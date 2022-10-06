The best FIFA 23 signings for career mode and Ultimate Team

Shrewd FIFA 23 signings are essential whether you’re seeking long-term glory in career mode, or looking to make the most of Ultimate Team’s bustling transfer market. Some players are solid across all FIFA 23 modes – much like in real life, Erling Haaland is unstoppable – but what if you can’t afford the Mbappes and Messis of the footballing world? You bookmark this page instead. Below we have a selection of the best players to target in both career mode and Ultimate Team, in your FIFA 23 signings guide.

FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids to sign

Potential is always the prime ingredient to look for in career mode, and the list below covers the ten players under the age of 21 with the most potential. Need even more? Then hit our FIFA 23 best young players guide. All stats are up to date as of the game’s September 30 release date.

Name Position Club Age Rating Potential Erling Haaland ST Manchester City 21 88 94 Pedri CM Barcelona 19 85 92 Vinicius Jr LW Real Madrid 21 86 92 Florian Wirtz CAM Bayer Leverkusen 19 92 91 Jude Bellingham CM Borussia Dortmund 19 84 91 Jamal Musiala CM FC Bayern 19 81 90 Ansu Fati LW Barcelona 19 79 90 Josko Gvardiol CB RB Leipzig 20 81 89 Eduardo Camavinga CM Real Madrid 19 79 89 Bukayo Saka RM Arsenal 20 82 89

FIFA 23 career mode best bargains

Shopping on a budget? Then you should like this next one. All of the players below are under 30, and should sign for you for a transfer fee of £5 million or less. But make sure you scout them before bidding, in order to ensure the most accurate asking price. You won’t fancy pulling off FIFA 23 skill moves with Pesek or Schranz if you’ve just overpaid. And yes, that really is a Ted Lasso favorite at the top of the list – for a full explanation, you need GR’s FIFA 23 AFC Richmond guide.

Name Position Club Rating Potential Tom O’Brien GK AFC Richmond 27 75 Jakub Pesek RM Sparta Prague 29 75 Ivan Schranz RM Slavia Prague 28 75 Georgiy Bushchan GK Dynamo Kiev 28 75 Teddy Teuma CM Royale Union SG 28 75 Wilson Manafa RB FC Porto 27 75 Ethan Pinnock CB Brentford 29 75 Adam Lindeiro LB Atletico-Go 26 75 Pedrinho CM MKE Ankaragucu 29 75 Jean GK Club Cerro 26 75

FIFA 23 career mode best free agents

These players are all unattached at the start of career mode, and should come straight to your club so long as you match their wage demands. Ochoa and Lovren have played at international level for years and are therefore especially solid additions, while Vega and Montes still have further potential. To ensure their availability, select ‘use initial squads’ when setting up a new save. Wondering which club to manage? Griddy on over to our FIFA 23 career mode guide. Then continue Griddy-ing on the pitch with our list of FIFA 23 celebrations.

Name Position Nationality Age Rating Tomas Vaclik GK Czech Republic 33 80 Guillermo Ochoa GK Mexico 36 80 Alfredo Talavera GK Mexico 39 79 Henry Martin ST Mexico 29 78 Dejan Lovren CB Croatia 32 78 Alexis Vega LW Mexico 24 77 Cesar Montes CB Mexico 25 77 Jason Denayer CB Belgium 27 77 Milan Borjan GK Canada 34 77 Akram Afif LW Qatar 25 76

FIFA 23 best signings in Ultimate Team

Onto Ultimate Team now, and there’s a little more subjectivity required here. If you’re simply looking for a list of the mode’s best players, then drop in on our FIFA 23 ratings guide. Spoiler: Karim Benzema is top of the charts this year. Below we’ve rounded up a team of players worth targeting rated 82 or under, which usually – depending on market fluctuations – means you can get them for 2,000 coins or less. It’s a list focussed on value, rather than the meta.

Name Position Club Rating Key Stats Nick Pope GK Newcastle 81 82 HAN, 80 POS Alexander Bah RB Benfica 78 92 PAC, 81 PHY Josko Gvardiol CB RB Leipzig 81 82 PAC, 83 PHY Jeremiah St Juste CB Sporting CP 76 93 PAC, 78 DEF Zaidu Sanusi LB FC Porto 76 93 PAC, 74 DEF Leon Bailey RM Aston Villa 80 92 PAC, 83 DRI Sergi Darder CM Espanyol 82 82 PAS, 83 DRI Geoffrey Kondogbia CM Atletico Madrid 82 81 DEF, 88 PHY Ryan Kent LW Rangers 76 91 PAC, 78 DRI Moussa Marega ST Al Hilal 77 89 PAC, 89 PHY Luis Muriel ST Atalanta 82 89 PAC, 83 SHO

FIFA 23 silver stars for Ultimate Team

Silver Stars are back again, and promise to be just as addictive as last year. Each Wednesday a new challenge-set offers a super-powered silver card as its overall reward, and to unlock it you usually have to win online matches using a squad made up of only silvers. Need some help building that squad? Then target the players below. Again, all are 2,000 coins or less of of Thursday, October 6.