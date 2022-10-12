FIFA 23 cheapest rated players in Ultimate Team

It’s important to know your FIFA 23 cheapest rated players if you’re going to complete the plethora of Squad Building Challenges released each week. Better known as SBCs, these FIFA 23 treats enable you to unlock better players, kits, and other assorted bits of bling throughout the season. They’re especially tough – and expensive! – when you need to submit high-rated teams, so below we’ve focussed on affordable cards rated 84 or above. All prices in your FIFA 23 cheapest rated players guide are correct as of Wednesday, October 12.
Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23
As of mid-October, 84 rated players are still relatively easy to find and therefore good value if you’ve played even a few matches in order to rack up FIFA 23 coins. That is likely to change as Christmas approaches and SBCs for FIFA 23 Icons are released – so we recommend having every player on this list stashed in your club in order to sell on at a later date, once prices rise. Mats Hummels and Jack Grealish are solid performers out on the pitch, too.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Price
|Stefan Savic
|CB
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|2100
|Dusan Tadic
|LW
|Ajax
|84
|2100
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|CAM
|Roma
|84
|2100
|Canales
|RM
|Real Betis
|84
|2100
|Samir Handanovic
|GK
|Inter Milan
|84
|2100
|Dusan Vlahovic
|ST
|Juventus
|84
|2100
|Jack Grealish
|LW
|Manchester City
|84
|2200
|Angel Di Maria
|RW
|Juventus
|84
|2200
|Yassine Bounou
|GK
|Sevilla
|84
|2200
|Mats Hummels
|CB
|Dortmund
|84
|2200
Cheap 85 rated players in FIFA 23
Longstanding FIFA players have nightmares over Yann Sommer – the Swiss keeper has been highly rated for years and therefore one of the most common pack rewards for Weekend League or Divisional Rivals wins. He’s the epitome of what the community calls ‘SBC fodder’. And a pretty good keeper too – but one who really gets used because, as you’re about to find out, there are many even better netminders still to come.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Price
|Marcos Acuna
|LB
|Sevilla
|85
|8000
|Yann Sommer
|GK
|Borussia M’gladbach
|85
|8000
|Serge Gnabry
|RM
|FC Bayern
|85
|8000
|Jorginho
|CM
|Chelsea
|85
|8100
|Sergio Busquets
|CDM
|Barcelona
|85
|8100
|Peter Gulasci
|GK
|RB Leipzig
|85
|8100
|Yannick Carrasco
|LM
|Atletico Madrid
|85
|8200
|Niklas Sule
|CB
|Dortmund
|85
|8200
|Marco Reus
|CAM
|Dortmund
|85
|8200
|Jamie Vardy
|ST
|Leicester City
|85
|8200
Cheap 86 rated players in FIFA 23
We’re entering five-figure territory now, and while most of these cards are again being used for SBCs, a handful are very solid additions to any Division Rivals squad too. Lautaro Martinez is a handful for any online opponent, Riyah Mahrez boasts 5-star FIFA 23 skill moves, and Milan Skriniar has very few flaws at the back. Edouard Mendy is a solid starting point for any Premier League dream team, too. Inter Milan have four players on the list, cementing their place in the FIFA 23 best teams guide.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Price
|Lautaro Martinez
|ST
|Inter Milan
|86
|15000
|Marcelo Brozovic
|CDM
|Inter Milan
|86
|15000
|Edouard Mendy
|GK
|Chelsea
|86
|15250
|Parejo
|CM
|Villarreal
|86
|15500
|Riyad Mahrez
|RW
|Manchester City
|86
|15750
|Milan Skriniar
|CB
|Inter Milan
|86
|15750
|Aymeric Laporte
|CB
|Manchester City
|86
|16000
|Ciro Immobile
|ST
|Latium
|86
|16000
|Romelu Lukaku
|ST
|Inter Milan
|86
|16000
|Paulo Dybala
|CB
|Roma
|86
|16000
Cheapest 87 rated players in FIFA 23
We’re entering the top-tier now, meaning two of the cards below aren’t mere gold items. (Hence the asterisks.) Jorge Campos is a member of the FIFA 23 Heroes club, while Patrick Schick has been plucked from GR’s FIFA 23 RTTK Tracker. That means their prices are likely to fluctuate more wildly than the other eight players on the list. It’s dominated by Premier League items, with Hugo Lloris, Trent Alexander-Arnold, David De Gea, Rodri, Fabinho and Andrew Robertson all plying their trade in the top tier of English football.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Price
|Marco Verratti
|CM
|Paris SG
|87
|17500
|Hugo Lloris
|GK
|Tottenham
|87
|17750
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|RB
|Liverpool
|87
|17750
|David De Gea
|GK
|Manchester United
|87
|18000
|Rodri
|CDM
|Manchester City
|87
|18000
|Fabinho
|CDM
|Liverpool
|87
|18000
|Andrew Robertson
|LB
|Liverpool
|87
|18500
|Jorge Campos*
|GK
|Heroes
|87
|19000
|Thomas Muller
|CAM
|FC Bayern
|87
|19500
|Patrick Schick**
|ST
|Bayer Leverkusen
|87
|21000
Cheap 88 rated players in FIFA 23
Our list ends at 88, as no player beyond this point can be described as cheap. Prices at that tier begin with 89-rated Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern, who sets you back 29,250 coins. Seven of this lot are marginally easier on your wallet, and again two special cards sneak onto the more expensive part of the list – Kimmich’s team-mate Thomas Muller, in Road To The Knockouts form, and Argentine favorite Diego Milito. [You’d be daft to spend 81,000 on completing an SBC, though.] For a look at the players who manage to be even better than this talented bunch, jump on over to GR’s FIFA 23 ratings guide.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Price
|Ruben Dias
|CB
|Manchester City
|88
|22000
|Luka Modric
|CM
|Real Madrid
|88
|22000
|Keylor Navas
|GK
|Paris SG
|88
|22000
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|Real Madrid
|88
|22500
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|GK
|Barcelona
|88
|23500
|Bernardo Silva
|CAM
|Manchester City
|91
|23750
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|Paris SG
|88
|24750
|Marquinhos
|CB
|Paris SG
|88
|47250
|Thomas Muller*
|CAM
|FC Bayern
|91
|50000
|Diego Milito
|ST
|Heroes
|88
|81000