FC 24 Trailblazers promo gives Mbappe and Bellingham new PlayStyles

The new FC 24 Trailblazers promo sees EA distance itself from the FIFA era with a campaign we’ve never seen before. Players awarded one of these red-and-blue cards in EA Sports FC 24 don’t only get a stats boost. That also earn a completely fresh PlayStyle. The promo awards those who’ve had strong starts to the real-life season, and we explain exactly how it works in your FC 24 Trailblazers guide.

What is the FC 24 Trailblazers promo?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Trailblazers campaign unleashes a new type of red-and-blue card which pays homage to those who’ve started their domestic seasons in form. It launched on Friday, October 13, closing out the FC 24 RTTK campaign in the process. (Although those cards still have upgrades to come.)

Players awarded a Trailblazers card get both a stats upgrade, and a change to their FC 24 PlayStyles. For instance, Jude Bellingham (CM, 88) has his incredible start for Real Madrid reflected in an item boasting Controlled Sprint, Finesse Shot and Incisive Pass abilities – to go with his existing Intercept, Flair, and Relentless PlayStyles. Yeah, that’s going to be a pricey card all season long…

Who is in FC 24 Trailblazers Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Bellingham is one of the standouts, but even he is overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe (ST, 92). The PSG megastar already tops the official FC 24 ratings list, and now gets a fresh card with two extra OVR points and a new PlayStyle Plus: Power Shot. You’re looking at around 8.5 million to buy that card.

Ruben Dias (CB, Manchester City) is slightly more affordable at around 110,000 coins, and there are a couple of options at close-to discount value: Yangel Herrera (CM, Girona, 84) and Kai Wagner (LB, Philadelphia, 84).

What about FC 24 Trailblazers Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Trailblazers Team 2 is expected on Friday, October 13, and we’ll share full details of it here once it’s live.

Are there any female FC 24 Trailblazers cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes. Men and women players are mixed together in this year’s game for the first time ever, and the FC Trailblazers campaign launched with a spectacular one: Barca and Norway winger Carolina Graham Hansen. She has seven PlayStyles in total: Finesse Shot (+), Technical, Flair, First Touch, Trickster, Quick Step, and Trivela. Definitely a player worth picking up if you’re planning to get busy with some FC 24 skill moves. Joining her in the campaign is Kerolin Nocoli (RM, NC Courage, 85).

What about an FC 24 Trailblazers SBC or objectives?

(Image credit: EA)

Both of these things are in play from the outset. The first FC 24 Trailblazers SBC is for Read Madrid speedster Rodrygo (ST, 87), and requires you to submit four squads – including one with a minimum rating of 88. Ouch. The first objectives player should be a bit more attainable. It’s Newcastle’s Callum Wilson (ST, 86), and requires you to complete four sets of tasks in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions – like five assists and seven wins. Get it done and then treat yourself to one of the best FC 24 kits to celebrate.

Who else is on the FC 24 Trailblazers card list?

(Image credit: EA)

More than a dozen players populated the complete FC 24 Trailblazers cards list at launch – and they’re all included below. Details are correct as on Friday, 13 October.