FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 gives Ronaldo his first upgrade

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 is here, and it features one of the most-anticipated of all FUT items: the first Cristiano Ronaldo special card of the new campaign. It sees his OVR leap up to 91, while other stars to receive a FIFA 23 upgrade as part of the promo include Wilfried Zaha, Gerard Pique and Edin Dzeko. Inevitably there are SBCs and objectives too. Below we offer up the complete scouting report on this October event, before taking you through the list of all FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards.

What is FIFA 23 Rulebreakers?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers campaign takes over from the previous week’s FIFA 23 RTTK promo, and sees some of the sport’s top players have their stats rearranged in order to feel different from their standard Ultimate Team card. They also get a boost to their overall rating.

Take Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci. His usual rare gold item features a lowly pace score of 54, with all the focus on his numbers for defending (85) and physicality (79). His new, red-and-blue Rulebreakers card bumps that defending score up slightly to 87, but makes him even more physical (85) and much, much faster – with a new pace rating of 78.

Who is in FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

12 players were dropped into packs as part of FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1, with two additional ones added as SBC or objectives rewards. (We’ll get to those later in this guide.) Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, 91) was the headliner, and proved so popular on night one that his card went extinct despite a maximum price of 2,000,000 FIFA 23 coins.

Ronaldo was the only Team 1 player to crack the 90-OVR barrier, but there was plenty of quality elsewhere. For instance, Premier League fans were treated to Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha (LW, 86), Manchester City dynamo Kalvin Phillips (CDM, 87) and Everton defender Ben Godfrey (CB, 84). Other highlights included Inter’s Edin Dzeko (ST, 88) and experienced Barca stopper Gerard Pique (CB, 89).

Are there any FIFA 23 Rulebreakers lengthy players?

(Image credit: EA)

Oh yes. These types of cards have become highly sought after in the early days of FUT, as detailed further in GR’s FIFA 23 lengthy players guide. Three of Team 1 fit the lengthy template, and they’re all cards mentioned earlier: Edin Dzeko, Leonardo Bonucci, and Gerard Pique.

Also note that there’s only one explosive player in the initial batch. That card belongs to Frankfurt winger Aurelio Buta (RM, 82).

Is there a FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

There’s plenty of speculation, particularly given the number of EA promos from FIFA 22 which saw cards appear earlier than planned on social media. Franck Ribery (Salernitana) and Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy) are among those rumoured to be dropping FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2. We’ll know for sure – and update this guide – when it lands on Friday, October 21.

Are there FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Objectives and SBCs rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

Indeed there are. Objectives and SBCs are a key element of all FIFA 23 promos, and Rulebreakers kicks off with one of each.

The first objectives reward is Leverkusen wideman Paulinho (LM, 84). To earn him you need to complete four sets of challenges, all based in the new Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush match type. Check out our FIFA 23 formations guide for tactical advice if you’re struggling to win these online contests.

There’s also a new FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to be completed, with more likely to follow across the fortnight-long campaign. That one sees you earn Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre (RM, 86) in exchange for two full squads: one containing a TOTW player, and one based around Ligue 1 cards. Faivre’s standout ratings are 87 pace and 85 passing, which can be enhanced further using FIFA 23 chemistry styles.

Where can I see all FIFA 23 Rulebreakers?

(Image credit: EA)

We have the list of all FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards below, correct as of Friday, October 14. We’ll update it again after FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 arrives on Friday, October 21. For the best standard gold items, you instead need GR’s guide to this year’s FIFA 23 ratings.