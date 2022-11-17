FIFA 23 Silver Stars tracker with all the new weekly cards

FIFA 23 Silver Stars make EA’s football sim fun when you’ve run out of patience with Division Rivals or the weekend league. Every Wednesday, a new special silver card arrives in FIFA 23 . You have exactly a week to unlock it by completing a trio of challenges, and can only attempt them using a team of all silver players. Over the season it means you can build a formidable silver line-up without having to splash out hard-earned FIFA 23 coins . How does the campaign work? All is explained below, along with a handy FIFA 23 Silver Stars tracker.

What are FIFA 23 Silver Stars?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 Silver Stars feature silver players with boosted stats. While their overall rating is usually 74, they generally far outplay that number, often competing strongly against upper-rated gold cards. The first of the season was Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie, with new ones such as Jay Rodriguez joining him in-game on a weekly basis.

How do I get FIFA 23 Silver Stars?

(Image credit: EA)

Every Wednesday at 6pm a new Silver Stars challenge is released. It runs for exactly a week, and requires you to complete a set of in-game objectives in order to unlock your new card. Typically, these are the three tasks you need to tick off:

Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge match type

Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge match type

Assist 6 times in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge match type

As the name of that lounge suggests, you can’t use gold or bronze cards here - so put away any items you own from the FIFA 23 ratings list. Every card in your starting line-up and bench needs to be silver. But that does include previous Silver Star items, and silver TOTW cards. Basically, as long as every player is rated between 65 and 74, you’re good to go.

Note that managers can be of a different color. So if you’ve unlocked Ted Lasso or Coach Beard from FIFA 23 AFC Richmond, they’re able to be in the dugout despite being gold items.

What’s the deal with FIFA 23 Silver Stars Golden Goal?

(Image credit: EA)

Because the requirements to unlock Silver Stars are so ingrained within the community, many players like to utilize a Golden Goal rule during matches. That means if you score first, they will immediately forfeit the match to give you a win. But it also means you’re expected to immediately quit if you concede first.

It’s not a hard-and-fast rule, so don’t feel pressured into deploying this method. But it can expedite your path to the latest card, if you’ve completed the goals and assists objective and just need one more win. My approach is to have a standard silver team, and another one with the name ‘Golden Goal’, so my opponent knows that I’ll forfeit if they score first. 90% of matches played with that team have indeed ended when either I or my opponent opened the scoring.

Wanna look stylish while racking up the assists, goals, and victories? Then take a gander at our FIFA 23 best kits guide.

How do I defend Silver Stars Jay Rodriguez?

(Image credit: EA)

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is one of the trickiest Silver Stars strikers you’ll come up against online, and significantly outplays his stats. He’s especially adept from distance, and can curl goals in with the outside of the boot in addition to his instep. He also makes the FIFA 23 lengthy players list, which the community insists brings under-the-hood superpowers.

To defend him I focus on deploying CBs with 80+ strength, and a little bit of speed. You don’t need a sweaty pace merchant: Rodriguez has 75 sprint speed and 75 acceleration. Be sure to use FIFA 23 Chemistry Styles to your advantage, too. Sentinel and Anchor items are both useful against Rodriguez. These are a handful of silver cards you might wish to experiment with, that fit the above mold:

Calvin Bassey (Ajax, 74) - PHY 86, PAC 83

Cedric Avinel (AJ Ajaccio, 71) - PHY 84, PAC 72

Stian Rode Gregersen (Bordeaux, 71) - 84 PHY, 75 PAC

Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew, 72) - 83 PHY, 76 PAC

Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls, 73) - 82 PHY, 78 PAC

Do FIFA 23 Silver Stars have dynamic ratings?

(Image credit: EA)

No. Unlike the FIFA 23 OTW and FIFA 23 RTTK card types, Silver Stars ratings are locked in for the season. You can see them all in the FIFA 23 Silver Stars list below.

Is there a full FIFA 23 Silver Stars tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the full FIFA 23 Silver Stars tracker, correct as of Thursday, November 17. The brackets in the ‘Position’ column outline which roles a player can move to using a Position Modifier card.