FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps guide offers Patrick Vieira as the main prize

FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps are here, offering you a collection of rewards related to the big international competition in Qatar. By playing FIFA 23 across November and December you can score new cards with a country themed twist. Much like FIFA 23 Icon Swaps – which we expect to land soon – you exchange tokens earned in game for the prize (or prizes) of you choice. We explain how it all works in your FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps guide.

What are FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps system sees you earn tokens for completing in-game objectives, which can ultimately be exchanged for World Cup themed players or special packs. It got underway on Friday, November 11. 40 new prizes were added to the game, each of which is unlocked by exchanging those special tokens.

The majority of these rewards are specific players, such as a 90-rated Patrick Vieira card, which costs 40 tokens. But the packs are tempting, too. For instance, you can exchange 20 tokens for three 84+ rated packs. That’s 60 84+ rated players in total – great if you’re looking for FIFA 23 cheapest rated players in order to fill out SBCs.

The promo runs until Wednesday, January 4. At this stage your progress across World Cup Swaps and other new content is tabulated and turned into a selection of end of event rewards. Handy!

How do I earn FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps tokens?

(Image credit: EA)

There's an assortment of ways to earn tokens, with 50 available in total. They can be gained by completing in-game objectives, submitting SBCs, and in other curious ways. For instance, logging into either the game or Web App for the first time earns your first token.

Here are the 14 confirmed so far, all of which have an expiry date of Friday, December 23. Need some help winning matches in order to earn them? Then bookmark our FIFA 23 skill moves guide.

1 Carrasco: Login to FIFA 23, either on the main game or Web App

2 Qin Sheng: Reach level 5 of the current season

3 Suljic: Reach level 18 of the current season

4 Morris: 7 through-ball assists with Japanese players in Squad Battles

5 Al Qarni: 8 Squad Battles matches using 6 Spanish World Cup players

6 Rodrigues: 6 Squad Battles wins with 6 English World Cup players

7 Ontuzans: 6 friendlies wins with 6 Qatar World Cup players

8 Sardelis: 6 friendlies wins with 6 Ecuador World Cup players

9 Sildnes: 6 friendlies wins with 6 Senegal World Cup players

10 Jota Pereira: 6 friendlies wins with 6 Netherlands World Cup players

11 Henderson: 6 friendlies wins with 6 England World Cup players

12 McMillan: 6 friendlies wins with 6 Iran World Cup players

13 Blackwood: 6 friendlies wins with 6 USA World Cup players

14 Ekene: 6 friendlies wins with 6 Wales World Cup players

What are the FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

Below are all 40 FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps rewards, sorted by how many tokens they cost.

40 Tokens:

- Patrick Vieira (CM, Icon) - 90

35 Tokens:

- World Cup Icon Player Pick (1 of 3)

30 Tokens:



- Cafu (RB, Icon) - 92

25 Tokens:

- World Cup Hero Player Pick (1 of 4)

20 Tokens:

- Path to Glory Player Pick (1 of 5)

- Three 20x 84+ Packs

15 Tokens:



- Fabinho (CDM, Liverpool) - 90 (World Cup Stars)

- Kingsley Coman (LM, FC Bayern) - 90 (World Cup Stars)

- Eden Hazard (LW, Real Madrid ) - 89 (World Cup Stars)

10 Tokens:

- Mason Mount (CAM, Chelsea) 89 OVR (World Cup Stars)

- 20 x 84+ Pack

8 Tokens:

- Danilo Pereira (CDM, Paris SG) - 88 (World Cup Stars)

- Alvaro Morata (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 88 (World Cup Stars)

- Joaquin Correa (CF, Inter Milan) - 87 (World Cup Stars)

- Andreas Christensen (CB, Barcelona) - 87 (World Cup Stars)

- Julian Brandt (CAM, Dortmund) - 87 (World Cup Stars)

- Nathan Ake (CB, Manchester City) - 87 (World Cup Stars)

6 Tokens:



- Filip Kostic (LM, Juventus) - 88 (World Cup Stars)

5 Tokens:

- Andrej Kramaric (CF, Hoffenheim) - 87 (World Cup Stars)

- Andres Guardado (CDM, Real Betis) - 86 (World Cup Stars)

4 Tokens:

- Lee Jae-Sung (CM, Mainz) - 85 (World Cup Stars)

- Krepin Diatta (LW, AS Monaco) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Matias Vina (LWB, Roma) - 86 (World Cup Stars)

- Munir (LW, Getafe) - 86 (World Cup Stars)

- Takuma Asano (RW, Bochum) - 85 (World Cup Stars)

- Kieffer Moore (ST, Bournemouth) - 85 (World Cup Stars)

- Enner Valencia (ST, Fenerbahce) - 86 (World Cup Stars)

- Xherdan Shaqiri (CAM, Chicago Fire) - 86 (World Cup Stars)

- Bartosz Bereszynski (RB, Sampdoria) - 86 (World Cup Stars)

3 Tokens:

- Reggie Cannon (RWB, Boavista) 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Joseph Aidoo (CB, Celta Vigo) - 85 (World Cup Stars)

- Tolo Nouhou (LB, Seattle Sounders - 85 (World Cup Stars)

- 20 x 82+ Pack

2 Tokens:



- Alireza Jahanbakhsh (RW, Feyenoord) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Yasser Al Shahrani (LB, Al Hilal) - 85 (World Cup Stars)

- Ajdin Hrustic (CM, Hellas Verona) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Francisco Calvo (CB, Konyaspor) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Montassar Talbi (CB, Lorient) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Mark-Anthony Kaye (CM, Toronto) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

- Almoez Ali (ST, Qatar) - 84 (World Cup Stars)

Do these replace World Cup Icon Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

Kind of. The annual FIFA 23 Icon Swaps promo was expected in mid-November, but went AWOL with the arrival of this campaign. That doesn’t mean you'll be unable to swap tokens for FIFA 23 Icons over the longer term. Expect Icon Swaps to begin shortly after this promo ends, with Friday, January 6 the most likely start date.

What other content is new along with FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

New FIFA 23 Heroes with a World Cup theme are one notable addition, along with fresh rewards for Moments mode. Prepare to get your in-game wallet out to grab Path To Glory items too. Much like FIFA 23 RTTK and FIFA 23 OTW items, these cards upgrade dynamically according to real performances.

FIFA 23 Path To Glory items get an initial upgrade at launch, then a +1 OVR boost if their nation qualifies from the group stage. A win in the Round of 16 brings another OVR point. Quarter-final victories add a 5* weak foot upgrade, while a semi-final triumph cements 5* skill moves. Win the World Cup and that player gets yet another OVR point and three new traits.

Want a FIFA 23 World Cup Path To Glory tracker? It’s right here, with stats correct as of Saturday, November 12.