FIFA 23 fastest players guide with all Ultimate Team’s speediest cards

Making use of the FIFA 23 fastest players list isn’t likely to score you points on social media. No one likes to admit to basing their FIFA 23 line-up around pace – and yet a handful of online matches quickly tell you that everyone does it. Our set of lists below therefore caters for all players. If you’ve got money to spend then you can start splurging on the game’s elite speedsters with reckless abandon, but there are treats to be found for bronze and silver managers too. Oh, and the fastest FIFA 23 CBs, to combat all those sweaty forwards. Warm up those hamstrings, then hurtle onward into GR’s FIFA 23 fastest players guide.

Fastest Ultimate Team players in FIFA 23

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema tops the FIFA 23 ratings list this year – but with 80 pace, he falls a long way short of the game’s fastest players. No such problem for three-time series cover star Kylian Mbappe, who’s the speediest card you can buy. Not only does Vinicius Jr sit happily in third here, but he’s also a prominent part of our FIFA 23 best young players guide. And German side Leverkusen are surely cheating somehow, with Frimpong and Diaby both legging it into the top ten.

Name Position Team Pace Rating Kylian Mbappe ST Paris St Germain 97 91 Adama Traore RW Wolves 96 79 Vinicius Jr LW Real Madrid 95 86 Sheraldo Becker ST Union Berlin 95 76 Daniel James RM Fulham 95 77 Alphonso Davies LB FC Bayern 94 84 Jeremie Frimpong RB Bayer Leverkusen 94 80 Ismaila Sarr RM Watford 94 81 Moussa Diaby RM Bayer Leverkusen 93 84 Kevin MierOusmane Dembele RW Barcelona 93 83

Fastest FIFA 23 players to buy on a budget

Feeling a little tight for cash and unable to extend to the big-money signings listing above? Then consider this list instead. Everyone here is rated 81 or below, and should therefore be affordable. Frimpong is the only card likely to stretch your budget – as of early October, he’s selling for close to 10,000 coins. Traore slipped out of the meta last season after moving to Barcelona, but his return to the Premier League will likely see the Spaniard widely used across the board again this season. To get the best out of him, be sure to learn some FIFA 23 skill moves.

Name Position Club Pace Rating Adama Traore RW Wolves 96 79 Sheraldo Becker ST Union Berlin 95 76 Daniel James RM Fulham 95 77 Jeremie Frimpong RB Bayer Leverkusen 94 80 Ismaila Sarr RM Watford 94 81 Inaki Williams ST Athletic Bilbao 94 81 Sebastian Villa LW Boca Juniors 94 77 Noah Okafor ST RB Salzburg 93 75 Jeremiah St Juste CB Sporting CP 93 76 Hirving Lozano RW Napoli 93 81

Fastest gold CBs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Division Rivals and Weekend League players are obsessed with pace up front, despite its effectiveness being slightly reduced this year. So what’s the best way to combat a rapid striker? With a similarly speedy centre-back, of course. Those familiar with the new FIFA 23 lengthy acceleration style will always be aware of Koulibaly and Rudiger, although being able to afford them is a different matter entirely. The good news? Top-ranked St Juste is one of the players highly recommended in our list of FIFA 23 signings rated 82 or under.

Name Position Team Pace Rating Jeremiah St Juste CB Sporting CP 93 76 Maxence Lacroix CB Wolfsburg 87 77 Eder Militao CB Real Madrid 86 84 Lukas Klostermann CB RB Leipzig 86 80 Fikayo Tomori CB AC Milan 86 84 Jawad El Yamiq CB Real Valladolid 86 75 Jules Kounde CB Barcelona 84 84 Kalidou Koulibaly CB Chelsea 82 87 Antonio Rudiger CB Real Madrid 82 87 Jurrien Timber CB Ajax 82 80

Fastest silver cards in Ultimate Team

Heard of Silver Stars before? Every Wednesday EA releases a new challenge where racking up wins with all-silver teams earns an overpowered new card. As you can imagine, most of the human squads you come up against are stacked with pace. Meaning any or all of the below are recommended options if you’re planning to take on that addictive chunk of Ultimate Team. They’re all wide players though – if you need central options, search for Phil Neumann (CB, Hannover 96), Luca Garritano (CAM, Frosinone) and Aiyegun Tosin (ST, Zurich).

Name Position Team Pace Rating Gerrit Holtmann LW VFL Bochum 94 74 Kevin Schade RM Frieburg 94 70 Alex Bangura LB SC Cambuur 94 69 Tom Barkhuizen RM Derby County 93 68 Bright Osayi-Samuel RB Fenerbahce 93 74 Aurelio Buta RM Frankfurt 93 72 Linton Maina LM FC Koln 93 70 Um Won-Sang RW Ulsan Hyundai 93 72 Ruan RB Orlando City 93 67 Cristi Barbut RW Sepsi OSK 93 68

Quickest bronze cards in FIFA 23

Don’t make that face. Bronze teams aren’t just here to supply you with snazzy FIFA 23 kits – although Bohemians and Wrexham definitely deliver on that front. [Click that link to see what we mean.] Stevenage striker Elliott List stands alone at the top of the fastest bronze cards list, while Hatch, Buhagiar and Mileusnic provide the foundations of a super-speedy beginner-level Australian side. Again, if you need central players in addition to List then try Allan Arigoni (CB, FC Lugano) and Paul Smyth (CAM, Leyton Orient).