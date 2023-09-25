FC 24 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations

The FC 24 celebrations list brings some huge changes, as you'd expect with EA ushering in a new era. Mohamed Salah, Ashley Barnes, Steven Bergwijn and James Tarkowski get signature moves in EA Sports FC 24, while there are more than 30 other new celebrations to learn too. Below we'll teach you every single one, and tell you which oldies have been removed, in GR's FC 24 celebrations guide.
How to do all the FC 24 new celebrations
Can You Hear Me? (running move): Hold RS left
One Arm Raised (running move): Hold circle
Finger Points (running move): Tap circle, then hold circle
Flex: Hold L1, press square
All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle
Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise
Think: Hold L2, double tap Square
Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
Tumble: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Rugby: Hold R2, press R3
Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
Push It Down: Hold R1, double tap Circle
Glamour Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice
Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down
Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down
Many Bows (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, hold RS up
Cockroach (Pro Unlockable): Hold R1, press R3
River Dance (Pro Unlockable): Hold R1, flick RS up twice
Handstand (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Rowing on Knees (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS left twice
Knee Walk (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, press Square
Baby (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, double tap Triangle
Ice Skating (Pro Unlockable): Hold R1, flick RS down then up
Dance 2 (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS up then down
Dance 3 (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS left then right
Dance 4 (Pro Unlockable): Hold R2, flick RS right then left
Kiss the Wrist (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L2, double tap Circle
Rock On (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L2, press R3
Predator (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L1, flick RS right twice
Penguin (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
Bye (EAS FC Unlockable): Hold L1, press R3
FC 24 basic celebrations list
Signature: X
Random: Circle
Cancel: L1 + R1
FC 24 running moves list
Thumb Suck: Hold Square
Arms Out: Tap Square then hold Square
Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle the hold Triangle
Aeroplane: Hold R3
Point to Sky: Hold RS up
Telephone: Hold RS down
Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left
Hands Out: Flick RS right, then hold RS left
Come On!: Flick RS left, then hold RS right
Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, then hold RS up
Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, then hold RS down
Flying Bird: Flick RS right, then hold RS right
Hand on Head: Flick RS left, then hold RS left
Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, then hold RS down
Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, then hold RS up
Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
One Arm Raised: Hold circle
Finger Points: Tap circle, then hold circle
FC 24 finishing moves list
Signature Finishing Move: Press X
Selfie: Press X when next to adboard
Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
Flex: Hold L1, press Square
All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle
X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left
Knee Slide Drag: Hold L1, flick RS down then up
Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS right then up
Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise
Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
Think: Hold L2, double tap Square
Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
Heart Symbol: Hold L2, hold RS down
Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS right twice
Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
Tumble: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Rugby: Hold R2, press R3
Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS left twice
Push It Down: Hold R1, double tap Circle
Glamour Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice
Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down
Eye of the Storm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Eyes and Arms (Griddy): Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
Slide and Flex: Hold R1, hold RS down
Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down
Arms Swing: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
FC 24 Pro Unlockables list
Many Bows: Hold R2, hold RS up
Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
Disbelief: Hold R2, double tap Square
Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square
Cockroach: Hold R1, press R3
River Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice
Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
Relax (offline only): Hold R2, hold RS left
Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Rowing on Knees: Hold R2, flick RS left twice
Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
Knee Walk: Hold R2, press Square
Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
Baby: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up
Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right
Jumping Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down
Ice Skating: Hold R1, flick RS down then up
Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right
Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
Dance 2: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS left then right
Dance 4: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
FC 24 EAS FC Unlockable celebrations list
KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
Surf and Flex: Hold L2, flick RS down then up
Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
Kiss the Wrist: Hold L2, double tap Circle
Rock On: Hold L2, press R3
Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle
Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down
Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Predator: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
Penguin: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
Bye: Hold L1, press R3
PlayStation to XBox button conversion table
All the inputs above are for PS5. Below are the respective buttons to press if you're playing on Xbox Series X.
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|X
|A
|Square
|X
|Circle
|B
|Triangle
|Y
|L1
|LB
|L2
|LT
|R1
|RB
|R2
|RT
FC 24 removed celebrations
After doing many hours of research, it appears the following FIFA 23 celebrations are no longer in FC 24…
- Scissors
- Spinning Frog
- One Eye
- Nailbiter
- Pigeon
- World Beater
- Tea
- Knee Slide Fail
- Riding the Wave
- Little Brother
- Waddle
- Goggles
- Time Check
- The Worm
- Picture
- Giddy Up