How to play as AFC Richmond in FIFA 23

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23? Yes, this is a real thing. The fictional squad from Jason Sudeikis’ comedy smash are all included in FIFA 23, along with the immediately recognisable kits and stadium from the Apple TV+ show. The likes of Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas have been given super-powered ratings too. So what modes can you use them in, and how can you nab that Bantr-sponsored strip? All is revealed in your FIFA 23 AFC Richmond guide.

How can I play as AFC Richmond in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

AFC Richmond are available in career mode, standard kick-off matches, online friendlies, and online seasons. If you select them in career, you’re presented with a ‘Swap Team’ screen where you choose which side they’ll replace in an existing league. [It might be tempting to choose Forest, but you’ll be losing one of the best FIFA 23 kits.]

These are the board expectations you start with in career mode as AFC Richmond:

Domestic Success: Medium

Continental Success: Low

Brand Exposure: High

Financial: High

Youth Development: Medium

Transfer Budget: £25mEmpty list

Is Ted Lasso in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

Yep, Jason Sudeikis has been scanned to appear in your FIFA 23 dugout. You don’t need to control AFC Richmond in order to have him as your FIFA 23 career mode boss, either. Start a new save, then select ‘Play As Real Manager’. Now choose the Rest Of World tab, and scroll to the bottom right hand corner. You’ll find Ted Lasso next to Ukraine legend Sergiy Rebrov, and can customize his dugout wear in whatever manner you see fit.

Is the AFC Richmond stadium in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

Certainly is. Crystal Palace’s home ground of Selhurst Park was rebranded as Nelson Road in the TV show, and the same makeover has been performed in-game. However, given that Selhurst was in the game anyway, it didn’t make our guide to the six new FIFA 23 stadiums. It nonetheless feels like a fresh venue once you step out in the Greyhounds’ official garb.

How do I get AFC Richmond cards in Ultimate Team?

(Image credit: EA)

There are no AFC Richmond players in FUT, but you can nab both Ted Lasso and/or Coach Beard to patrol the touchline. Doing so requires you to dip into the new solo Moments mode. Complete some fairly basic challenges to earn stars which can then be spent on either, or both – they cost four stars each. Tap into our FIFA 23 skill moves guide if need be.

Further items can be unlocked via the ‘Ted Lasso Game-On’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s Story’ objectives sets. Namely three official AFC Richmond kits, two Tifos, a stadium theme, and the club’s badge. Ted Lasso Game-On expires on Thursday, November 10, while there’s no apparent end date affixed to Ted Lasso’s Story.

What are the AFC Richmond player ratings in career mode?

(Image credit: EA)

Here’s the full set of AFC Richmond players, along with their potential. Prefer real-life numbers? Try our FIFA 23 ratings guide.