FIFA 23 cheapest rated players in Ultimate Team

By Ben Wilson
published

Grab 85s and 84s on a budget with your FIFA 23 cheapest rated guide

FIFA 23
(Image credit: EA)

It’s important to know your FIFA 23 cheapest rated players if you’re going to complete the plethora of Squad Building Challenges released each week. Better known as SBCs, these FIFA 23 treats enable you to unlock better players, kits, and other assorted bits of bling throughout the season. They’re especially tough – and expensive! – when you need to submit high-rated teams, so below we’ve focussed on affordable cards rated 84 or above. All prices in your FIFA 23 cheapest rated players guide are correct as of Wednesday, October 12.

Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

As of mid-October, 84 rated players are still relatively easy to find and therefore good value if you’ve played even a few matches in order to rack up FIFA 23 coins. That is likely to change as Christmas approaches and SBCs for FIFA 23 Icons are released – so we recommend having every player on this list stashed in your club in order to sell on at a later date, once prices rise. Mats Hummels and Jack Grealish are solid performers out on the pitch, too.

Name PositionTeamRatingPrice
Stefan Savic CB Atletico Madrid 84 2100
Dusan Tadic LW Ajax 84 2100
Lorenzo Pellegrini CAMRoma842100
Canales RM Real Betis 84 2100
Samir Handanovic GK Inter Milan 84 2100
Dusan Vlahovic ST Juventus 84 2100
Jack Grealish LW Manchester City 84 2200
Angel Di Maria RW Juventus 84 2200
Yassine Bounou GKSevilla 84 2200
Mats Hummels CB Dortmund 84 2200

Cheap 85 rated players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Longstanding FIFA players have nightmares over Yann Sommer – the Swiss keeper has been highly rated for years and therefore one of the most common pack rewards for Weekend League or Divisional Rivals wins. He’s the epitome of what the community calls ‘SBC fodder’. And a pretty good keeper too – but one who really gets used because, as you’re about to find out, there are many even better netminders still to come. 

Name PositionTeamRatingPrice
Marcos Acuna LB Sevilla 85 8000
Yann Sommer GK Borussia M’gladbach 85 8000
Serge Gnabry RM FC Bayern 85 8000
Jorginho CM Chelsea 85 8100
Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona 85 8100
Peter Gulasci GK RB Leipzig 85 8100
Yannick Carrasco LM Atletico Madrid 85 8200
Niklas Sule CB Dortmund 85 8200
Marco Reus CAM Dortmund 85 8200
Jamie Vardy ST Leicester City 85 8200

Cheap 86 rated players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

We’re entering five-figure territory now, and while most of these cards are again being used for SBCs, a handful are very solid additions to any Division Rivals squad too. Lautaro Martinez is a handful for any online opponent, Riyah Mahrez boasts 5-star FIFA 23 skill moves, and Milan Skriniar has very few flaws at the back. Edouard Mendy is a solid starting point for any Premier League dream team, too. Inter Milan have four players on the list, cementing their place in the FIFA 23 best teams guide. 

Name PositionTeamRatingPrice
Lautaro Martinez ST Inter Milan 86 15000
Marcelo Brozovic CDM Inter Milan 8615000
Edouard Mendy GK Chelsea 86 15250
Parejo CM Villarreal 86 15500
Riyad Mahrez RW Manchester City 86 15750
Milan Skriniar CBInter Milan 86 15750
Aymeric Laporte CB Manchester City 8616000
Ciro Immobile ST Latium 8616000
Romelu Lukaku STInter Milan 8616000
Paulo Dybala CB Roma 8616000

Cheapest 87 rated players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

We’re entering the top-tier now, meaning two of the cards below aren’t mere gold items. (Hence the asterisks.) Jorge Campos is a member of the FIFA 23 Heroes club, while Patrick Schick has been plucked from GR’s FIFA 23 RTTK Tracker. That means their prices are likely to fluctuate more wildly than the other eight players on the list. It’s dominated by Premier League items, with Hugo Lloris, Trent Alexander-Arnold, David De Gea, Rodri, Fabinho and Andrew Robertson all plying their trade in the top tier of English football.

Name PositionTeamRatingPrice
Marco Verratti CM Paris SG 87 17500
Hugo Lloris GK Tottenham 87 17750
Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 87 17750
David De Gea GK Manchester United 87 18000
Rodri CDM Manchester City87 18000
Fabinho CDM Liverpool 87 18000
Andrew Robertson LB Liverpool 87 18500
Jorge Campos* GK Heroes8719000
Thomas Muller CAM FC Bayern 8719500
Patrick Schick** STBayer Leverkusen 8721000

Cheap 88 rated players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Our list ends at 88, as no player beyond this point can be described as cheap. Prices at that tier begin with 89-rated Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern, who sets you back 29,250 coins. Seven of this lot are marginally easier on your wallet, and again two special cards sneak onto the more expensive part of the list – Kimmich’s team-mate Thomas Muller, in Road To The Knockouts form, and Argentine favorite Diego Milito. [You’d be daft to spend 81,000 on completing an SBC, though.] For a look at the players who manage to be even better than this talented bunch, jump on over to GR’s FIFA 23 ratings guide.

NamePositionTeamRatingPrice
Ruben Dias CB Manchester City 88 22000
Luka Modric CM Real Madrid 88 22000
Keylor Navas GK Paris SG 88 22000
Toni Kroos CM Real Madrid 88 22500
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen GKBarcelona 88 23500
Bernardo Silva CAM Manchester City 91 23750
Gianluigi Donnarumma GK Paris SG 88 24750
Marquinhos CB Paris SG 88 47250
Thomas Muller* CAM FC Bayern9150000
Diego Milito ST Heroes 88 81000
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

See comments