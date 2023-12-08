FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties promo adds father-son and sibling cards

FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties is the latest EA promo to overhaul the traditions set by predecessor FIFA. It cleverly builds an entire EA Sports FC 24 campaign around family members – from fathers and sons to brothers and sisters. Notable inclusions are Lauren and Reece James, and Paolo and Daniel Maldini. December also brings the FC 24 Holiday Update. More on that below, along with the full FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties cards list.

What is the FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties promo?

FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties cards are brand new this year, as EA looks to yet again overhaul the set of campaigns we became accustomed to with FIFA. This one launched on Friday, December 8, replacing FC 24 Radioactive. Dynasties introduced new items for sets of family members. These included siblings, fathers and sons, and even cousins – meaning we got Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City, 94) thanks to him being related to Jonathan Braut-Brunes (ST, Leuven, 85). Shrewd work from EA on that one.

Who is in FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Team 1?

FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Team 1 offers one of the most intriguing card sets seen since FIFA relaunched in its new guise. For instance, we scored the father/son duo of Gheorge Hagi (CAM, Romania, 90) and Ianis Hagi (CAM, Alaves, 85), and some legitimately exciting sibling pairs too – such as Lauren James (RW, Chelsea, 88) and Reece James (RB, Chelsea, 88). Manchester United fans will also be excited about pairing Rasmus Hojlund (ST, 87) with brother Oscar Hojlund (CDM, FC Kobenhavn, 85). The full FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties cards list is at the foot of this feature, in A-Z form.

What about FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Team 2?

Don’t believe anyone promoting a FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Team 2 leak. Much like the recent FC 24 FC Pro Live campaign, this is a one-week promo, with cards in packs until 6pm UK time on Friday, December 15.

To tie in with FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties, EA also added an FC 24 Holiday Update to Ultimate Team. (For those keeping score across the season, this is Title Update 6). It delivers more than 100 new and updated star heads, and 92 fresh player items. EA also says the update enhances attacking play, "especially through the centre of the pitch and near the sidelines."

What are the FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Evolution options?

There’s one fresh FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Evolution option, although it has nothing to do with the campaign theme. It’s called Midfield Dynasty. Below are the requirements, should you wish to use it to boost one of your left-sided midfielders:

OVR Max: 85

Pace Max: 89

Dribbling Max: 86

Physicality Max: 85

Position: LM Must Not Be: CM

Max Number of PlayStyles: 8

And here are the overall improvements possible if you manage to complete all FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Evolution objectives. Unlocking two extra FC 24 PlayStyles makes it an especially enticing addition.

OVR: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +2

Physicality: +2

Press Proven PlayStyle

Pace: +3

Shooting: +4

Whipped Pass PlayStyle

Are there any FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties objectives rewards?

There certainly are. Remember us mentioning Daniel Maldini at the outset of this piece? The Italian youngster forms your main FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties objectives reward. To earn him you need to score in three separate Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions Matches before the campaign ends on Friday, December 15 – but there’s a catch. You must complete that relatively simple objective with the Ultimate Dynasties Paolo Maldini card in your starting line-up – and he costs around 7 million coins. Oof! Mercifully, there’s a solution…

How do I complete the FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Maldini objective?

Firstly, don’t go spending real money on packs to chase those 7 million coins. Instead, be sure to check out the Ultimate Dynasties Daily Objective tab. The first of these grants you Ultimate Dynasties Paolo Maldini on a two-match loan, and he’ll surely pop up as another daily reward sometime over the following week. We’ll update this feature if and when that happens – for now, get that loan card secured and tick off the first two wins.

Where is the full FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties cards list?

The full FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties cards list is right here. We’ve grouped it in A-Z fashion to make it easier for you to pair relatives together. Expect the sons of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Kluivert and Ronaldinho to be added as the week unfolds. For now, it’s correct as of Friday, December 8.