FC 24 TOTY adds OP Mbappe – and first ever women’s team

FC 24 TOTY is here – and for the first time ever, we get an all-female team to accompany the male one. Voting towards the latest EA Sports FC 24 promo began in early January, and now a suite of super cards is available on the transfer market – with prices likely to remain astronomical all the way through to next year’s game. Here we celebrate the 22 best players of 2023, and some other treats too, in your FC 24 TOTY guide.

What is FC 24 TOTY?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 TOTY stands for Team Of The Year, and this season’s standout squads were unveiled on Friday, January 19 – bringing an end to the FC 24 Versus campaign. And yes, we said squads, as in plural. With female players available in Ultimate Team for the first time, both men and women get a bespoke TOTY line-up.

The male side is full of familiar returnees, such as Virgil van Dijk (CB, Liverpool), Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City) and Kylian Mbappe (ST, Paris SG). The BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year, Mary Earps (GK, Manchester United), kicks off the all-ladies squad, where she’s joined by Sam Kerr (ST, Chelsea) and Carolina Graham Hansen (RW, Barcelona). Many of these players topped the FC 24 ratings list – and now they’re even better.

When is the FC 24 TOTY release schedule?

(Image credit: EA)

Here we go. As is traditional, FC 24 TOTY cards are dropped into packs on a staggered basis. These are the dates and times you need to know:

Attackers – Friday January 19, 6pm UK / 1pm ET / 10am PT

Midfielders – Sunday January 21, 6pm UK / 1pm ET / 10am PT

Defenders & Goalkeepers – Tuesday January 23, 6pm UK / 1pm ET / 10am PT

Full Team – Thursday January 25, 6pm UK / 1pm ET / 10am PT

Who is in the men’s FC 24 TOTY?

(Image credit: EA)

The full men’s FC 24 TOTY line-up is as follows:

GK: Alisson (Liverpool & Brazil) - 95

RWB: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen & Netherlands) - 94

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands) - 96

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City & Portugal) - 95

LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan & France) - 94

CDM: Rodri (Machester City & Spain) - 95

CM: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England) - 96

CM: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium) - 96

ST: Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG & France) - 97

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway) - 97

CF: Lionel Messi (Paris SG & Argentina) - 97

Who is in the women’s FC 24 TOTY?

(Image credit: EA)

Here’s how the ladies FC 24 TOTY squad shapes up:

GK: Mary Earps (Manchester United & England) - 94

RB: Ona Batlle (Barcelona & Spain) - 95

CB: Wendie Renard (Lyon & France) - 95

CB: Millie Bright (Chelsea & England) - 94

LB: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris SG & France) - 95

CDM: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg & Germany) - 95

CM: Aitani Bonmati (Barcelona & Spain) - 97

CM: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain) - 96

RW: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway) - 97

ST: Sophie Smith (Portland Thorns & USA) - 96

ST: Sam Kerr (Chelsea & Australia) - 96

How about an FC 24 TOTY Icons team?

(Image credit: EA)

Incredibly, yes. EA has also dropped an team upgrading a selection of legends far above their FC 24 Base Icons ratings. Here’s who is included:

Ronaldo (ST, Brazil) - 95

Patrick Vieira (CM, France - 93

Petr Cech (GK, Czech Republic - 93

Franck Ribery (LW, France) - 92

Xavi (CM, Spain) - 91

Gianfranco Zola (CF, Italy) - 91

Do I get any free FC 24 TOTY cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Well, no – unless you’re absurdly fortunate. The good news is that you do get some free cards as part of the promo: specifically, an 83x5 Attackers pack, which will be waiting for you next time you log in. A handful of FUT gamers will open that pack to find TOTY Messi, Haaland or Mbappe waiting inside, but the rest of us will have to make do with SBC fodder. Not that I’m complaining – my pack contained 88-rated Bernardo Silva, which should be incredibly useful…

Who got the most FC 24 TOTY votes?

(Image credit: EA)

Incredibly, the most popular player in TOTY voting wasn’t de Bruyne or Haaland – but Barca wonder-woman Alexia Putellas. The Spaniard appeared in 84% of teams submitted, ahead of club-mate Aitana Bonmati (77%) and Caroline Graham Hansen (66%).

On the men’s side, Jude Bellingham hammered all rivals, being nominated in 74% of teams. Kylian Mbappe and Virgil van Dijk finished next in line, both having earned 66% of the vote.

“It’s incredible to be recognised by the fans and be amongst some of the best players in the world,” said Putellas. “Being part of the first women’s Team Of The Year is a huge honour which I’m very proud of.”

“A massive thank you to the fans for voting for me to be part of this year’s Team Of The Year,” said men’s number one Bellingham. “I know a lot of incredible players have been part of previous Team Of The Year squads and it’s always an honour to be part of that list.”

