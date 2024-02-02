FC 24 RTTF tracker with new cards for Rafael Leao and Darwin Nunez

The FC 24 RTTF tracker is underway, and it’s a colossal promo for Rafael Leao before a single upgrade has been issued. The Milan winger gets a 91 overall rating in this new EA Sports FC 24 campaign, and it’ll rise all the way up to 95 if Milan win the Europa League. Bellissimo indeed. Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez and Leon Bailey also earn fresh cards. We explain full details of the promo below, before taking you through the all-important FC 24 RTTF tracker.

What is FC 24 RTTF?

(Image credit: EA)

RTTF stands for Road To The Final, and works just like the FC 24 RTTK (Road To The Knockouts) promo. Cards score upgrades based upon their team’s performances in European competition, and both male and female players feature. The promo brought an end to FC 24 TOTY (Team Of The Year) items being in packs, and means the FC 24 meta is about to get even more expensive.

Who is in FC 24 RTTF Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 RTTF Team 1 landed on Friday, February 2, and delivered four Champions League players with a starting OVR of 90: Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern), Pedri (CM, Barcelona), Gabriel Jesus (ST, Arsenal), and Toni Kroos (CDM, Real Madrid). These monster cards will become even more OP if those teams progress in the Champions League. At the other end of the scale, a great year for Danish champs Kobenhavn gets even better. They scored two cards in the FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties promo, and now right-back Kevin Diks joins the party.

The Europa League line-up featured an even more tantalising card: 91-rated Rafael Leao. The Milan winger comes with a 96 Pace rating, which is likely to rise to 99 if Milan motor onwards through the competition. Ansu Fati (LW, Brighton, 89) and Darwin Nunez (ST, Liverpool, 88) also look like strong additions. Only two players from the Conference League joined them initially: Leon Bailey (RM, Aston Villa, 86) and Nicolas Gonzalez (RW, Fiorentina, 86). Two ladies from the UWCL also scored upgradable cards: Lindsey Horan (CM, Lyon, 89) and Elisa De Almeida (CB, Paris SG, 86).

All cards are included on the FC 24 RTTF tracker at the foot of this guide.

How does the upgrades system work?

(Image credit: EA)

Cards can earn up to four OVR upgrades through the FC 24 RTTF system. Here’s what’s on offer, and how upgrades are earned. Click the respective links for more details on FC 24 PlayStyles and FC 24 skill moves.

FC 24 RTTF Champions League & Europa League upgrades

Win or draw first R16 game: +1 OVR

Qualify for quarter-finals: +1 OVR

Qualify for semi-finals: +1 OVR

Quality for final: New PlayStyle+

Win final: +1 OVR, 5* Skill Moves, 5* Weak Foot

FC 24 RTTF Conference League upgrades

Qualify for R16: +1 OVR

Qualify for quarter-finals: +1 OVR

Qualify for semi-finals: +1 OVR

Quality for final: New PlayStyle+

Win final: +1 OVR, 5* Skill Moves, 5* Weak Foot

FC 24 RTTF Women’s UCL upgrades

Win or draw first R16 game: +1 OVR

Qualify for semi-finals: +1 OVR

Win or draw first semi-final game: +1 OVR

Quality for final: New PlayStyle+

Win final: +1 OVR, 5* Skill Moves, 5* Weak Foot

When are FC 24 RTTF players upgraded in-game?

(Image credit: EA)

Over to EA for an official answer: “Upgrades will go live in-game starting on the Friday after the first round of the knockout stages. This means RTTF players will be upgraded at the end of a week following a milestone victory or qualification.”

Where is the full FC 24 RTTF tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

This is the complete FC 24 RTTF tracker, correct as of Friday, February 2.

Champions League

Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern) - 90

Pedri (CM, Barcelona) - 90

Gabriel Jesus (ST, Arsenal) - 90

Toni Kroos (CDM, Real Madrid) - 90

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK, Paris SG) - 89

Niklas Sule (CB, Dortmund) - 88

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa (CDM, Napoli) - 87

Xavi Simons (CAM, RB Leipzig) - 87

Mikel Merino (CM, Real Sociedad) - 87

Jose Maria Gimenez (CB, Atletico Madrid) - 87

Galeno (LM, FC Porto) - 86

Olivier Boscagli (CB, PSV) - 86

Kevin Diks (RB, FC Kobenhavn) - 86

Women’s Champions League

Lindsey Horan (CM, Lyon) - 89

Elisa De Almeida (CB, Paris SG) - 86

Europa League

Rafael Leao (LW, AC Milan) - 91

Romelu Lukaku (ST, Roma) - 89

Ansu Fati (LW, Brighton) - 89

Darwin Nunez (ST, Liverpool) - 88

Nathan Tella (RW, Bayer Leverkusen) - 86

David Neres (RM, Benfica) - 86

Emerson (LB, West Ham) - 86

Conference League