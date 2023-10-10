FC 24 stadiums list adds 12 new stadiums including Luton Town

The FC 24 stadiums list brings more new additions than we've seen in years – 11 at launch, with one more to come. That one is Kenilworth Road: the home of Luton Town will be patched into EA Sports FC 24 soon. While you wait, there are plenty of other fresh locales to enjoy, including grounds belonging to Celtic, Rangers, St Pauli, Lillle and Udinese. Below we take you through all the debuting grounds, as well as providing the complete EA FC 24 stadiums list.

Is Kenilworth Road in EA Sports FC 24?

This is the one all Luton Town fans are asking for, following the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League. The answer is both yes and no. Officially Kenilworth Road is on the FC 24 stadiums list, but it won’t be playable until a future update. This is standard for promoted clubs – we had to wait until last December for Nottingham Forest’s City Ground to be added to the FIFA 23 stadiums list. Expect Kenilworth Road around Christmas 2023 – giving you plenty of time to brush up on your FC 24 skill moves.

Which new grounds are on the FC 24 stadiums list?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 12 in all, 11 of which are playable from launch. Rangers and Celtic are the first Scottish clubs to have their grounds included, while there are three fresh additions from Germany: St Pauli, Bochum, and Greuther Furth. Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy, AKA the Decathlon Arena, is another long-awaited newcomer. With the FC 24 ratings list mixing both men and women players for the first time, we also get two homes of women’s football: StrongHER Stadium (Wolfsburg) and Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid).

Official EA Sports FC 24 new stadiums list

(Image credit: EA)

Celtic Park (Celtic)

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid Femenino)

Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero (Elche)

Decathlon Arena (LOSC Lille)

Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Kenilworth Road (Luton Town) - coming soon

Millerntor Stadion (FC St. Pauli)

SportPark Ronhof Thomas Sommer (Greuther Furth)

Stage Front Stadium

StrongHER Stadium (VFL Wolfsburg Women)

Udinese Arena (Udinese)

Vonovia Ruhrstadion (VFL Bochum)

What about FC 24 removed stadiums?

(Image credit: EA)

Two generic stadiums synonymous with the FIFA series are gone: the FUT Stadium and FIFA eStadium. Neither is surprising, given the move to a new name. (Elsewhere we explain where is FIFA 24 and what's FC 24?) Also removed is Malaga’s Estadio La Rosaleda, following the club’s relegation out of LaLiga 2. Four more stadiums tied to international licenses are also gone from the series: Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium & Stadium Australia.

The complete FC 24 stadiums list

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 24 stadiums list is below. If you fancy calling one home for the long-haul, be sure to bookmark our FC 24 career mode and FC 24 best young players guides.

International

Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League

American Express Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Anfield (Liverpool)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle United)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

EFL Championship

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Carrow Road (Norwich City)

Elland Road (Leeds United)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

EFL League One

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Women's Super League

Joie Stadium (Manchester City)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Decathlon Stadium (LOSC Lille)

Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris SG)

Serie A

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

San Siro (AC Milan / Inter Milan)

Udinese Arena (Udinese)

Liga Portugal

Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

ROTW

Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)

MLS

BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)

BMO Stadium (LAFC)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Europa-Park Stadion (Freiburg)

MEWA Arena (1. FSV Mainz)

MHP Arena (Stuttgart)

PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)

Volkswagen Arena (VFL Wolfsburg)

Vonovia Ruhrstadion (VFL Bochum)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)

Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

Millerntor-Stadion (FC St. Pauli)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

SportPark Ronhof Thomas Sommer (Greuther Furth)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

3. Liga

SchucoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

Frauen-Bundesliga

StrongHER Stadium (VFL Wolfsburg)

La Liga Santander

Civitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe CF)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)

Estadio Nuevo de Los Cármenes (Granada)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF)

Power Horse Stadium (UD Almeria)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

La Liga Smartbank

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)

Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero (Elche)

Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)

Stage Front Stadium (Espanyol)



Liga F

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

Liga Profesional de Futbol

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (Independiente)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

cinch Premiership

Celtic Park (Celtic)

Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

Forest Park Stadium

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion