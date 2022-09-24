FIFA 23 stadiums guide sees six real stadiums added this year

The FIFA 23 stadiums list is expanding once again, with six new grounds being added to this year’s game. Five of those will land to tie in with the FIFA 23 launch, while the sixth – newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest – are coming in a later update. Other fresh settings include Freiburg, LAFC and Osasuna. Below we profile them all, before steering you through the complete FIFA 23 stadiums list.
Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester City)
FIFA 23 sees the women’s game expanding, with clubs from England’s WSL and France’s Division 1 Féminine incorporated for the first time. As a result, Manchester City become the first ever side to have both their men’s and women’s stadium in the game. Their Academy Stadium opened in December 2014, and has a capacity of 7,000. It’s capable of hosting rugby, in addition to City’s female and youth sides.
Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)
Built in 2021, Freiburg’s minty fresh base is the newest stadium included in FIFA 23. It’s an especially curious one, too: due to residents’ complaints during constriction, the ground isn’t permitted to host Bundesliga games between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday afternoons, or more than 18 matches per year at night. It has a capacity of 34,700, and there are plans in future for the neighboring airfield to be expanded so away teams can land by plane and stroll straight into their dressing room. Funky.
Philips Stadium (PSV Eindhoven)
Rumors concerning PSV’s stadium appearing in-game have circled for years, and FIFA 23 sees the 24-time Dutch champs finally get their home digitized. It’s only the second Netherlands stadium seen in the series, with Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena long forming part of the FIFA furniture. The ground was originally built in 1910 as a sports field for Philips employees. These days it holds 36,500, and was home to the 2006 UEFA Cup Final.
City Ground (Nottingham Forest)
EA’s deal with the Premier League ensures every single England top-flight team has their stadium in the game. However, pandemic-related delays meant we had to wait for Leeds to be added in a post-release patch for FIFA 21, and the same was true of Brentford in FIFA 22. Forest’s promotion through the play-offs continues that trend. The Bees stadium dropped in January 2022, so expect Forest’s legendary City Ground – the scene of many historic European nights – to land shortly after Christmas.
Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)
Perennial yoyo club Osasuna have cemented their spot among the Spanish elite over the last three years, finishing 10th, 11th, and 10th again. Perhaps this is why EA has finally seen fit to add their 25,000 capacity El Sadar stadium to the game. Real Valladolid’s home of Estadio Jose Zorilla is also fully updated to match recent building work. It means the only La Liga clubs missing from the FIFA 23 stadiums list are Barcelona (exclusive to eFootball), Almeria, and Elche.
Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)
LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium was only opened in 2018, but it’s been fast-tracked into the series – ensuring that both Los Angeles clubs play in their correct locations. We’re also getting two new fictional grounds called Longville Stadium and Oktigann Park, while FIFA 23 sees the return of La Bombonera (Boca Juniors), and Allianz Stadium (Juventus). That’s right, no more Piemonte Calcio: Italy’s most successful team are finally known by their real name again this year.
The complete FIFA 23 stadiums list
International
Wembley Stadium (England)
Premier League
Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Anfield (Liverpool)
City Ground (Nottingham Forest)
Craven Cottage (Fulham)
Elland Road (Leeds United)
Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)
Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)
Goodison Park (Everton)
Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)
King Power Stadium (Leicester City)
London Stadium (West Ham United)
Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Old Trafford (Manchester United)
Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)
St. James' Park (Newcastle United)
St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)
Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)
Villa Park (Aston Villa)
Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)
EFL Championship
Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)
Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)
Carrow Road (Norwich City)
The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)
Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)
Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)
MKM Stadium (Hull City)
Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)
Stadium of Light (Sunderland)
Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)
Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)
Turf Moor (Burnley)
Vicarage Road (Watford)
EFL League One
Fratton Park (Portsmouth)
Women's Super League
Academy Stadium (Manchester City)
Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Groupama Stadium (Lyon)
Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)
Parc des Princes (Paris SG)
Serie A
Allianz Stadium (Juventus)
San Siro (AC Milan / Inter Milan)
Liga Portugal
Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)
Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)
Super Lig
Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagümrük)
ROTW
Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Eredivisie
Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)
Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)
MLS
Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)
BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)
Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)
Providence Park (Portland Timbers)
Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)
Liga BBVA MX
Estadio Azteca (Club America)
MBS Pro League
King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)
King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)
Meiji Yasuda J1
Panasonic Stadium Suita (Gamba Osaka)
Bundesliga
BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)
BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Europa-Park Stadion (Freiburg)
Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)
MEWA Arena (1. FSV Mainz)
Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)
PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)
Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)
RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)
Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)
Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)
VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)
Volkswagen Arena (Wolfsburg)
wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)
WWK Arena (Augsburg)
Bundesliga 2
Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)
Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)
Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn)
Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)
SchucoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)
Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)
La Liga Santander
Civitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe CF)
Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)
Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)
Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)
Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)
Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)
Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)
Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)
Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)
Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)
Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF)
Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)
RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)
Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)
Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)
La Liga Smartbank
Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)
Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)
Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)
Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)
Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga CF)
Estadio Nuevo de Los Cármenes (Granada)
Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)
Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)
Liga Profesional de Futbol
Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (Independiente)
Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)
La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)
Generic
Al Jayeed Stadium
Aloha Park
Arena del Centenario
Arena D'Oro
Court Lane
Crown Lane
Eastpoint Arena
El Grandioso
El Libertador
Estadio de las Artes
Estadio El Medio
Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
Euro Park
FIFA eStadium
Forest Park Stadium
FUT Stadium
Ivy Lane
Longville Stadium
Molton Road
O Dromo
Oktigann Park
Sanderson Park
Stade Municipal
Stadio Classico
Stadion 23. Maj
Stadion Europa
Stadion Hanguk
Stadion Neder
Stadion Olympik
Town Park
Union Park Stadium
Waldstadion