Where is FIFA 24 and what's FC 24?

If you're wondering where FIFA 24 is this year then sadly, you won’t find it anytime soon. FIFA 24 no longer technically exists, with the biggest series in sports gaming saying farewell to the name after FIFA 23. In its place, we’re getting a completely new football sim: EA Sports FC 24. It’s out on Friday, 29 September. Want to know more about this name change, and what it means for the future of digital football? All is explained in our quickfire FIFA 24 guide…

Why is FIFA 24 now called FC 24?

Back in May 2022, EA announced that it was severing ties with footballing’s governing body, FIFA. Neither party officially confirmed the reasons for the split, but it was heavily rumored that FIFA wanted $300 million per year to renew the longstanding license. EA evidently decided not to cough up such a hefty sum, and thus a three-decade relationship was over. The company had been making games under the well-known banner since FIFA International Soccer debuted on Sega Genesis (AKA Mega Drive) in December 1993.

Does this mean we’ll never see another FIFA game?

No, amazingly. While EA is done with the series, bosses at FIFA are adamant that it will be back under a different developer – and even better than FC 24, or any future sequel.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino following the split. “The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25, and FIFA 26, and so on—the constant is the FIFA name, and it will remain forever and remain the best.”

Despite Infantino name-checking FIFA 24, rest assured that there is no game going by that name.

Who’s taking over development of the FIFA series?

We don’t know, and any website who tells you they do is fibbing. WWE 2K23 publisher 2K is the most strongly linked. When reports of the FIFA license being available first emerged, CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked directly about 2K’s interest in an investors’ call.

‘That’s a big step forward for us,” Zelnick responded. “We haven’t been in that sport before. And erm, I think I’ll leave it at that today.”

How does the replacement for FIFA 24 play?

Very promisingly. Its big new on-pitch feature is a mechanic called PlayStyles. Much like Madden 24 X-Factors, they’re bespoke abilities that give the sports’ best players even more individuality. As for Ultimate Team, the most lucrative mode in gaming mixes male and female players for the first time – meaning Chelsea fans can happily line up Sam Kerr alongside Christoper Nkunku for a bonus chemistry point. You can read all about the replacement for FIFA 24 in our FC 24 preview.

Will you still be making a FIFA 24 guide?

Yep! Well, an FC 24 guide, anyway. Indeed, we have loads on the way. You can already read our profiles of the new FC 24 Heroes. FC 24 Ratings have landed, too, and it’s Paris St Germain super striker Kylian Mbappe who tops the best players list this year.

