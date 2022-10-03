FIFA 23 Icons list bids farewell to Maradona and Pep

It’s a curious year for FIFA 23 Icons. Three new additions arrive in EA’s final ever game in the series, with FIFA 23 bolstered by appearances from Xabi Alonso, Gerd Muller, and Jairzinho. But the game subtracts more than it adds, with eight Icons taken away – for instance, there is no such thing as FIFA 23 Maradona. Hmmm. Still, there are exactly 100 legends to enjoy on the digital turf – so below we profile all three newcomers, before taking you through the complete FIFA 23 Icons list.

What’s the story with FIFA 23 Maradona?

(Image credit: EA)

Good question – let’s tackle it before we get onto the new faces. Put simply, there is no such thing as FIFA 23 Maradona. The Argentine legend has been removed from the game for legal reasons.

“Due to a third party legal dispute, we must suspend Diego Maradona from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team Packs, future FUT content and the Soccer Aid World XI,” an EA Sports statement said.

“As such, Diego Maradona Icon Items will no longer be made available in Packs, SBCs and FUT Draft.”

He’s not the only legend gone, either. In total eight Icons from FIFA 22 have been cut, mostly without explanation. Here’s the full list of FIFA 23 removed Icons:

Ryan Giggs

Pep Guardiola

Deco

Diego Maradona

Hidetoshi Nakata

Jay-Jay Okocha

Marc Overmars

Filippo Inzaghi

How about the FIFA 23 Okocha and Nakata mystery?

(Image credit: EA)

While Nigerian wizard Jay-Jay Okocha and Japanese favourite Hidetoshi Nakata are off the FIFA 23 Icons list, they are at least still in the game. That pair have been downgraded to FIFA 23 Heroes. As you’ll see from that guide, there are two versions of each available: a Marvel-style Super Heroes card as well as their base version. Truthfully neither of these players were much use in their Icons days, so it’s a sensible move on EA’s part to see whether they catch on as Heroes instead.

FIFA 23 New Icon Profile: Xabi Alonso

(Image credit: EA)

Last seen with a spectacular 94-rated End Of An Era card in FIFA 17, the Spanish favourite has been much-missed during the PS5 and Xbox Series X era. His return in Icon form is therefore a massive deal, particularly with fellow countryman Joan Capdevila getting a Heroes card.

We’re now just two players short of being able to recreate Spain’s 2010 World Cup winning XI in FUT. David Villa and Andres Iniesta are the only ones missing – but sadly, these days the latter is an ambassador for rival game eFootball.

FIFA 23 New Icon: Gerd Muller

(Image credit: EA)

Think Robert Lewandowski was a Bundesliga baller? Incredibly, Muiller’s record is even better. The Bayern legend smashed 365 goals in 427 German top-flight matches, and remains the league’s record goalscorer despite Lewa’s recent exploits.

Muller also scored more goals at international level than he made appearances: 68 in 62. His Bundesliga days brought four league titles, and he also won the European Championship in 1970 and World Cup in 1974, as West Germany’s key frontman.

FIFA 23 New Icon Profile: Jairzinho

(Image credit: EA)

Speedy, powerful and outrageously skilful, Jairzinho actually finished one spot ahead of Zinedine Zidane in World Soccer magazine’s list of the 20th Century’s greatest players. He scored 33 goals in 83 appearances on the wing for Brazil, and was a World Cup winner in 1970 alongside fellow FIFA 23 Icons Carlos Alberto and Pele.

Jairzinho's club career is fascinating. He played for nine teams in all, clocking up 13 years with Botafogo before taking his fast feet to Marseille, Kaizer Chiefs, and Cruziero.

The full FIFA 23 Icons card list

100 past greats make the complete FIFA 23 Icons cards list. Sorted by nation, this is the index of every legend in Ultimate Team.