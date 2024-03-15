FC 24 FUT Birthday guide to new cards for Gullit, Messi and de Bruyne

FC 24 FUT Birthday is underway, and this year’s edition celebrates 15 years of Ultimate Team. The latest EA Sports FC 24 promo adds a host of hot new cards, including Lionel Messi, Kevin de Bruyne, and two different versions of Karim Benzema. There’s plenty of come, too. Scroll on down for full details on the celebratory campaign, before we steer you through the complete FC 24 FUT Birthday cards list.

What is FC 24 FUT Birthday?

(Image credit: EA)

As it says on the tin, FC 24 FUT Birthday celebrates 15 years of Ultimate Team, and continues the FIFA tradition of unleashing insanely OP cards into packs. The campaign launched on Friday, March 15. Unlike FC 24 FUT Fantasy these items aren’t upgradeable, but there’s still good reason to hunt them down in packs or on the secondary market. All receive boosts to either 5-star FC 24 skill moves, or a 5-star weak foot.

Who is in FC 24 FUT Birthday Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 FUT Birthday Team 1 more than matched the hype, serving up new items for Inter Miami legend Lionel Messi (CF, 94), Manchester City talisman Kevin de Bruyne (CM, 93), and Spurs favourite Son Heung-Min (ST, 91). Alas, these cards aren’t going to come cheap though. As of night one, Messi’s Ultimate Birthday item was retailing for 14 million coins on the secondary market. All Team 1 players can be found in the full cards list at the foot of this guide. Wanna make some moolah, fast? Try our guides to FC 24 best kits and FC 24 best badges.

Are there any FC 24 FUT Birthday Icons?

(Image credit: EA)

There most certainly are! Team 1 features ten upgraded FC 24 Base Icons, with more certain to come as the campaign unfolds. The list is spearheaded by Dutch maestro Ruud Gullit, with an overall rating of 94 – and it’s a score shared by France hero Thierry Henry. Two Brazilians also get FUT Birthday Icons cards, in Carlos Alberto (RB, 93) and Socrates (CAM, 92). Want to make the most out of them? Then bookmark our FC 24 formations guide.

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 FUT Birthday Team 2 is released on Friday, March 22 and will deliver another tasty mix of Icons and contemporary players. All players from it will be added to the full cards list at the foot of this guide, shortly after release.

Who do some players have two FC 24 FUT Birthday cards?

(Image credit: EA)

There’s an element of player choice to certain FC 24 FUT Birthday cards. Karim Benzema and Bukayo Saka are among those who have a pair of items available, each with a particular strength for you to choose from. For example, Benzema’s FUT Birthday cards are both rated 93. However, one has 5-star skill moves, while the other boasts 5-star weak foot. It’s a similar deal for Saka, Rose Lavelle, Lorenzo Insigne, Rodrygo, Robin Gosens, and Felipe Anderson.

Where is the full FC 24 FUT Birthday cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Below are all the FC 24 FUT Birthday cards released as of Friday, March 15. Icons are marked with an asterisk. We’ll update the list shortly after Team 2 drops on Friday, March 22.