The complete FIFA 23 chemistry styles list explained

The FIFA 23 chemistry styles list is identical to last year, despite your team now being rated out of 33 rather than 100. In FIFA 23, players can earn up to three chemistry points each – and by maximising those individual points, you also increase the effectiveness of chemistry styles cards. But what exactly are they, and which specific stats does each card type affect? All is outlined here, in your FIFA 23 chemistry styles guide.

What are FIFA 23 chemistry styles?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 features 22 different chemistry styles cards, all of which can be found in packs and purchased off the transfer market. Also available are GK Basic and Basic, which effectively reset an individual's stats to the default ones on his card.

Each chemistry style buffs either two or three main attributes, as outlined by the third and fourth columns in the tables below. Hunter and Shadow are the hardest to come by (and therefore most expensive on the transfer market) given that both award a considerable pace boost.

These are all of the FIFA 23 chemistry styles in the game, and the maximum possible buff when applied to a player on full 'chem'.

FIFA 23 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: 2, HAN: 2, KIC: 2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: 2, REF: 2, SPD: 2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: 2, SPD: 2, POS: 2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: 2, HAN: 2, POS: 2

FIFA 23 chemistry styles: Defence

Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: 3, PHY: 3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: 3, DEF: 3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: 3, DEF: 3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: 3, DEF: 3

FIFA 23 chemistry styles: Midfield

Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: 3, DRI: 3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: 3, PHY: 3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: 3, DEF: 3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: 3, PAS: 3

FIFA 23 chemistry styles: Attack