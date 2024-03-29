FC 24 Golazo guide with new cards for Cruyff, Crouch and Cafu

FC 24 Golazo is the latest new campaign in a totally reimagined Ultimate Team season. This particular EA Sports FC 24 promo focusses entirely on Icons and Heroes, with no place for contemporary players. Yesteryear stars given hot new cards include Johan Cruyff and Cafu, while there’s also a special set of FC 24 Golazo Robin van Persie objectives. Wanna know exactly how it all works, and how to unlock RVP? Then keep on reading GR’s FC 24 Golazo guide.

What is FC 24 Golazo?

(Image credit: EA)

It was indeed a Good Friday for Ultimate Team addicts, as FC 24 Golazo replaced the wildly popular FC 24 FUT Birthday campaign. There are no modern-day players in this one. Instead all cards are upgrades for FC 24 Base Icons and FC 24 Heroes. According to EA, the campaign is about “reliving the goals that defined their career and the memorable celebrations that followed”. That means the promo is scarce on keepers and defenders, but there are still numerous eye-catching cards.

Who is in FC 24 Golazo Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Golazo Team 1 landed on Friday, March 29 with Johan Cruyff (CF, Netherlands) as its top-rated Icon. The Dutch delight scores an OVR of 97, well ahead of Bobby Charlton (CAM, England), Cafu (RB, Brazil), and Birgit Prinz (ST, Germany), who all boast 94.

At the pinnacle of the FC 24 Golazo Heroes list is Dimitar Berbatov (ST, Premier League), with a score of 94. SBC reward Saeed Al Owairan (RW, ROSHN Saudi League) feels similarly formidable with 93, as does Spurs and Newcastle favourite David Ginola on 92. All items are included on the full FC 24 Golazo cards list below.

(Image credit: EA)

Can’t find your favourite legend? Worry not, another batch of players are on the way. The FC 24 Golazo Team 2 release date is Friday, April 5, and we’ll update this feature that evening to tell you who’s made the cut, along with an updated FC 24 Golazo cards list.

What FC 24 Golazo rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

Scoring goals across all FUT modes during the campaign earns you free packs, but the big reward on offer here is an 89-rated FC 24 Golazo Robin van Persie card. Cool! He boasts 86 Pace, 92 Shooting and 89 Dribbling.

Below are the six objectives you need to complete to unlock him, before 6pm UK time on Friday, March 29. All of them can be ticked off in Squad Battles (on minimum Semi Pro difficulty), Rivals, or FUT Champions. Need gameplay tips to help? Try our FC 24 formations and FC 24 skill moves guides.

FC 24 Golazo Robin van Persie objectives

(Image credit: EA)

Emerging Talent: Score 4 goals with a Power Shot

Legendary Striker: Score 5 Volleys

Golden Boot: Score 6 goals with Finesse Shot using a Premier League player

Winner’s Mentality: Win 6 matches using at least 3 Netherlands players

English Champion: Play 11 matches using at least 3 Premier League players

Flying Dutchman: Score 1 header

Are there are FC 24 Golazo free cards?

(Image credit: EA)

There certainly are. Log in during the campaign and you receive an 85+ OVR Single Pack, which does what it says on the tin – granting you one player rated 85 or higher. I got Son Heung-Min, so the pack is absolutely worth jumping onto the game for!

Who is on the FC 24 Golazo cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 24 Golazo cards list, correct as of Friday March 29, is as follows. You’ll notice that some players feature twice, with different-rated versions of those former greats available. Icons are marked with one asterisk, while Heroes are labelled with two.