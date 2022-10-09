FIFA 23 RTTK tracker with upgradeable Messi and Foden cards

The FIFA 23 RTTK tracker is underway, with a fresh batch of players set to receive dynamic updates throughout the winter months. RTTK stands for Road To The Knockouts, and sees cards get boosted in FIFA 23 based on real-life European results and performances. The campaign’s first batch of players includes Lionel Messi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard. Ahead we explain how the big new promo works, before steering you through the complete FIFA 23 RTTK tracker.

What are FIFA 23 RTTK cards?

The Road To The Knockouts campaign is directly tied to real-life performances and results in the group stages of the three main European competitions. Cards receive an initial attributes boost when compared to their regular item, and can score two further upgrades based on two specific criteria.

They receive the first boost if and when their teams wins two group stage matches, and the second if their team manages to quality for the knockout stage. In case you’re not up to speed on European competitions, the three featured in the promo are the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Who is in FIFA 23 RTTK Team 1?

FIFA 23 RTTK Team 1 landed on Friday, October 7, with a familiar face as its marquee item: Lionel Messi. The Argentine wizard gets a new overall rating of 92, which will zoom up to 94 if PSG win two matches then quality for the knockout stages. It means that while Messi was overtaken by Karim Benzema atop this year’s FIFA 23 ratings, he’s already picked up a card which will cost a small fortune throughout the season. (1.4 million coins, as of the campaign’s first weekend.)

Other outstanding cards from the campaign’s launch night include Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST, 89), Manchester City maestro Phil Foden (LW, 88), and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate (CB, 85). All of these are available in packs until Friday, October 13 and on the transfer market for the rest of the season. Want some decent treads to show off your super-powered singings? Then you need our guide to the best FIFA 23 kits.

Is there a FIFA 23 RTTK Team 2 leak?

Surprisingly not – indeed, at this point there’s no confirmation of a FIFA 23 RTTK Team 2. If it does arrive it’ll be at 6pm on Friday, October 14, and we’ll update this feature that evening with any additional details surrounding the promo’s second week.

How else can I get FIFA 23 RTTK items?

Much like FIFA 23 AFC Richmond cards, one RTTK card is only available be completing in-game objectives. It belongs to Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens (LWB, 84). To earn the German you need to complete four sets of tasks, such as assisting five goals with through balls in Squad Battles. Tap into GR’s FIFA 23 skill moves guide should you need further assistance.

Also available away from the transfer market is Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski (RW, 85). To unlock him you need to complete a trio of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), such as a squad with a minimum in-game rating of 86. More Objectives- and SBC-based RTTK players are expected in the coming week, and we’ll update the cards list at the foot of this guide with them on Friday, October 14.

Will we still get FIFA 23 RTTF cards?

Inevitably, yes. The group stages of the three RTTK competitions come to a close in early November, shortly before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After that there will be no further RTTK upgrades. FIFA 23 RTTF (Road To The Finals) forms the traditional sequel to RTTK, and the FIFA 22 equivalent dropped on Friday, February 19, 2022. So expect the FIFA 23 version to launch sometime around Valentine’s Day of 2023.

Where can I see the full FIFA 23 RTTK tracker?

The full FIFA 23 RTTK tracker, correct as of Sunday, October 9, is below. This isn’t the only guide where Foden stars – he’s also right at the top of GR’s FIFA 23 best young players list.

Champions League

Lionel Messi (RW, Paris SG) - 92

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST, Chelsea) - 89

Thomas Miller (CAM, FC Bayern) - 88

Phil Foden (LW, Manchester City) - 88

Niklas Sule (CB, Dortmund) - 87

Federico Valverde (CM, Real Madrid) - 87

Thomas Lemar (CM, Atletico Madrid) - 86

Raphinha (RW, Barcelona) - 86

Dejan Kulusevski (RW, Tottenham) - 85

Ibrahima Konate (CB, Liverpool) - 85

Robin Gosens (LWB, Inter) - 84

Zambo Anguissa (CDM, Napoli) - 84

Europa League

Martin Odegaard (CAM, Arsenal) - 86

Martin Terrier (LW, Rennes) - 85

Moses Simon (LM, Nantes) - 82

UEFA Conference League