FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards token tracker and complete rewards list

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards are this season’s equivalent of FIFA 23 Futmas. For years, the latter was a treat-packed campaign which EA ran over the festive period – but it won’t be happening in FIFA 23. Instead, the mega-publisher picks up where it left off last year. Rewards include special Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali cards, along with a selection of packs. Below we outline how you can nab these goodies, with the aid of our FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards token tracker.

What are FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards?

(Image credit: EA)

Much like FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps, this new campaign sees you earn tokens upon completion of specific in-game objectives. These can then be spent on rewards such as one-off cards or bumper packs. The promo ends on January 6, and in that time you can earn up to 25 tokens. Our FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Token tracker below contains all the in-game tasks available as of Wednesday, December 21, and we’ll update it across the Christmas period.

We expect FIFA 23 Icon Swaps to follow on from this campaign – so get prepped for that one using our FIFA 23 Icons and FIFA 23 Base Icons guide.

Do I get any free stuff thanks to FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards?

(Image credit: EA)

Just a free initial token for logging in while the campaign is active. Yep, we’re a long way away from the complementary goodies that would have accompanied FIFA 23 Futmas. Speaking of which…

Where is FIFA 23 Futmas?

(Image credit: EA)

The community loved Futmas, which saw EA reward players with free gifts and tempting Squad Building Challenges on a daily basis. But mystifyingly it was dropped for FIFA 21, and hasn’t been seen since. We’ve seen other Christmas campaigns, and there may yet be a place for FIFA 23 Freeze – continuing another theme from last year’s outing. But alas, there will be no FIFA 23 Futmas promo.

Where is that FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Tokens tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here. GR’s FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Tokens tracker is correct as of Wednesday, December 21.

1 Lerade: Login to FIFA 23, either on the main game or Web App

2 Kunst: Complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 1 SBC

3 Zhong: Win a match in the Live FUT Friendly: Homegrown Eleven

What is the cheapest way to complete the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards SBC?

(Image credit: EA)

The key here is knowing the most affordable cards rated 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88, to prevent you from wasting FIFA 23 coins or buying packs. You can see the 84s below, which should make for a solid start. For the other big numbers, jump on over to GR’s FIFA 23 cheapest rated players guide.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Position Team Rating Price Stefan Savic CB Atletico Madrid 84 2500 Dusan Tadic LW Ajax 84 2500 Alessandro Bastoni CB Inter 84 2500 Canales RM Real Betis 84 2500 Samir Handanovic GK Inter Milan 84 2500 Mason Mount CAM Chelsea 84 2500 Jack Grealish LW Manchester City 84 2500 Angel Di Maria RW Juventus 84 2500 Yassine Bounou GK Sevilla 84 2500 Mats Hummels CB Dortmund 84 2500

What are the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Tokens rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

There’s no need to wait for the unveiling of these – all FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Tokens rewards have already been announced. Don’t forget to exchange your hard-earned chips before the campaign’s end date of Friday, January 6.