submit high-rated teams, so below we’ve focussed on affordable cards rated 84 or above. All prices in your FIFA 23 cheapest rated players guide are correct as of Wednesday, October 12.

Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23

As of mid-October, 84 rated players are still relatively easy to find and therefore good value if you’ve played even a few matches in order to rack up FIFA 23 coins. That is likely to change as Christmas approaches and SBCs for FIFA 23 Icons are released – so we recommend having every player on this list stashed in your club in order to sell on at a later date, once prices rise. Mats Hummels and Jack Grealish are solid performers out on the pitch, too.

Name Position Team Rating Price Stefan Savic CB Atletico Madrid 84 2100 Dusan Tadic LW Ajax 84 2100 Lorenzo Pellegrini CAM Roma 84 2100 Canales RM Real Betis 84 2100 Samir Handanovic GK Inter Milan 84 2100 Dusan Vlahovic ST Juventus 84 2100 Jack Grealish LW Manchester City 84 2200 Angel Di Maria RW Juventus 84 2200 Yassine Bounou GK Sevilla 84 2200 Mats Hummels CB Dortmund 84 2200

Cheap 85 rated players in FIFA 23

Longstanding FIFA players have nightmares over Yann Sommer – the Swiss keeper has been highly rated for years and therefore one of the most common pack rewards for Weekend League or Divisional Rivals wins. He’s the epitome of what the community calls ‘SBC fodder’. And a pretty good keeper too – but one who really gets used because, as you’re about to find out, there are many even better netminders still to come.

Name Position Team Rating Price Marcos Acuna LB Sevilla 85 8000 Yann Sommer GK Borussia M’gladbach 85 8000 Serge Gnabry RM FC Bayern 85 8000 Jorginho CM Chelsea 85 8100 Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona 85 8100 Peter Gulasci GK RB Leipzig 85 8100 Yannick Carrasco LM Atletico Madrid 85 8200 Niklas Sule CB Dortmund 85 8200 Marco Reus CAM Dortmund 85 8200 Jamie Vardy ST Leicester City 85 8200

Cheap 86 rated players in FIFA 23

We’re entering five-figure territory now, and while most of these cards are again being used for SBCs, a handful are very solid additions to any Division Rivals squad too. Lautaro Martinez is a handful for any online opponent, Riyah Mahrez boasts 5-star FIFA 23 skill moves, and Milan Skriniar has very few flaws at the back. Edouard Mendy is a solid starting point for any Premier League dream team, too. Inter Milan have four players on the list, cementing their place in the FIFA 23 best teams guide.

Name Position Team Rating Price Lautaro Martinez ST Inter Milan 86 15000 Marcelo Brozovic CDM Inter Milan 86 15000 Edouard Mendy GK Chelsea 86 15250 Parejo CM Villarreal 86 15500 Riyad Mahrez RW Manchester City 86 15750 Milan Skriniar CB Inter Milan 86 15750 Aymeric Laporte CB Manchester City 86 16000 Ciro Immobile ST Latium 86 16000 Romelu Lukaku ST Inter Milan 86 16000 Paulo Dybala CB Roma 86 16000

Cheapest 87 rated players in FIFA 23

We’re entering the top-tier now, meaning two of the cards below aren’t mere gold items. (Hence the asterisks.) Jorge Campos is a member of the FIFA 23 Heroes club, while Patrick Schick has been plucked from GR’s FIFA 23 RTTK Tracker. That means their prices are likely to fluctuate more wildly than the other eight players on the list. It’s dominated by Premier League items, with Hugo Lloris, Trent Alexander-Arnold, David De Gea, Rodri, Fabinho and Andrew Robertson all plying their trade in the top tier of English football.

Name Position Team Rating Price Marco Verratti CM Paris SG 87 17500 Hugo Lloris GK Tottenham 87 17750 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 87 17750 David De Gea GK Manchester United 87 18000 Rodri CDM Manchester City 87 18000 Fabinho CDM Liverpool 87 18000 Andrew Robertson LB Liverpool 87 18500 Jorge Campos* GK Heroes 87 19000 Thomas Muller CAM FC Bayern 87 19500 Patrick Schick** ST Bayer Leverkusen 87 21000

Cheap 88 rated players in FIFA 23

Our list ends at 88, as no player beyond this point can be described as cheap. Prices at that tier begin with 89-rated Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern, who sets you back 29,250 coins. Seven of this lot are marginally easier on your wallet, and again two special cards sneak onto the more expensive part of the list – Kimmich’s team-mate Thomas Muller, in Road To The Knockouts form, and Argentine favorite Diego Milito. [You’d be daft to spend 81,000 on completing an SBC, though.] For a look at the players who manage to be even better than this talented bunch, jump on over to GR’s FIFA 23 ratings guide.