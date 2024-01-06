EA FC 24 Versus guide adds powered-up Fire and Ice cards

FC 24 Versus kicks off 2024 with two different types of player card: Fire and Ice. The promo launched on Friday, January 5, and sees the likes of Neymar Jr and Son Heung-Min get a pair of new EA Sports FC 24 cards with upgraded stats or fresh PlayStyles. There’s a second team on the way shortly, too. All the details on EA’s big new year promo are here in your FC 24 Versus Fire and Ice guide.

What is FC 24 Versus?

FC 24 Versus brings the FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo to a close with a fresh batch of cards and at least one new SBC. Cunningly, the campaign actually features two different item types: FC 24 Versus Ice and FC 24 Versus Fire. Each player selected, such as Spurs talisman Son Heung-Min and Newcastle stalwart Kieran Trippier, gets one of each, with unique properties and stats.

Son’s cards, for instance, both have an OVR of 90. However, his Fire item is positioned at ST, with 92 shooting and 86 dribbling. Whereas his Ice card sits at CAM, and has 91 shooting and 88 dribbling.

FC 24 Ice and FC 24 Fire: What’s the difference?

As outlined above, it’s all about choosing which positions and stats match your ideal line-up. Also factored into this decision are FC 24 PlayStyles. Let’s use the example of Son again. His Fire card at ST features a Finesse Shot PlayStyles Plus, as well as four standard versions: Power Shot, Technical, Rapid, and Quick Step. In comparison, the PlayStyle Plus on his Ice card is Technical, while his four standards are Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Rapid and Quick Step.

Very similar cards, then, but those subtle differences are key. As of Saturday, January 6, Son’s Ice card costs 1.2 million coins, while the Fire one is closer to 2 million. Trying to upgrade your coin balance to save up for Son? Try using our guides to the FC 24 best kits and FC 24 best badges.

Who is in FC 24 Versus Team 1?

12 players were dropped into packs to make up FC 24 Versus Team 1 on Friday, January 5. That made for 24 cards in total, with each scoring both an Ice and Fire item. We’ve covered Son Heung-Min in plenty of detail above. Other noteworthy names include Al Hilal forward Neymar Jr, who gets 93-rated options at LW (Fire) and ST (Ice), and Kieran Trippier. The Newcastle defender nabs a fairly traditional Fire card at RB, but those looking to mix things up will be more tempted by his Ice item, which shifts him to CM. Both are rated 88.

Other intriguing FC 24 Versus Team 1 cards include Camavinga (LB/CDM, Real Madrid, 87) and Marta (RW/CAM, Orlando Pride, 89). The first FC 24 Versus SBC, meanwhile, is for Raheem Sterling (LW/RW, Chelsea, 88). All have been added to the full FC 24 Versus cards list at the foot of this guide.

What about FC 24 Versus Team 2?

FC 24 Versus Team 2 is due in packs on Friday, January 12. We’ll have full details here on the evening of its release. Want gameplay tips while you wait? Then dip your toes into GR’s FC 24 formations guide.

Do any of the FC 24 Versus cards have the same position?

Yes. Both Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen, 88) cards keep him as a goalkeeper, and even maintain the same PlayStyles: Footwork and Cross Claimer. The difference here is simply down to ratings. Hradecky’s Ice card offers 93 reflexes, 88 diving, and 88 handling, while the Finn’s Fire card boasts 90 reflexes, 91 diving, and 84 handling.

Where is the full FC 24 Versus cards list?

Below is the complete FC 24 Versus cards list, correct as of Friday, January 6.