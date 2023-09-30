FC 24 RTTK trackers brings dynamic items for Haaland and Saka

The FC 24 RTTK tracker is here, marking the first big promo of the new era – with a super-powered Erling Haaland card among the treats on offer. RTTK stands for Road To The Knockouts. It sees certain players rewarded in EA Sports FC 24 based on their team’s performances in the Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. Read on for all the key intel, before we steer you through the FC 24 RTTK tracker.

How do FC 24 RTTK upgrades work?

(Image credit: EA)

Those players granted a Road To The Knockouts card already have a stats boost – compare with the FC 24 ratings list and you’ll note that Erling Haaland has already gone from a 91 OVR to 92. They have two further chances to upgrade their attributes, depending on how their team performs in European competition.

Should their club win two of their remaining group stage games, the player in question scores a +1 upgrade to their OVR. If their team then qualifies for the knockout stages, they earn another +1 boost. So two Manchester City wins would see Haaland move up to a 93 rating, while qualifying from the group would see him boosted to 94. At which point he’d be stronger than most FC 24 Base Icons cards.

Who is in FC 24 RTTK Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Haaland is the most noteworthy name, but there are other explosive cards to unearth in packs too. Victor Osimhen (ST, Napoli, 90), Bruno Fernandes (CAM, Manchester United, 90) and Bukayo Saka (RW, Arsenal, 89) are the standouts from the Champions League players on offer. Pickings are slim in the two other men’s competitions, but Luis Diaz (LW, Liverpool, 87) from the Europa League selection is going to prove popular. There are only two Conference League players: Edin Dzeko (ST, Fenerbahce, 88) and Dodo (RB, Fiorentina, 84).

All of these cards can be found on the FC 24 FTTK tracker at the foot of this guide. If you’ve purchased a couple and want to show off their abilities in-game, dip into GR’s FC 24 skill moves guide.

Is there a FC 24 RTTK Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

It doesn’t appear as if FC 24 RTTK Team 2 is happening, but this is a new era post-FIFA – so EA may yet pull a surprise. If if does materialise, expect it to do so on Friday, October 5 at 6pm UK time.

How about a FC 24 Road To The Knockouts objectives player?

(Image credit: EA)

There is indeed. Giovanni Reyna (CAM, Dortmund) is the first FC 24 RTTK Objectives reward. He already has an OVR of 84, and with a strong possibility of that rising, the American is well worth grinding for. You need to complete four sets of objectives, such as scoring 10 goals with a Bundesliga player, and assisting five goals using a USA player. It should only take you a couple of evenings, and is strongly recommended.

Are there any FC 24 RTTK SBC cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Yep! We’re kicking off the season with a very tempting one, too. The first FC 24 RTTK SBC reward is Bruno Guimaraes (CM, Newcastle United), who comes with an OVR of 86 and strong individual numbers across the board. We’re talking 84 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 82 Defending, and 84 Physicality. Unfortunately, such strengths come at a price. As of Saturday, September 30, it costs around 210,000 coins to complete the four SBC puzzles required. Still, if you’re flush with in-game currency, get it done. Then toast your purchase mid-match with some FC 24 celebrations.

Are there any FC 24 RTTK female players?

(Image credit: EA)

There’s just one, to begin with. Svenja Huth (RM, 87) of VFL Wolfsburg earns the honour of being the first ever FC 24 RTTK female card.

Can I see the FC 24 RTTK cards tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

You certainly can. All stats on the FC 24 RTTK tracker are correct as of Saturday, September 30, and will be further updated until the promo is complete. Need tactical advice on how to best use the star names below? Jump over to our FC 24 formations guide.

Champions League

Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City) - 92

Victor Osimhen (ST, Napoli) - 90

Bruno Fernandes (CAM, Manchester United) - 90

Bukayo Saka (RW, Arsenal) - 89

Leonardo Bonucci (CB, Union Berlin) - 89

Dries Mertens (CF, Galatasaray) - 87

Rodrigo De Paul (CM, Atletico Madrid) - 86

Bruno Guimaraes (CM, Newcastle United) - 86 [SBC only]

Pierre Kalulu (CB, Milan) - 85

Lois Openda (ST, RB Leipzig) - 85

Konrad Lahmer (CDM, FC Bayern) - 85

Mats Wieffer (CDM, Feyenoord) - 84

Giovanni Reyna (CAM, Dortmund) - 84 [Objectives only]

Deiver Machado (LWB, RC Lens) - 83

Women’s Champions League

Svenja Huth (RM, VFL Wolfsburg) - 87

Europa League

Luis Diaz (LW, Liverpool) - 87

Pedro Goncalves (LW, Sporting Lisbon) - 84

Kiliann Sildillia (RB, SC Frieburg) - 83

Conference League