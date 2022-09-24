FIFA 23 stadiums guide sees six real stadiums added this year

The FIFA 23 stadiums list is expanding once again, with six new grounds being added to this year’s game. Five of those will land to tie in with the FIFA 23 launch, while the sixth – newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest – are coming in a later update. Other fresh settings include Freiburg, LAFC and Osasuna. Below we profile them all, before steering you through the complete FIFA 23 stadiums list.

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester City)

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 sees the women’s game expanding, with clubs from England’s WSL and France’s Division 1 Féminine incorporated for the first time. As a result, Manchester City become the first ever side to have both their men’s and women’s stadium in the game. Their Academy Stadium opened in December 2014, and has a capacity of 7,000. It’s capable of hosting rugby, in addition to City’s female and youth sides.

Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)

Built in 2021, Freiburg’s minty fresh base is the newest stadium included in FIFA 23. It’s an especially curious one, too: due to residents’ complaints during constriction, the ground isn’t permitted to host Bundesliga games between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday afternoons, or more than 18 matches per year at night. It has a capacity of 34,700, and there are plans in future for the neighboring airfield to be expanded so away teams can land by plane and stroll straight into their dressing room. Funky.

Philips Stadium (PSV Eindhoven)

(Image credit: EA)

Rumors concerning PSV’s stadium appearing in-game have circled for years, and FIFA 23 sees the 24-time Dutch champs finally get their home digitized. It’s only the second Netherlands stadium seen in the series, with Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena long forming part of the FIFA furniture. The ground was originally built in 1910 as a sports field for Philips employees. These days it holds 36,500, and was home to the 2006 UEFA Cup Final.

City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

EA’s deal with the Premier League ensures every single England top-flight team has their stadium in the game. However, pandemic-related delays meant we had to wait for Leeds to be added in a post-release patch for FIFA 21, and the same was true of Brentford in FIFA 22. Forest’s promotion through the play-offs continues that trend. The Bees stadium dropped in January 2022, so expect Forest’s legendary City Ground – the scene of many historic European nights – to land shortly after Christmas.

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

(Image credit: EA)

Perennial yoyo club Osasuna have cemented their spot among the Spanish elite over the last three years, finishing 10th, 11th, and 10th again. Perhaps this is why EA has finally seen fit to add their 25,000 capacity El Sadar stadium to the game. Real Valladolid’s home of Estadio Jose Zorilla is also fully updated to match recent building work. It means the only La Liga clubs missing from the FIFA 23 stadiums list are Barcelona (exclusive to eFootball), Almeria, and Elche.

Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)

LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium was only opened in 2018, but it’s been fast-tracked into the series – ensuring that both Los Angeles clubs play in their correct locations. We’re also getting two new fictional grounds called Longville Stadium and Oktigann Park, while FIFA 23 sees the return of La Bombonera (Boca Juniors), and Allianz Stadium (Juventus). That’s right, no more Piemonte Calcio: Italy’s most successful team are finally known by their real name again this year.

The complete FIFA 23 stadiums list

International

Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League

Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Anfield (Liverpool)

City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Elland Road (Leeds United)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle United)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

EFL Championship

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Carrow Road (Norwich City)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

EFL League One

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Women's Super League

Academy Stadium (Manchester City)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris SG)

Serie A

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

San Siro (AC Milan / Inter Milan)

Liga Portugal

Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

Super Lig

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagümrük)

ROTW

Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)

MLS

Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)

BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

Liga BBVA MX

Estadio Azteca (Club America)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)

Meiji Yasuda J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita (Gamba Osaka)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Europa-Park Stadion (Freiburg)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)

MEWA Arena (1. FSV Mainz)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volkswagen Arena (Wolfsburg)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)

Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

SchucoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

La Liga Santander

Civitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe CF)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

La Liga Smartbank

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)

Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga CF)

Estadio Nuevo de Los Cármenes (Granada)

Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)

Liga Profesional de Futbol

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (Independiente)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FIFA eStadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion