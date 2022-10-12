How to make FIFA 23 coins using TOTW cards and bronze pack method

Making FIFA 23 coins has become increasingly tricky over the past couple of seasons. That’s a deliberate move on EA’s part: the harder it is to score in-game FIFA 23 currency, the more gamers are tempted to drop real cash on FIFA Points. Our quite stern advice is simple: Do. Not. Do. This. While working the transfer market has become more challenging, there’s still plenty of opportunity to rack up big bucks without dropping real dollars. Below is your step-by-step walkthrough to doing exactly that. Put your wallet away and replace it with GR’s FIFA 23 coins guide.

1 Never ever ever ever buy gold packs*

(Image credit: EA)

Spend even a couple of hours per week playing FIFA 23 and you’ll note that gold packs are easy to come by. You earn them for completing FIFA 23 SBCs (Squad Building Challenges), for seasonal objectives, and as weekly rewards for Squad Battles, Division Rivals and FUT Champions. The in-game transfer market is therefore saturated with gold cards at all times. As a result, most common gold players can be purchased for 300-500 coins, yet you usually only get 3-4 in a pack – making for an awful return on the 7,500 coins it costs to buy one. So don’t do it. Ever. Other than…

2 Use your daily preview pack

(Image credit: EA)

Okay, there is one reason for the asterisk accompanying the above entry. Every 24 hours you’re able to preview a standard gold pack before purchase, and it’s always worth doing this. While generally the pack won’t be worth the 7,500-coin asking price, every so often it’ll contain a special item – such as FIFA 23 OTW cards – and when it does, you of course want to grab it. The same is true if it contains a player rated 84 or higher. And the cool thing is, if you do buy that pack then you immediately get another preview pack to analyze and potentially purchase.

3 Only buy bronze and silver packs, to maximize value

(Image credit: EA)

This is a natural extension of our first rule. Because the FIFA community is obsessed with gold packs, far fewer silver and bronze packs are opened on a daily basis. That can pay dividends not only in terms of finding genuinely rare players, but also items such as FIFA 23 kits. As you’ll see from that guide, the Bohemian FC home kit is extinct and therefore sells for 5,000 coins if you find one in a bronze pack. Pretty good going in return for your 750-coin outlay.

4 Sell player cards when at their most valuable

(Image credit: EA)

This is the rule underpinning this entire guide, and reason for sticking to silver and bronze packs. Demand for gold cards is usually low, because that pack type is being opened constantly. Fewer people open silver or bronze packs, so when a particular card is required to complete an SBC, its price often spikes – it’s basic supply and demand. Indeed, card value is almost always tied to SBCs – the next point outlines exactly how you can maximize the price you sell a card for.

5 Check for ‘Live’ SBCs every Thursday night

(Image credit: EA)

This is the key to maximizing the value of all the players stashed in your club. These days SBCs can be released at any time, but Thursday nights are a good time to check for new ones as Marquee Matches – a regular set of four new SBCs, relative to upcoming real-life matches – go live at 6pm.

What you need to do is assess the parameters required for each Live challenge, and then transfer-list any players in your club which are required and/or useful for them. For instance, an early Marquee Matchups puzzle based on Dortmund vs Bayern required at least two German players, with a minimum chemistry rating of 22, and a minimum overall rating of 72. Additionally, it featured slots at both the LW and RW positions. As a result, the price of German silver and bronze cards in those positions skyrocketed, particularly on the right side. Khaled Narey (74, PAOK), Benjamin Goller (69, Werder Bremen) and Tarsis Bonga (63, VFL Bochum) would each have netted upwards of 1,500 coins on the transfer market. With the right cards stashed it’s very easy to turn every Thursday night into a FIFA 23 coins bonanza.

Cycle through each Live SBC, then transfer list all cards which are required or useful at a price 100-200 coins higher than the lowest Buy Now price. Bronze cards needed for these challenges, such as Bonga in the example above, often go for more than 1,000 coins – a decent increase on the 750 coins you originally spent to find them in a bronze pack.

6 Do a weekly Web App audit to stay on top of your club

(Image credit: EA)

This is one for the true hardcores, but definitely worth doing if you can spare half an hour each weekend. Every so often, a silver or bronze card spikes in value for no immediately obvious reason – someone posting an unusual SBC solution on Reddit, for instance, which drives up the price of the items needed for it. As a result, it’s healthy to ‘audit’ your stashed bronze and silver cards weekly, if you can spare the time.

What you need to do is go into the Web App, then select Club > Players > Quality > Silver. You’re now presented with a list of all your silver players; highlight the top one in the list, then select Compare Price from the menu on the right. You can now see all the other cards on the transfer market for that player. If the cheapest Buy Now is 1,000 coins or more, then consider listing that card for a competitive price – you can choose your own ‘minimum value’ amount. Cycle through all your silver cards in this way, deciding whether to keep or transfer list, then move on to your bronze cards by selecting Club > Players > Quality > Bronze. [My ‘minimum value’ to sell a bronze card is slightly lower, at 750 – enough to buy you an entire new pack.]

7 Opening a gold pack – here’s what you need to do

(Image credit: EA)

While we’ve advised you not to spend coins on gold packs, you still need to know what to do with those amassed by playing Squad Battles or Division Rivals. So here’s the lowdown…

First, use the ‘compare price’ option on each player card to work out its current market value. [Triangle on PS5/PS4, Y on XBX/XBO.] You want to make more than 700 coins on any common gold card, 1,000 coins on any rare gold card rated 82 or under, and 2,500 coins on cards rated 83 or over. Any that fit that target should be sent to your transfer list. If the player you’re looking at is currently selling for less than that, stash him in your club until required for a later SBC.

The exception is Duplicate players - send all these to the transfer list immediately.

List all Healing and Contracts cards on the transfer market for one hour at 150/200.

Quick sell all Manager League cards.

Place all FIFA 23 Chemistry Styles, Position Modifier, Kit, Badge, Celebration, Manager, Nickname, Stadium, Theme and Tifo cards on the transfer list.

Unless you want them, quick sell all Balls.

Now go to your transfer list and cycle through all the cards you just moved there. Click ‘compare price’ and if there are a ton of the same card on the market at 150/200, also list at 150/200.

(Image credit: EA)

For cards listed at higher prices than 150/200, take note of the lowest Buy Now price available, then list yours for a Buy Now price of 200-300 coins more. Let’s say we’re looking to sell Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who I’ve just packed in the screenshot above. His lowest-priced card on the market costs 950 coins. So I list mine at a Buy Now of 1,100, with an auction start price of 100 coins less, at 1,000. The card may not sell at the first attempt. But it should sell within 24-48 hours. If at that point it’s still not sold, I drop the price by 100 coins.

Always list cards for one hour. The key to this method is keeping your list full, and refreshed, as often as possible.

8 Opening a silver pack – here’s what you need to do

(Image credit: EA)

As with gold player items, use the ‘compare price’ option on each card to work out its current market value. You want to make more than 750 coins on any common silver card, and 1,200 coins on any rare silver card. If the player you’re looking at is currently selling for less than that, stash him in your club until required for a later SBC. Otherwise dispatch him to the transfer list.

The exception is Duplicate players - send all these to the transfer list immediately.

Send all Healing (team and player) cards to the transfer list.

List all Manager Contracts cards for one hour at 150/200.

Quick sell all Player Contracts cards.

Place all Kit, Badge, Celebration, Manager, Stadium, Theme and Tifo cards on the transfer list.

Unless you want them, quick sell all Balls.

Now go to your transfer list and cycle through all the cards you just moved there. Click ‘compare price’ and if there are a ton of the same card on the market at 150/200, also list at 150/200. For cards listed at higher prices than 150/200, refer back to the advice given in the point above, for gold cards. And again, always list cards for one hour.

9 Opening a bronze pack – here’s what you need to do

(Image credit: EA)

Yet again, use the ‘compare price’ option on each card to work out its current market value. You want to make more than 500 coins on any common bronze card, and 800 coins on any rare bronze card. If the player you’re looking at is currently selling for less than that, stash him in your club until an SBC comes up that requires them, or you spot a price rise in your weekly audit. Remember, never quick-sell any player card.

Send all Duplicate players to the transfer list.

Place all shiny Kit cards on the transfer list.

Place all Manager cards on the transfer list.

Quick sell all Contracts cards and Balls.

Use the ‘compare price’ option on Badge, Kit, Stadium, Theme, and Tifo items. Any selling for 150/200 can be immediately quick sold. But there are occasional ones worth much more, such as the extinct FC Bohemian kit. These should of course go straight on your transfer list.

Now go to your transfer list and do the same as you did for silver cards found there. Cards such as Kits will usually only go for 150/200, but you only need to sell an average of 4-5 cards per pack to make a profit.

10 Invest in discard-price Gold in-form cards, then profit later

(Image credit: EA)

Once you pass the 50,000-coins mark, I recommend investing in at least three TOTW players between Sunday and Tuesday of any given week. To do this, search for ‘Special’ players on the transfer market at a Buy Now price of 10,250-11,500, then take your pick from any TOTW players rated 81 or above. You can *always* resell these players for at least 13,000 coins, sometimes much more – or, if you suddenly need funds, quick-sell them to the CPU for around 10K, meaning any losses are minimal.

For instance, shortly after TOTW 2 came out I purchased Aleksandar Mitrovic’s in-form card, rated 82, for 11,000 coins. A fortnight later his value had already ascended to 12,000, and when Christmas promos hit – likely with SBCs that require Premier League TOTW items – his price should soar beyond 15,000 coins.

As a general rule I stash these TOTW purchases in my club for two months, then list for at least 14,000 BIN – sometimes much more, depending on comparative prices for the same card.

11 Quickly flip silver cards if you need swifter coins

(Image credit: EA)

Bronze and silver packs require a degree of patience to pay dividends, particularly with EA having abolished standard packs ahead of FIFA 22. The idea behind the method is therefore to generate coins across the game’s entire lifespan, rather than score instant profit. If that’s what you’re looking for, try this instead: pick a popular league that isn’t one of the big five, such as Liga Portugal (POR 1), and mass bid on silver player cards to a maximum value of 200 coins for standard cards, or 300 for shinies.

It’s also worth you brushing up on the player items recommended by our FIFA 23 signings and FIFA 23 fastest players lists. Grab any of those on a low open bid price and you should be able to flip them back onto the market for a rapid profit.

You can bid on up to 50 cards at any one time. Any that you win can then immediately be ‘flipped’ back onto the transfer market, at a minimum value of 500 coins, and often closer to 800. Like with rules 6, 7 and 8, be sure to compare current prices of the same card before listing. I flip 20-or-so cards per day in this way just to keep my coin balance flowing.

12 'Re-list all' as often as possible for regular income

(Image credit: EA)

Re-list every card on your transfer list as often as you can. If any non-player items listed at 150/200 aren’t shifting after 48 hours, quick sell them. Don’t apply that rule to players: even at 150/200 they always sell eventually. For all other items, such as rare silver Kits, consider dropping the Buy Now price by 50 coins after day one, 100 by day two, and so on. Don’t forget to enjoy the odd match or two, too – working the transfer market is an addictive time sink, but there’s no point doing so if you don’t get to play as your latest FIFA 23 RTTK super card when you’ve spent weeks saving up to buy it.