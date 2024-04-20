FC 24 TOTS Live tracker guide and full release schedule

FC 24 TOTS has arrived - and it’s very different from previous years. EA already mixed things up by adding the TOTS Warm Up series to EA Sports FC 24, and now it’s caused another stir with FC 24 Live TOTS items. These cards, such as Jeremy Doku, Luka Modric, and Bruno Fernandes, can earn upgrades based upon real-life performances across April and May. Find out exactly how it works below – along with the FC 24 TOTS release schedule, and full FC 24 TOTS Live tracker.

What is FC 24 TOTS?

(Image credit: EA)

TOTS stands for Team of the Season, and historically rivals FC 24 TOTY for the biggest campaign in the series once known as FIFA. Its arrival heralded the end of the FC 24 Golazo promo. From April to June we get weekly new cards based upon real-life performances over the past season. All the major leagues are represented, and we’re getting an assortment of mixed-league packs too. You can see what’s coming, and when, on the FC 24 TOTS release schedule list below.

What is the FC 24 TOTS release schedule?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 TOTS release schedule kicked off on Friday, April 19 with a new range of FC 24 Live TOTS cards. Those are explained later in this guide. Things get more traditional on Friday, April 26 with the arrival of the Premier League TOTS, and new WSL TOTS. We then get a regular blast of new packs each week, all the way through to Friday, June 7. Here’s a detailed look at the FC 24 Team of the Season schedule:

Friday, April 19 to Friday, April 26: TOTS Live (mixed)

Friday, April 26 to Friday, May 3: Premier League TOTS, Mixed League 1, and WSL TOTS

Friday, May 3 to Friday, May 10: Bundesliga TOTS, Mixed League 2, and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS

Friday, May 10 to Friday, May 17: Ligue 1 TOTS, Mixed League 3, and D1 Arkemma TOTS

Friday, May 17 to Friday, May 24: La Liga TOTS, Mixed League 4, and Liga F TOTS

Friday, May 24 to Friday, May 31: Serie A TOTS, Mixed League 5, and NWSL TOTS

Friday, May 31 to Friday, June 7: Ultimate TOTS (mixed)

How do you get FC 24 TOTS Live upgrades?

(Image credit: EA)

Live TOTS are a brand new style of Team Of The Season item. Much like FC 24 RTTF and FC 24 FUT Fantasy, these cards upgrade based upon real-life performances. They can score two upgrades, based on the next four rounds of fixtures after they go live. These are the parameters necessary for each upgrade:

1x IF upgrade if club wins two of next four league games

1x IF upgrade if club scores eight goals in next four league games

Are there any FC 24 TOTS free items?

(Image credit: EA)

Yep! Log into your account between Friday, April 19 and Friday, April 26 to score a Live TOTS Guarantee pack. This contains one item from the selection of FC 24 Live TOTS cards. I got 90-rated Brighton striker Elisabeth Terland, which will do very nicely given that she usually costs around 25,000 coins on the open market.

Which cards are on the FC 24 TOTS Live tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 24 TOTS Live tracker, correct as of Saturday, April 20, is as follows. Just snagged one of these players and want them to look their best on the digital turf? Check out our FC 24 best kits guide.