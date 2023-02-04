FIFA 23 Future Stars token tracker and complete rewards list

Looking for a FIFA 23 Future Stars token tracker to replace your Winter Wildcards craving? Welcome! This latest FIFA 23 promo celebrates the brightest talents across the globe. By completing SBCs and in-game objectives you earn tokens which can be cashed in for fresh player cards, or bumper packs. Below we list all the rewards available, every new card released into packs, and that most important piece of info of all: a regularly updated FIFA 23 Future Stars token tracker.

What are FIFA 23 Future Stars?

(Image credit: EA)

Continuing a trend of previous seasons, this new promo celebrates the hottest talent in world football. There’s a fair amount of crossover with the FIFA 23 Best Young Players list. This campaign, however, is exclusive to Ultimate Team. Two squads of talented youngsters are being dropped into packs, the first of which arrived on Friday, February 3.

The Future Stars Team 2 release date is Friday, February 10.

In terms of structure the promo follows the same template as FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards. Cards can be found in packs, or purchased off the transfer market. But you can also earn them by completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) or completing in-game objectives. And that’s where our FIFA 23 Future Stars token tracker comes into play.

Where is the FIFA 23 Future Stars token tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here. Complete the task or SBC on the right to unlock the player item on the left. We’ll update the FIFA 23 Future Stars token tracker regularly – it’s correct as of Saturday, February 4. Need help on the gameplay front? Then make use of our FIFA 23 skill moves and FIFA 23 formations guides.

1 Reid: Log into your Ultimate Team account

2 Kane: Complete the TOTY Challenge 1 SBC

3 Rose: Purchase the New Year Cheer pack from the FUT Store

4 Gaffney: Complete ‘Win 1’ in the First Only Fiesta objectives set

5 Smith: Complete the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC

6 Sho-Silva: Complete all First Only Fiesta objectives

7 Jin Seong Wook: Complete ‘Win 3’ in the Silver Stars objectives set

8 Majrashi: Complete the Silver Stars objectives set

9 Fenger: Complete the Feyenoord vs PSV Marquee Matchups SBC

10 Williams: Purchase the Future Stars token pack from the Moments gallery

11 Al Sahli: Complete the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC

12 Agyei: Complete ‘Rising Star’ in the Jesper Lindstrom objectives set

13 Sinclair: Purchase the Future Stars Cornerstone pack from the FUT Store

14 March: Complete the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC

What are the FIFA 23 Future Stars Tokens rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

Below are all the goodies you can choose from once you’ve begun racking up the tokens. The campaign ends on Friday, February 17, so be sure on exchange any items stashed in your account before that date. Zola is one of this year’s most popular FIFA 23 Base Icons – hit that guide if you want to see how he compares to the game’s other legends.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Reward Type Token Cost Prime Icon Player Pick Player Pick 27 20x 85+ Players Pack (x2) 25 George Best (RW, Icon, 90) Player 20 10x 85+ Players Pack 15 85+ Player Pick Player Pick 15 Philippe Coutinho (CAM, Aston Villa, 88) Player 10 20x 84+ Players Pack 10 Gianfranco Zola (CF, Icon, 85) Player 5 1x Future Stars Player Player 3

What is so special about FIFA 23 Future Stars Jesper Lindstrom?

(Image credit: EA)

There are four different versions of Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom to unlock incrementally, gradually powering up from his 82-rated base Future Stars item to a super-slick 88-OVR version. All the objectives can be completed in either Squad Battles or rivals, meaning there’s no need to go online to score the Danish wonderkid.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Folarin Balogun is also a player of note. Reach Tier 30 of the current FUT season and you can choose of two Balogun cards. They come in either LW or ST flavour, and both carry a loft 87 rating.

Where can I see the complete FIFA 23 Future Stars items list?

Below is the complete FIFA 23 Future Stars items list, updated as of Saturday, February 4.

(Image credit: EA)