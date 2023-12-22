FC 24 Winter Wildcards calendar with new items for Gullit, Havertz and Mbabu

The FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo is underway – but alas, this year we aren’t getting Swap Tokens. It’s a blow, but there’s plenty else to enjoy in the EA Sports FC 24 Christmas campaign, including new mega items for Ruud Gullit and Cristiano Ronaldo. All the details of EA’s festive carnival are right here, including the all-important FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBC calendar.

What is the FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Winter Wildcards campaign is the final promo of 2023, and sees some of the most popular names in football granted fresh items. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, for instance, gets his first special card of the season. The roster list features a mix of FC 24 Base Icons and contemporary players, and there are other treats too – such as packs costing 30 and 10 coins, and the usual selection of SBCs and Objectives players. In week one you can score a special version of Jonathan Bamba of Celta Vigo by completing an objectives set featuring La Liga and French players.

Who is in FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 1 landed on Friday, December 22 to follow up on the recent FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties and TOTGS campaigns. Brazilian legend Pele is a standout player with an OVR of 96, but he was extinct as of night one. Cristiano Ronaldo was similarly tough to get hold of, at 3.2 million coins. Less costly options include Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea, and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki. All the Team 1 cards can be seen on the full FC 24 Winter Wildcards list at the foot of this guide.

How about FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 2 arrives at 6pm UK time on Friday, December 29, and will be the last batch of new items for 2023. We’ll add them all to the full cards list below as soon as they’re live. Don’t forget there’s a campaign with upgradeable cards running concurrently – all the details you need for that one are in our FC 24 FC Pro Live guide.

Is there an FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs leak?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes, although it’s actually not a leak – EA has shared a full list already. Below is the FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs calendar, for the entire campaign.

Fri Dec 22: Gabriel Martinelli

Fri Dec 22: Ruud Gullit

Sat Dec 23: Luis Hernandez

Sun Dec 24: Kai Havertz

Mon Dec 25: Alessandro del Piero

Tues Dec 26: Kevin Mbabu

Wed Dec 27: Bobby Moore

Thurs Dec 28: Ciro Immobile

Fri Dec 29: Ian Wright

Sat Dec 30: Alisson

Sun Dec 31: Davor Suker

Mon Jan 1: Krepin Diatta

Tues Jan 2: Roy Keane

Wed Jan 3: John Stones

Tues Jan 4: David Trezeguet

What are the FC 24 Evolutions Like A Rock requirements?

The FC 24 Winter Wildcards Evolution is called Like A Rock, and focuses on the game’s more pedestrian players, with a maximum pace rating of 80. If you need help fulfilling the objectives be sure to make use of our FC 24 skill moves and FC 24 formations guides. These are the FC 24 Like A Rock Evo requirements:

Pace Max: 80

Shooting Max: 75

Dribbling Max: 91

Defending Max: 80

Physicality Max: 80

Max Number of PlayStyles: 9

And here are the overall improvements possible if you manage to complete all FC 24 Like A Rock Evo objectives.

OVR: +2

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +7

Physicality: +5

Bruiser PlayStyle

Pace: +1

Are we going to see FC 24 Winter Wildcards swap tokens?

(Image credit: EA)

Alas, nope. FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards swap tokens made for one of the most fun elements last year's game, but there’s no sign of any FC 24 equivalent. Shame.

Where is the full FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 24 Winter Wildcards cards list is below, and correct as of Friday, 22 December. Icons are marked with an asterisk.