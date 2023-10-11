FC 24 worst players list is the opposite of an Ultimate Team

Winning games with our FC 24 worst players team is the toughest challenge in virtual sports. Every single underdog on our EA Sports FC 24 roster has an overall rating of 50 or under. There are few recognisable names, and no megastar loans to save you from the subs bench. Still reading? Good on you. Below we profile the eleven weakest players in this year’s game, plus seven almost-as-bad back-ups, in your FC 24 worst players guide.

Aditya Patra (GK, East Bengal, 48)

(Image credit: EA)

There are actually 11 goalkeepers in this year’s game with an overall rating of 48. However, East Bengal’s third-choice net-minder gets the nod in our line-up as he’s the shortest of the lot, at 5’ 9”. (Torino keeper Matteo Fiorenzi has the same rating, but might save you occasionally with his 6’ 5” frame.). 5’ 10” custodian Eyad Al Nasser of Al Khaleej takes the first bench spot, behind Patra.

Son Seung Woo (RWB, Daegu FC, 48)

(Image credit: EA)

If there was a choice to be made between the sticks, there’s no such issue on the right side of defence. Soo is the only right-back in the game with a 48 rating. You’ll wince at his 62 pace, and weep at an abysmal defending rating of 47. As for shooting: Seung scores just 26 in the department. Unlikely you’ll need any FC 24 celebrations, then. But you never know…

Lyu Jiaqiang (CB, Shenzhen FC, 47)

(Image credit: EA)

47. Forty seven! That low number is not the only challenge when adding Lyu to your side. His heading accuracy is 43, meaning any striker with FC 24 PlayStyles such as Power Header is going to out-leap him on every cross. CSL fans might want to ignore the rest of this guide. There are more mentions to come…

Dennis Egel (CB, SV Sandhausen, 48)

(Image credit: EA)

18-year-old Dennis Egel plays for SV Sandhausen, and featuring here at such as young age feels harsh. Here's some good news from that part of the world, then: St Pauli, Bochum, Greuther Furth and VFL Wolfsburg Women all have their grounds added to the game this year. For more, see the FC 24 stadiums list.

Deven Sawhney (LB, Odisha FC, 47)

(Image credit: EA)

Indian side Odisha get a tough time from the FC 24 stats gurus, with only four silver players in their entire squad – headlined by Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh (CDM, 69). He’s been capped eight times for his country; sadly, it’s unlikely Sawhney plays international football anytime soon with ratings such as 48 standing tackle, 47 sliding tackle, and 35 heading accuracy.

Brian Romero (RM, Charlotte FC, 48)

(Image credit: EA)

What a crazy year it is in the MLS. At one end of the scale, the league now plays host to one of the top stars on the FC 24 ratings list. I’m talking, of course, about Lionel Messi. At the other, Charlotte wide-man Romero is the worst right midfielder in the game. Hopefully he benefits from having wily pros Ashley Westwood (CM, 72) and Scott Arfield (CM, 69) in the same squad – but it’ll be too late to save his FC stats.

Yin Jie (CM, Zhejiang Pro, 47)

(Image credit: EA)

An unwanted accolade for the Zhejiang Pro midfielder here, becoming the second Chinese player in this illustrious (ahem) line-up. You might just about get away with his 67 balance – but when it’s offset by 46 crossing, 39 composure, and 32 shooting, recycling possession and chipping in with goals is going to be a difficult task.

Biswa Darjee (CM, Bengaluru, 47)

(Image credit: EA)

Darjee made the bench of our FIFA 23 worst players guide – and this time around, he’s upgraded to the starting line-up. (Although his card is currently extinct.) An honorable mention here to another ISL player, Mumbai City’s Chanso Horam (CAM, 48). He’s the lowest-rated rare card in the entire database, which may be worth something as the season unfolds.

Bobby Pointon (LM, Bradford City, 50)

(Image credit: EA)

Bradford youngster Bobby Pointon picks up the unwanted honour of being FC 24's weakest left midfielder. His best features are 72 balance and 69 acceleration. There is some hope in the squad for Bantams fans looking to make an all-BCAFC Ultimate Team squad, or rebuild in FC 24 career mode: 10 players rated 63 or higher, including experienced forward Andy Cook (ST, 66).

Leng Jixuan (ST, Tianjin JMT FC, 48)

(Image credit: EA)

The worst striker in the game actually doesn’t do too badly when it comes to pace, with a rating of 60 in the speed department. It’s everywhere else that Leng struggles: 49 shooting, 46 dribbling, and 37 passing. On the subject of speed, four strikers have pace ratings of an achingly slow 32. They are Gaetan Charbonnier (Saint-Etienne, 72), Atdhe Nuhiu (Altach, 68), Matt Smith (Salford City, 63), and Craig Dundas (Sutton United, 52).

Shan Huanhuan (ST, Dalian Pro, 48)

(Image credit: EA)

Ooof. A fourth player from the Chinese League here, at which point we should point out that GR’s doesn’t make these ratings, merely report them. So let’s spin it round and mention some players who are worth a go if you fancy building a CSL side: former Chelsea midfielder Oscar (CM, Shanghai Port, 78), skilful Romanian international Nicolae Stanciu (CM, Wuhan 3 Towns, 77), and rapid Ghana forward Frank Achemampong (ST, Shenzhen, 73). Good luck!

FC 24 Worst Players subs bench

(Image credit: EA)

These seven just missed out on the first-team – and, unlike in real life, will be hoping to do the same when EA Sports FC 25 ratings emerge next summer.