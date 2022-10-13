FIFA 23 worst players list reveals the most awful squad you can build in Ultimate Team

Using our FIFA 23 worst players guide to build a Division Rivals or Weekend League squad is the biggest challenge you can find in this year’s game. None of these guys have a FIFA 23 rating above 48, and their pace stats are the very opposite of what you’ll find in our FIFA 23 fastest players guide. But in a curious way that only makes them more tempting. If you can rack up the wins with these lads, then you deserve more kudos than any PlayStation trophy or Xbox achievement. Here’s your FIFA 23 worst players guide.

Devansh Dabas (GK, Chennaiyin, 46 OVR)

Chennaiyin’s 21-year-old back-up keeper carries the honour of being the worst in the game. Harsh, but somebody has to. Dabas started out at Punjab FC, before spells at Minerva Academy, Roundglass and Lonestar led him to his current club. What individual ratings does a 46-OVR goalie have, you might wonder? 51 Positioning, 42 Handling, and 48 Reflexes. Ouch.

Namgyal Bhutia (RB, Bengaluru, 48 OVR)

The Indian Super League debuted in FIFA 22, and was a welcome addition – but even its best players receive minimal Ultimate Team love. No one gets close to the elite FIFA 23 ratings, as top IND 1 card in the game is Fiji forward Roy Krishna, with a 70-rated silver item. At the other end of the scale is Krishna’s Bengaluru team-mate Bhutia, hampered by 43 passing and 35 defensive awareness.

Li Peinan (CB, Hebei, 48 OVR)

The first of three Chinese defenders in our team has spent his entire career at Hebei, although he is only 21. His best stat is 58 strength – but at the other end of the scale are 49 interceptions, 34 composure and 26 positioning. In a trivia note, he shares his name with an outstanding Starcraft eSports player, AKA Time.

Zhao Wenzhe (CB, Guangzhou Evergrande, 48 OVR)

Guangzhou Evergrande have cemented themselves as the dominant force in Chinese football over the past decade, scoring eight league title wins between 2011 and 2019. At time of writing they’re challenging again, sitting in third place in the table. Sadly all of this has passed young centre-back Zhao by. At the age of 21, he’s yet to make a first-team appearance.

Wu Junjie (LB, Guangzhou City, 46 OVR)

Wu’s painful 55 pace and 48 defending complete a difficult Guangzhou double on the left side of the back four. However, he and Zhao play for two different clubs. Guangzhou City were originally known as Shenyang, but relocated to their new home in 2011. An inevitable rivalry with Evergrande developed and their matches quickly became known as the Canton derby.

Bhupender Singh (RM, Jamshedpur, 46 OVR)

Singh is India’s third most common surname, so it’s inevitable that there are 39 players listed under that moniker in FIFA 23. Jamshedpur’s wiseman is the worst, but it’s a close-run deal – Belanguru striker Harmanpreet Singh and Mohun Bagan midfielder Engson Singh both score 48 ratings. At the other end of the spectrum is Jahn Regensburg winger Sarpreet Singh – he’s a silver card with an OVR of 70.

Nathan Logue (CM, Finn Harps, 46 OVR)

Irish clubs don’t all fare terribly this year – Bohemians make a shock entry on our FIFA 23 kits guide after a Bob Marley tribute made their home strip extinct. It’s less good news for Logue in the Finn Harps midfield. The youngster has been with the club since the was 15, and made his first-team debut away to St Patrick’s Athletic last year. That’s not enough to protect him from scores of 46 vision, 45 passing and 32 finishing.

Asif Khan (CAM, Mumbai City, 46 OVR)

Mumbai City have managed a storied history despite only being formed in 2014. Its former managers include Peter Reid and Nicolas Anelka, while Diego Forlan spent a season playing up front for them in 2016. These days its imports are somewhat less cosmopolitain, but that’s not to knock the likes of Scottish forward Greg Stewart. Youngster Khan is still awaiting his debut.

Zhang Junye (LM, Shenzhen, 47 OVR)

With 44 passing, 43 vision and 38 crossing, Shenzhen’s young winger is another one whose creativity comes down to a mixture of patience and luck. Sadly, two stars in the FIFA 23 skill moves department mean you can’t even rely on your right-stick abilities. Hey, we did say this would be a challenge…

Darren Collins (ST, Sligo Rovers, 47 OVR)

It’s an all-Irish double act up front, beginning with Sligo youngster Collins. His 68 pace is actually just about manageable, but 48 shooting and 47 composure are unlikely to cut it once inside the 18-yard box. Sligo do at least manage to sneak in one silver card: Australian centre-back Nando Pijnaker, who’s rated 65.

Conan Noonan (ST, Shamrock Rovers, 47 OVR)

Noonan’s team-mates fare much better than Collins’ in the FUT silver card stakes. The club score five in total, more than any other Irish team – and you can improve their stats just a little more with the aid of FIFA 23 chemistry styles. Sadly, Noonan’s 53 pace, 48 positioning and 36 volleys offer little leeway in that department.

FIFA 23 Worst Players subs bench

These guys just miss out on our worst XI – which is a shame, as Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha may well have the best name in all of FIFA 23. He’s joined on the bench by defensive team-mate Nabin Rabha, giving Indian side Northeast United a curious claim to fame.