The best FIFA 23 kits and how much they cost

The best FIFA 23 kits selection throws up some genuine surprises this season. FIFA 23 sees Barcelona add a third color to their home strip, Irish club Bohemians sneak Bob Marley onto their away outfit, and awesome third kits for Nottingham Forest, Lille and Venezia. But what do these terrific treads look like and – more importantly – how many Ultimate Team coins are they going to cost you? All is revealed in our best FIFA 23 kits guide.

Bohemian FC (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: SSE Airtricity PD (IRL 1)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 5,000 coins

A common bronze kit so rare that as it sells for 5,000 coins the instant anyone lists one on the transfer market. Weird, right? It’s all down to Bob Marley. Seriously. The Dublin club’s new away strip pays homage to ‘Afternoon In The Park’ – the reggae legend’s last ever outdoor gig, which took place in the club’s home ground in 1980. It was his only ever Irish show, and the stadium even has a mural to Marley, painted by Niall O’Lochlainn.

New Zealand (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 300 coins

The Kiwis are regulars on this list, which is likely why EA has upgraded their items from silver to gold this year – nerfing the longstanding method of picking up NZ strips on the cheap, then selling them off at the maximum price of 5,000 coins. Boooo. Cheeky profit killer aside, both home and away strips are still a dream to play in.

Rayo Vallecano (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga Santander (SPA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 700 coins

Looking for some real pizazz to accompany your FIFA 23 celebrations? Then there can surely be nothing better than a kit with a massive lightning bolt across it. Handily, both away and third strips utilize the same design. The former is white on red, while the latter mixes things up with a neon yellow bolt on a black background.

Nottingham Forest (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 800 coins

It’s a big big year for Forest on the digital turf. Firstly, they’re back in the Premier League, with a selection of new signings who might be struggling in reality, but are solid FUT additions. Secondly, they’re one of six new additions to the FIFA 23 stadiums list. And finally, they’re throwing it back to the ‘90s in the prettiest possible way with this delectably sponsor-free third kit.

Inter Miami (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: MLS

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 2,500 coins

Pink kits don’t always come off – witness Everton’s current away monstrosity – but Inter Miami get the Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart look just right. What’s more, their silver status ensures maniacal laughter all the way to the in-game bank any time you pack a Miami kit. As I write this the away strip sells for upwards of 2,500 coins, while the home is even more lucrative. You’re looking at the maximum value of 5,000 for that one.

Brazil (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 3,000 coins

It’s a World Cup year, so naturally Brazil’s latest Nike effort befits a nation who’ve won the big one more than any other. Qatar 2022 sees them seeking to score a sixth finals victory. Looking for appropriate players to wear this shirt in Division Rivals and the Weekend League? Then you’ll be pleased to hear that Neymar, Allison, Emerson and Casemiro all make the top 23 on our FIFA 23 ratings list.

Barcelona (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga Santander

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 3,800 coins

A complete change of tack for Barca this year, as their traditional red and blue stripes are furnished with a bold, dark blue trim. Barcelona kits are always popular in Ultimate Team, but worth considering in FIFA 23 career mode too. Particularly with Pedro, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Ansu Fati all featuring high on the FIFA 23 best young players list.

LOSC Lille (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Ligue 1 (FRA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 800 coins

Black-and-gold has always been a winning combination in FIFA, and saw South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs appear on this list many years running. This year, however, French side Lille steals their thunder. The shirt is neat and understated, the sponsor tidy, the overall feel like heading north from Paris at sunset behind the wheel of a classic Renault. Um, maybe.

Venezia (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie BKT (ITA 2)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 950 coins

Picked up the Lille kit and want something to mirror it as your alternate option? Say ‘grazie’ to little Venezia. Sponsor-free strips always place class over clutter, and like Nottingham Forest there’s a subtle retro vibe in play here too. Messi, Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr all look the part busting out some FIFA 23 skill moves in this get-up.

Wrexham (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: English Division 5 (ENG 5)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 200 coins

Seen Welcome To Wrexham on Disney Plus yet? Course you have. New co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pulled some serious strings to get their team into the FIFA series despite playing outside the EFL – they’re listed on their own under ‘England Div. 5’. And they were similarly influential in getting their first team kits sponsored by TikTok. Made by Macron, their clean red home number oozes class mixed with simplicity.

Stuttgart (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 400 coins

All good things come in threes. And after Forest and Venezia, it’s only right that we close this guide off with one more flash of retro excellence. Stuttgart’s new away kit riffs off the 1997-98 number still beloved by its fervent fanbase. Black and red hoops are an Ultimate Team rarity, and the white collar and sponsor band smartly complement those bold colors. Sehr, sehr gut.