FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker with boosts for Firmino, Malen and Alaba

Your FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker covers yet another magma-warm promo. This one is focussed on European competition, with select FIFA 23 Ultimate Team items boosted based on real-life performances. RTTF stands for Road To The Final, y’see. It’s a two-week campaign, with the first set of players dropping on Friday, February 17. Below we explain how the promo works, and keep you fully up to speed with the FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker.

What are FIFA 23 RTTF cards?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 RTTF stands for Road To The Final. Those chosen for the campaign receive cards which upgrade based on their team’s results in the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League. Those selected don't even need to appear in these matches – it's all about wins rather than individual performances.

FIFA 23 RTTF Team 1 dropped on Friday, February 17, to replace the very popular FIFA 23 Future Stars campaign. Standout items include Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (CF, 91), Real Madrid galactico David Alaba (CB, 89), and Dortmund whirlwind Donyell Malen (ST, 93)

Is there a FIFA 23 RTTF Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

Well, yes – but we won’t know if it’s accurate until the FIFA 23 RTTF Team 2 release date of Friday, January 24. Those said to be receiving new cards include Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, and RB Leipzig wizard Emil Forsberg. We’ll update this guide then to clarify whether or not that information is correct.

How do FIFA 23 RTTF Upgrades work?

(Image credit: EA)

Very similarly to the FIFA 23 RTTK promo from earlier in the season. Players can earn up to four OVR bonuses dependent on their team’s European performances, with weak foot and FIFA 23 skill moves upgrades on offer too. Here’s what they need to do to trigger each boost:

Win 1st knockout game after FIFA 23 RTTF launch = OVR upgrade

Qualify for quarter-finals = OVR upgrade

Qualify for semi-finals = OVR upgrade & three new traits

Qualify for final = 5-star weak foot upgrade

Win final = OVR upgrade and 5-star skill moves upgrade

When do FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades happen?

(Image credit: EA)

These are set to be shortly after each remaining round of European competition is completed. Conference League matches occur on Thursdays, so Friday is the most likely arrival time. That would mean you can expect cards to receive their boosts on the following dates:

Upgrade 1: Friday, February 24

Upgrade 2: Friday, March 17

Upgrade 3: Friday, April 21

Upgrade 4: Friday, May 19

Upgrade 5: Friday, June 12

Are there FIFA 23 RTTF SBCs and Objectives players?

(Image credit: EA)

The first FIFA 23 RTTF Objectives player is due to arrive imminently, although was mysteriously absent at the campaign's start time. We'll update this feature once he lands.

FIFA 23 RTTF SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) are expected throughout the promo's fortnight. Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby (RM, 88) is the first, and will set you back around 88,000 FIFA 23 coins.

Wednesday, February 17 should also herald a new FIFA 23 Silver Stars card from the RTTF campaign. We’ll update this feature on that front once it’s live.

Which cards are included in the full FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker is below, updated as of Friday, February 17. We’ll add a fresh batch of cards, along with any upgrades, on the FIFA 23 RTTF Team 2 release date of Friday, February 24.

Champions League

Roberto Firmino (CF, Liverpool) - 91

Leon Goretzka (CM, FC Bayern) - 90

David Alaba (CB, Real Madrid) - 89

Nicolo Barella (CM, Inter Milan) - 89

Lucas Moura (RW, Tottenham) - 88

Donyell Malen (ST, Dortmund) - 87

Wesley Fofana (CB, Chelsea) - 87

Giacomo Raspadori (CF, Napoli) - 86

Nuno Mendes (LB, Paris SG) - 86

Europa League

Gabriel Martinelli (LM, Arsenal) - 90

Anthony Martial (ST, Manchester United) - 89

Federico Chiesa (LW, Juventus) - 88

Ferran Torres (LW, Barcelona) - 88

Kevin Volland (ST, Monaco) - 87

Miranda (LB, Real Betis) - 86

Eric Lamela (RW, Sevilla) - 86

UEFA Conference League