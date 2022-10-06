The best FIFA 23 signings for career mode and Ultimate Team

Shrewd FIFA 23 signings are essential whether you’re seeking long-term glory in career mode, or looking to make the most of Ultimate Team’s bustling transfer market. Some players are solid across all FIFA 23 modes – much like in real life, Erling Haaland is unstoppable – but what if you can’t afford the Mbappes and Messis of the footballing world? You bookmark this page instead. Below we have a selection of the best players to target in both career mode and Ultimate Team, in your FIFA 23 signings guide.
FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids to sign
Potential is always the prime ingredient to look for in career mode, and the list below covers the ten players under the age of 21 with the most potential. Need even more? Then hit our FIFA 23 best young players guide. All stats are up to date as of the game’s September 30 release date.
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|Manchester City
|21
|88
|94
|Pedri
|CM
|Barcelona
|19
|85
|92
|Vinicius Jr
|LW
|Real Madrid
|21
|86
|92
|Florian Wirtz
|CAM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|92
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|CM
|Borussia Dortmund
|19
|84
|91
|Jamal Musiala
|CM
|FC Bayern
|19
|81
|90
|Ansu Fati
|LW
|Barcelona
|19
|79
|90
|Josko Gvardiol
|CB
|RB Leipzig
|20
|81
|89
|Eduardo Camavinga
|CM
|Real Madrid
|19
|79
|89
|Bukayo Saka
|RM
|Arsenal
|20
|82
|89
FIFA 23 career mode best bargains
Shopping on a budget? Then you should like this next one. All of the players below are under 30, and should sign for you for a transfer fee of £5 million or less. But make sure you scout them before bidding, in order to ensure the most accurate asking price. You won’t fancy pulling off FIFA 23 skill moves with Pesek or Schranz if you’ve just overpaid. And yes, that really is a Ted Lasso favorite at the top of the list – for a full explanation, you need GR’s FIFA 23 AFC Richmond guide.
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Rating
|Potential
|Tom O’Brien
|GK
|AFC Richmond
|27
|75
|Jakub Pesek
|RM
|Sparta Prague
|29
|75
|Ivan Schranz
|RM
|Slavia Prague
|28
|75
|Georgiy Bushchan
|GK
|Dynamo Kiev
|28
|75
|Teddy Teuma
|CM
|Royale Union SG
|28
|75
|Wilson Manafa
|RB
|FC Porto
|27
|75
|Ethan Pinnock
|CB
|Brentford
|29
|75
|Adam Lindeiro
|LB
|Atletico-Go
|26
|75
|Pedrinho
|CM
|MKE Ankaragucu
|29
|75
|Jean
|GK
|Club Cerro
|26
|75
FIFA 23 career mode best free agents
These players are all unattached at the start of career mode, and should come straight to your club so long as you match their wage demands. Ochoa and Lovren have played at international level for years and are therefore especially solid additions, while Vega and Montes still have further potential. To ensure their availability, select ‘use initial squads’ when setting up a new save. Wondering which club to manage? Griddy on over to our FIFA 23 career mode guide. Then continue Griddy-ing on the pitch with our list of FIFA 23 celebrations.
|Name
|Position
|Nationality
|Age
|Rating
|Tomas Vaclik
|GK
|Czech Republic
|33
|80
|Guillermo Ochoa
|GK
|Mexico
|36
|80
|Alfredo Talavera
|GK
|Mexico
|39
|79
|Henry Martin
|ST
|Mexico
|29
|78
|Dejan Lovren
|CB
|Croatia
|32
|78
|Alexis Vega
|LW
|Mexico
|24
|77
|Cesar Montes
|CB
|Mexico
|25
|77
|Jason Denayer
|CB
|Belgium
|27
|77
|Milan Borjan
|GK
|Canada
|34
|77
|Akram Afif
|LW
|Qatar
|25
|76
FIFA 23 best signings in Ultimate Team
Onto Ultimate Team now, and there’s a little more subjectivity required here. If you’re simply looking for a list of the mode’s best players, then drop in on our FIFA 23 ratings guide. Spoiler: Karim Benzema is top of the charts this year. Below we’ve rounded up a team of players worth targeting rated 82 or under, which usually – depending on market fluctuations – means you can get them for 2,000 coins or less. It’s a list focussed on value, rather than the meta.
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Rating
|Key Stats
|Nick Pope
|GK
|Newcastle
|81
|82 HAN, 80 POS
|Alexander Bah
|RB
|Benfica
|78
|92 PAC, 81 PHY
|Josko Gvardiol
|CB
|RB Leipzig
|81
|82 PAC, 83 PHY
|Jeremiah St Juste
|CB
|Sporting CP
|76
|93 PAC, 78 DEF
|Zaidu Sanusi
|LB
|FC Porto
|76
|93 PAC, 74 DEF
|Leon Bailey
|RM
|Aston Villa
|80
|92 PAC, 83 DRI
|Sergi Darder
|CM
|Espanyol
|82
|82 PAS, 83 DRI
|Geoffrey Kondogbia
|CM
|Atletico Madrid
|82
|81 DEF, 88 PHY
|Ryan Kent
|LW
|Rangers
|76
|91 PAC, 78 DRI
|Moussa Marega
|ST
|Al Hilal
|77
|89 PAC, 89 PHY
|Luis Muriel
|ST
|Atalanta
|82
|89 PAC, 83 SHO
FIFA 23 silver stars for Ultimate Team
Silver Stars are back again, and promise to be just as addictive as last year. Each Wednesday a new challenge-set offers a super-powered silver card as its overall reward, and to unlock it you usually have to win online matches using a squad made up of only silvers. Need some help building that squad? Then target the players below. Again, all are 2,000 coins or less of of Thursday, October 6.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Rating
|Potential
|Wayne Hennessey
|GK
|Nottingham Forest
|74
|76 DIV, 74 HAN
|Bright Osayi-Samuel
|RB
|Fenerbahce
|74
|93 PAC, 77 DRI
|Milos Degenek
|CB
|Columbus Crew
|72
|76 PAC, 83 DEF
|Nicholas Cozza
|CB
|Montpellier
|74
|75 PAC, 75 DEF
|Yasser Al Shahrani
|LB
|Al Hilal
|73
|87 PAC, 72 DRI
|Tajon Buchanan
|RM
|Club Brugge
|72
|92 PAC, 74 DRI
|Tobias Kempe
|CM
|Darmstadt
|73
|77 PAS, 74 DRI
|Youssouf M’Changama
|CAM
|Auxerre
|73
|86 PAC, 75 PHY
|Rabbi Matondo
|LW
|Rangers
|73
|92 PAC, 74 DRI
|Sekou Koita
|ST
|RB Salzburg
|72
|92 PAC, 72 SHO
|Ercan Kara
|ST
|Orlando City
|73
|85 PHY, 74 SHO