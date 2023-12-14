The best FC 24 badges and how much they cost

The best FC 24 badges are an in-game status symbol. You can’t wear them on the EA Sports FC 24 pitch, but they’re nonetheless your brand – displayed before, during and after each match. Not only that, the rarest ones can be worth a significant amount of coins on the secondary transfer market. As a result, this catalog of crests mixes in some of the coolest with those that can bolster your bank balance. Ready to start shopping? Then here we go with your best FC 24 badges guide.

Real Madrid

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga (ESP 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 800 coins

The most successful European club of all time might have surprisingly few players on the FC 24 ratings list, but this crest still carries as much weight as any. The letters on it stand for Madrid Football Club, and this is the seventh version of the badge since 1902. Real were the first club from the big five leagues to amass more than 100 trophies, and are one of three La Liga teams never to have been relegated – along with Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona.

Lincoln City

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL League One (ENG 3)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 300 coins

Lincoln City’s badge has become a cult favorite over the last couple of years, after a selection of Reddit posters named it as their go-to pick. As befitting of the club’s nickname it represents an imp, and dedicated FA Cup watchers will recognise it immediately. In 2017, Lincoln became the first non-league side to reach its quarter finals in 103 years.

Levante Las Planas

(Image credit: EA)

League: Liga F (ESP 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 2,000 coins

Levante LP made our FC 24 best kits guide on account of their lightning-based red strip, and the rarity of their badge earns them a spot on this list too. They’re a new team for this year’s game, with the Spanish Liga F added for the first time, and as a result this silver card regularly sells for well into four figures.

FC Kobenhavn

(Image credit: EA)

League: 3F Superliga (DEN 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 500 coins

“One lion on a shirt, Jules Rimet still gleaming…” Er, maybe not. But while this solo critter lacks the fame of England’s anthem-inspiring trio, he’s still a powerful-looking dude, offering a crest that stands out especially well when you’ve drubbed someone 5-0 in Division Rivals. It also commemorates a great year for FC Kobenhavn fans, with both Oscar Hojlund and Jordan Larsson appearing in the FC 24 Dynasties promo.

Netherlands

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 500 coins

The lion theme continues with one of the most iconic badges in the history of football. It’s the country’s national and royal animal, and has been on the Dutch’s legendary orange kits since a 3-1 win over Belgium back in 1907. This version of the badge, however, was introduced in 2014. The letters KNVB along the top stand for Koninklijke Nederlandse Voetbal Bond.

FC Botosani

(Image credit: EA)

League: Superliga (ROM 1)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 300 coins

Cool-looking crests don’t have to cost the maximum amount of coins. This one can be grabbed at discard price, and looks great– plus there’s a cool story behind FC Botosani. They were formed as recently as 2001, and qualified for European football for the first time just 15 years later, participating in the 2015-16 Europa League season. No FC 24 RTTK cards just yet, but maybe next season…

1 FC Nurnberg

(Image credit: EA)

League: GPFBL (GER 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4,600 coins

The German Frauen Bundesliga is another newcomer for FC 24, and this is the rarest badge you can find from that competition. FC Nurnberg’s women’s team was founded in 2019, and over time they’ll hope to avoid an unwanted achievement of the men’s side: being the most relegated team in Bundesliga history.

Luton Town

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 350 coins

It's a huge, huge season down at Kenilworth Road, and purchasing this badge enables you to show solidarity with the Premier League’s ultimate underdogs. This is their first season in the English top tier since 1991-92, and ten years ago the Hatters were playing non-league football. To celebrate, their home ground is also expected on the FC 24 stadiums list imminently.

Al Fateh

(Image credit: EA)

League: ROSHN Saudi League (SAU 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4,500 coins

If you’re an Al Fateh fan, or go by the name of Fran, Felipe or Fandango, then this is the badge for you. The understated green and blue logo features three diagonal lines to create a letter F… and that it’s. Smart, simple, swish. Worth a ton on the secondary market, too. Find one in a silver pack and you’re looking at an immediate return of over 4,000 coins. Jackpot!

Juventus

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A TIM (ITA 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 800 coins

For three years Juve went missing from the FIFA series, but these days they’re an official FC 24 partner – and it’s great to have this beloved badge back in the game. Again it’s just a single letter, neatly presented, and forming a crest recognisable the world over. Get it bought. Then toast your purchase in Division Rivals with some of the new FC 24 skill moves.