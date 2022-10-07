FIFA 23 fastest players guide with all Ultimate Team’s speediest cards

Making use of the FIFA 23 fastest players list isn’t likely to score you points on social media. No one likes to admit to basing their FIFA 23 line-up around pace – and yet a handful of online matches quickly tell you that everyone does it. Our set of lists below therefore caters for all players. If you’ve got money to spend then you can start splurging on the game’s elite speedsters with reckless abandon, but there are treats to be found for bronze and silver managers too. Oh, and the fastest FIFA 23 CBs, to combat all those sweaty forwards. Warm up those hamstrings, then hurtle onward into GR’s FIFA 23 fastest players guide.
Fastest Ultimate Team players in FIFA 23
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema tops the FIFA 23 ratings list this year – but with 80 pace, he falls a long way short of the game’s fastest players. No such problem for three-time series cover star Kylian Mbappe, who’s the speediest card you can buy. Not only does Vinicius Jr sit happily in third here, but he’s also a prominent part of our FIFA 23 best young players guide. And German side Leverkusen are surely cheating somehow, with Frimpong and Diaby both legging it into the top ten.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Pace
|Rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|Paris St Germain
|97
|91
|Adama Traore
|RW
|Wolves
|96
|79
|Vinicius Jr
|LW
|Real Madrid
|95
|86
|Sheraldo Becker
|ST
|Union Berlin
|95
|76
|Daniel James
|RM
|Fulham
|95
|77
|Alphonso Davies
|LB
|FC Bayern
|94
|84
|Jeremie Frimpong
|RB
|Bayer Leverkusen
|94
|80
|Ismaila Sarr
|RM
|Watford
|94
|81
|Moussa Diaby
|RM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|93
|84
|Kevin MierOusmane Dembele
|RW
|Barcelona
|93
|83
Fastest FIFA 23 players to buy on a budget
Feeling a little tight for cash and unable to extend to the big-money signings listing above? Then consider this list instead. Everyone here is rated 81 or below, and should therefore be affordable. Frimpong is the only card likely to stretch your budget – as of early October, he’s selling for close to 10,000 coins. Traore slipped out of the meta last season after moving to Barcelona, but his return to the Premier League will likely see the Spaniard widely used across the board again this season. To get the best out of him, be sure to learn some FIFA 23 skill moves.
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Pace
|Rating
|Adama Traore
|RW
|Wolves
|96
|79
|Sheraldo Becker
|ST
|Union Berlin
|95
|76
|Daniel James
|RM
|Fulham
|95
|77
|Jeremie Frimpong
|RB
|Bayer Leverkusen
|94
|80
|Ismaila Sarr
|RM
|Watford
|94
|81
|Inaki Williams
|ST
|Athletic Bilbao
|94
|81
|Sebastian Villa
|LW
|Boca Juniors
|94
|77
|Noah Okafor
|ST
|RB Salzburg
|93
|75
|Jeremiah St Juste
|CB
|Sporting CP
|93
|76
|Hirving Lozano
|RW
|Napoli
|93
|81
Fastest gold CBs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Division Rivals and Weekend League players are obsessed with pace up front, despite its effectiveness being slightly reduced this year. So what’s the best way to combat a rapid striker? With a similarly speedy centre-back, of course. Those familiar with the new FIFA 23 lengthy acceleration style will always be aware of Koulibaly and Rudiger, although being able to afford them is a different matter entirely. The good news? Top-ranked St Juste is one of the players highly recommended in our list of FIFA 23 signings rated 82 or under.
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Pace
|Rating
|Jeremiah St Juste
|CB
|Sporting CP
|93
|76
|Maxence Lacroix
|CB
|Wolfsburg
|87
|77
|Eder Militao
|CB
|Real Madrid
|86
|84
|Lukas Klostermann
|CB
|RB Leipzig
|86
|80
|Fikayo Tomori
|CB
|AC Milan
|86
|84
|Jawad El Yamiq
|CB
|Real Valladolid
|86
|75
|Jules Kounde
|CB
|Barcelona
|84
|84
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|CB
|Chelsea
|82
|87
|Antonio Rudiger
|CB
|Real Madrid
|82
|87
|Jurrien Timber
|CB
|Ajax
|82
|80
Fastest silver cards in Ultimate Team
Heard of Silver Stars before? Every Wednesday EA releases a new challenge where racking up wins with all-silver teams earns an overpowered new card. As you can imagine, most of the human squads you come up against are stacked with pace. Meaning any or all of the below are recommended options if you’re planning to take on that addictive chunk of Ultimate Team. They’re all wide players though – if you need central options, search for Phil Neumann (CB, Hannover 96), Luca Garritano (CAM, Frosinone) and Aiyegun Tosin (ST, Zurich).
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Pace
|Rating
|Gerrit Holtmann
|LW
|VFL Bochum
|94
|74
|Kevin Schade
|RM
|Frieburg
|94
|70
|Alex Bangura
|LB
|SC Cambuur
|94
|69
|Tom Barkhuizen
|RM
|Derby County
|93
|68
|Bright Osayi-Samuel
|RB
|Fenerbahce
|93
|74
|Aurelio Buta
|RM
|Frankfurt
|93
|72
|Linton Maina
|LM
|FC Koln
|93
|70
|Um Won-Sang
|RW
|Ulsan Hyundai
|93
|72
|Ruan
|RB
|Orlando City
|93
|67
|Cristi Barbut
|RW
|Sepsi OSK
|93
|68
Quickest bronze cards in FIFA 23
Don’t make that face. Bronze teams aren’t just here to supply you with snazzy FIFA 23 kits – although Bohemians and Wrexham definitely deliver on that front. [Click that link to see what we mean.] Stevenage striker Elliott List stands alone at the top of the fastest bronze cards list, while Hatch, Buhagiar and Mileusnic provide the foundations of a super-speedy beginner-level Australian side. Again, if you need central players in addition to List then try Allan Arigoni (CB, FC Lugano) and Paul Smyth (CAM, Leyton Orient).
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Pace
|Rating
|Elliott List
|ST
|Stevenage
|93
|64
|Cohen Bramall
|LWB
|Rotherham United
|92
|64
|Matt Hatch
|LB
|Perth Glory
|92
|56
|Ernest Poku
|RW
|AZ
|92
|63
|Dylan Connolly
|RW
|Morecambe
|91
|62
|Charles Vernam
|LW
|Lincoln City
|91
|64
|Kayden Jackson
|ST
|Ipswich
|91
|64
|Marvin Ajani
|RM
|Duisberg
|91
|64
|Trent Buhagiar
|ST
|Newcastle Jets
|91
|62
|Nikola Mileusnic
|LM
|Brisbane Roar
|91
|63