FIFA 23 Heroes guide sees Yaya Toure return to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Heroes come in two flavors this season. The 40 base Heroes look and feel much like they did last year, increasing Chemistry when utilised in tandem with players from the same league in FIFA 23. But a new tie-in with Marvel also adds 21 Super Heroes items to mark the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. These boast lovely comic-style card designs that wouldn’t look out of place in an Iron Man or Blank Panther special. Cool. We explain how it all works below, culminating in complete FIFA 23 Heroes and FIFA 23 Super Heroes card lists.

What are FIFA 23 Heroes cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Heroes items represent past greats who fall narrowly short of Icon status, but still deserve immortalisation in digital form. Each is affiliated to a particular league in which they shone during their playing career. FIFA 22 favourites such as David Ginola and Abedi Pele are back again, while newcomers including Park Ji-Sung and an incredible Yaya Toure card. It’s the Ivorian’s first series appearance since FIFA 18.

And how about FIFA 23 Super Heroes items?

(Image credit: EA)

To tie in with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, EA has linked up with Marvel for comic-styled FIFA 23 Super Heroes items. All of the players on the list, such as Diego Forlan and Rudi Voller, also have base Heroes cards too, generally rated 1-3 points less than their Super Heroes items. There are 21 in total, and you can see a full Super Heroes card list further down this page.

How are FIFA 23 Heroes affected by the new Chemistry system?

(Image credit: EA)

Last year, Heroes cards atomically scored green links to anyone lined up next to them from the same league. But green links are gone this year, with Chemistry now scored out of 33 rather than 100. So what happens?

Well, Heroes always have full Chemistry when in their Preferred Position. They also count as two increments towards your side’s League Chemistry Threshold, and count as one increment towards its Country/Region Chemistry Threshold. Handy.

What’s the deal with Okocha and Nakata’s Icon cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Jay-Jay Okocha and Hidetoshi Nakata are especially noteworthy FIFA 23 Heroes. After many years as in-game Icons, they’ve been downgraded this year to Heroes status instead.

Both have Super Heroes and standard Heroes cards. Each Nakata card represents Serie A, throwing back to his days with Roma, Parma and Fiorentina. Okocha is affiliated to two different leagues, however. His Super Heroes card bears the Ligue 1 logo after starring with PSG, while the Nigerian maestro's Bolton days are also celebrated via his standard, Premier League-based Heroes item.

The complete FIFA 23 Super Heroes cards list

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the complete FIFA 23 Super Heroes cards list, along with their Marvel-influenced FIFA 23 nickname.

Diego Forlan AKA Sunstrike (ST, La Liga) - 91

Rudi Voller AKA The Flying German (ST, Serie A) - 91

Lucio AKA The Thunder (CB, Bundesliga) - 90

Jean-Pierre Papin AKA The Acrobat (ST, Ligue 1) - 90

Tomas Brolin AKA The Tornado (ST, Serie A) - 89

Yaya Toure AKA The Citadel (CDM, Premier League) - 89

Ricardo Carvalho AKA The Anticipator (CB, Premier League) - 89

Rafael Marquez AKA Kaiser Michoacan (CDM, La Liga) - 89

Javier Mascherano AKA Octo-Boss (CDM, Premier League) - 89

Jay-Jay Okocha AKA Double Take (CAM, Ligue 1) - 89

Hidetoshi Nakata AKA Stealth Agent 78 (CAM, Serie A) - 88

Claudio Marchisio AKA Il Principino (CM, Serie A) - 88

Landon Donovan AKA The Brave (RM, MLS) - 88

Dirk Kuyt AKA The Energiser (RM, Premier League) - 88

Harry Kewell AKA The Wizard Of Aus (CF, Premier League) - 88

Joan Capdevila AKA The Backfield Bull (LB, La Liga) - 88

Wlodzimierz Smolarek AKA Phase Shift (ST, Ekstraklasa) - 88

Saeed Ol-Owairan AKA The Emerald Falcon (CAM, MBS Pro League) - 88

Park Ji-Sung AKA Tigerheart (CAM, Premier League) - 87

Peter Crouch AKA The Robot (ST, Premier League) - 87

Sidney Govou AKA The Lion Of Lyon (CAM, Ligue 1) - 87

The full FIFA 23 Heroes cards list

(Image credit: EA)

Mixing 19 new players with a further 19 returning ones – plus former Icons Hidetoshi Nakata and Jay-Jay Okocha – this is the complete FIFA 23 Heroes card list.