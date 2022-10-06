The best FIFA 23 signings for career mode and Ultimate Team

By Ben Wilson
published

Spend your coins wisely with our FIFA 23 signings guide

FIFA 23
(Image credit: EA)

Shrewd FIFA 23 signings are essential whether you’re seeking long-term glory in career mode, or looking to make the most of Ultimate Team’s bustling transfer market. Some players are solid across all FIFA 23 modes – much like in real life, Erling Haaland is unstoppable – but what if you can’t afford the Mbappes and Messis of the footballing world? You bookmark this page instead. Below we have a selection of the best players to target in both career mode and Ultimate Team, in your FIFA 23 signings guide.

FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids to sign

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Potential is always the prime ingredient to look for in career mode, and the list below covers the ten players under the age of 21 with the most potential. Need even more? Then hit our FIFA 23 best young players guide. All stats are up to date as of the game’s September 30 release date.

Name PositionClub Age Rating Potential
Erling Haaland STManchester City218894
Pedri CM Barcelona 198592
Vinicius Jr LW Real Madrid 21 86 92
Florian Wirtz CAM Bayer Leverkusen19 92 91
Jude Bellingham CMBorussia Dortmund 19 84 91
Jamal Musiala CM FC Bayern 19 8190
Ansu Fati LW Barcelona 1979 90
Josko Gvardiol CBRB Leipzig 2081 89
Eduardo Camavinga CM Real Madrid 19 79 89
Bukayo Saka RM Arsenal 20 82 89

FIFA 23 career mode best bargains

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Shopping on a budget? Then you should like this next one. All of the players below are under 30, and should sign for you for a transfer fee of £5 million or less. But make sure you scout them before bidding, in order to ensure the most accurate asking price. You won’t fancy pulling off FIFA 23 skill moves with Pesek or Schranz if you’ve just overpaid. And yes, that really is a Ted Lasso favorite at the top of the list – for a full explanation, you need GR’s FIFA 23 AFC Richmond guide.

Name PositionClubRating Potential
Tom O’Brien GK AFC Richmond 27 75
Jakub Pesek RM Sparta Prague 29 75
Ivan Schranz RM Slavia Prague 2875
Georgiy Bushchan GK Dynamo Kiev 28 75
Teddy Teuma CM Royale Union SG 28 75
Wilson Manafa RB FC Porto 27 75
Ethan Pinnock CB Brentford 29 75
Adam Lindeiro LB Atletico-Go 26 75
Pedrinho CM MKE Ankaragucu 29 75
Jean GK Club Cerro 26 75

FIFA 23 career mode best free agents

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

These players are all unattached at the start of career mode, and should come straight to your club so long as you match their wage demands. Ochoa and Lovren have played at international level for years and are therefore especially solid additions, while Vega and Montes still have further potential. To ensure their availability, select ‘use initial squads’ when setting up a new save. Wondering which club to manage? Griddy on over to our FIFA 23 career mode guide. Then continue Griddy-ing on the pitch with our list of FIFA 23 celebrations

Name PositionNationalityAgeRating
Tomas Vaclik GK Czech Republic 33 80
Guillermo Ochoa GK Mexico 3680
Alfredo Talavera GK Mexico 39 79
Henry MartinST Mexico 29 78
Dejan Lovren CB Croatia 32 78
Alexis Vega LW Mexico 2477
Cesar Montes CB Mexico 2577
Jason Denayer CB Belgium 27 77
Milan Borjan GKCanada 3477
Akram Afif LW Qatar 25 76

FIFA 23 best signings in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Onto Ultimate Team now, and there’s a little more subjectivity required here. If you’re simply looking for a list of the mode’s best players, then drop in on our FIFA 23 ratings guide. Spoiler: Karim Benzema is top of the charts this year. Below we’ve rounded up a team of players worth targeting rated 82 or under, which usually – depending on market fluctuations – means you can get them for 2,000 coins or less. It’s a list focussed on value, rather than the meta.

Name PositionClubRatingKey Stats
Nick Pope GK Newcastle 81 82 HAN, 80 POS
Alexander Bah RB Benfica 78 92 PAC, 81 PHY
Josko GvardiolCB RB Leipzig 81 82 PAC, 83 PHY
Jeremiah St Juste CB Sporting CP76 93 PAC, 78 DEF
Zaidu Sanusi LB FC Porto 76 93 PAC, 74 DEF
Leon Bailey RM Aston Villa 80 92 PAC, 83 DRI
Sergi Darder CM Espanyol 82 82 PAS, 83 DRI
Geoffrey Kondogbia CM Atletico Madrid 82 81 DEF, 88 PHY
Ryan Kent LW Rangers 76 91 PAC, 78 DRI
Moussa Marega ST Al Hilal 77 89 PAC, 89 PHY
Luis Muriel ST Atalanta 82 89 PAC, 83 SHO

FIFA 23 silver stars for Ultimate Team

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA)

Silver Stars are back again, and promise to be just as addictive as last year. Each Wednesday a new challenge-set offers a super-powered silver card as its overall reward, and to unlock it you usually have to win online matches using a squad made up of only silvers. Need some help building that squad? Then target the players below. Again, all are 2,000 coins or less of of Thursday, October 6. 

NameClubAgeRatingPotential
Wayne Hennessey GK Nottingham Forest 74 76 DIV, 74 HAN
Bright Osayi-Samuel RB Fenerbahce 74 93 PAC, 77 DRI
Milos Degenek CB Columbus Crew 72 76 PAC, 83 DEF
Nicholas Cozza CB Montpellier 74 75 PAC, 75 DEF
Yasser Al Shahrani LB Al Hilal 73 87 PAC, 72 DRI
Tajon Buchanan RM Club Brugge 72 92 PAC, 74 DRI
Tobias Kempe CM Darmstadt 73 77 PAS, 74 DRI
Youssouf M’Changama CAM Auxerre 73 86 PAC, 75 PHY
Rabbi Matondo LW Rangers 73 92 PAC, 74 DRI
Sekou Koita ST RB Salzburg 72 92 PAC, 72 SHO
Ercan Kara ST Orlando City 73 85 PHY, 74 SHO
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

See comments