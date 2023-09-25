FC 24 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations

The FC 24 celebrations list brings some huge changes, as you'd expect with EA ushering in a new era. Mohamed Salah, Ashley Barnes, Steven Bergwijn and James Tarkowski get signature moves in EA Sports FC 24, while there are more than 30 other new celebrations to learn too. Below we'll teach you every single one, and tell you which oldies have been removed, in GR's FC 24 celebrations guide.

How to do all the FC 24 new celebrations

(Image credit: EA)

Can You Hear Me? (running move): Hold RS left

One Arm Raised (running move): Hold circle

Finger Points (running move): Tap circle, then hold circle

Flex: Hold L1, press square

All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle

Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise

Think: Hold L2, double tap Square

Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Tumble: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Rugby: Hold R2, press R3

Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

Push It Down: Hold R1, double tap Circle

Glamour Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice

Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down

Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down

Many Bows (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, hold RS up

Cockroach (Pro Unlockable): Hold R1, press R3

River Dance (Pro Unlockable): Hold R1, flick RS up twice

Handstand (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Rowing on Knees (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Knee Walk (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, press Square

Baby (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Ice Skating (Pro Unlockable): Hold R1, flick RS down then up

Dance 2 (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Dance 3 (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS left then right

Dance 4 (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS right then left

Kiss the Wrist (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L2, double tap Circle

Rock On (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L2, press R3

Predator (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L1, flick RS right twice

Penguin (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Bye (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L1, press R3

FC 24 basic celebrations list

Signature: X

Random: Circle

Cancel: L1 + R1

FC 24 running moves list

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Arms Out: Tap Square then hold Square

Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle the hold Triangle

Aeroplane: Hold R3

Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Telephone: Hold RS down

Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left

Hands Out: Flick RS right, then hold RS left

Come On!: Flick RS left, then hold RS right

Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, then hold RS up

Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, then hold RS down

Flying Bird: Flick RS right, then hold RS right

Hand on Head: Flick RS left, then hold RS left

Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, then hold RS down

Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, then hold RS up

Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

One Arm Raised: Hold circle

Finger Points: Tap circle, then hold circle

FC 24 finishing moves list

(Image credit: EA)

Signature Finishing Move: Press X

Selfie: Press X when next to adboard

Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

Flex: Hold L1, press Square

All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle

X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice

Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right

Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down then up

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS right then up

Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise

Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Think: Hold L2, double tap Square

Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up

I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Heart Symbol: Hold L2, hold RS down

Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right

Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS right twice

Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Tumble: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Rugby: Hold R2, press R3

Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Push It Down: Hold R1, double tap Circle

Glamour Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice

Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down

Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Eyes and Arms (Griddy): Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down

Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down

Arms Swing: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

FC 24 Pro Unlockables list

Many Bows: Hold R2, hold RS up

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Disbelief: Hold R2, double tap Square

Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square

Cockroach: Hold R1, press R3

River Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice

Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Relax (offline only): Hold R2, hold RS left

Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Rowing on Knees: Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Knee Walk: Hold R2, press Square

Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Baby: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up

Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right

Jumping Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down

Ice Skating: Hold R1, flick RS down then up

Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right

Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Dance 2: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS left then right

Dance 4: Hold R2, flick RS right then left

FC 24 EAS FC Unlockable celebrations list

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down then up

Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Kiss the Wrist: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Rock On: Hold L2, press R3

Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

Predator: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Penguin: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Bye: Hold L1, press R3



PlayStation to XBox button conversion table

All the inputs above are for PS5. Below are the respective buttons to press if you're playing on Xbox Series X.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PlayStation Xbox X A Square X Circle B Triangle Y L1 LB L2 LT R1 RB R2 RT

FC 24 removed celebrations

After doing many hours of research, it appears the following FIFA 23 celebrations are no longer in FC 24…