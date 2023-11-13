FC 24 Triple Threat guide with new cards for Toure, Grealish and Ginola

The FC 24 Triple Threat promo is among EA’s cleverest concepts of recent times. It sees new cards for a trio of past and present greats from specific clubs added to EA Sports FC 24, across both sexes – so Manchester City fans can enjoy teaming boosted items for Jack Grealish, Yaya Toure, and Alex Greenwood together. Below we explain how this excellent new promo works, and provide a rundown of the complete FC 24 Triple Threat cards list.

What is FC 24 Triple Threat?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Triple Threat is a brand new promo for this year, which brought the FC 24 Centurions campaign to a close. As the name suggests, it’s all about gathering a trio of players from the same club in your squad for extra chemistry. But these players are both male and female, and from the past and present. For instance, Paris St Germain get new cards for David Ginola (LM, 90), Presnel Kimpembe (CB, 86), and Sakina Karchaoui (LB, 88). This mix of contemporary players and FC 24 Heroes makes for the most fascinating promo since EA moved away from the FIFA series.

Who is in FC 24 Triple Threat Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Manchester City, Paris St Germain, Liverpool, Lyon, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are the clubs focussed on in FC 24 Triple Threat Team 1, which landed on Friday, November 10. We’ve covered City and PSG above, and Stamford Bridge die-hards are likely to be equally pleased with their three-headed selection. The Londoners get an upgraded version of Joe Cole (RW, 88), along with Conor Gallagher (CM, 85) and Fran Kirby (CAM, 86).

Fans of Liverpool, Lyon and Real can see their new items on the complete FC 24 Triple Threat cards list at the foot of this guide. There are no FC 24 Base Icons in this promo, but it’s still one to be celebrated.

Is there an FC 24 Triple Threat Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

Social media is rife with speculation for FC 24 Triple Threat Team 2, and as ever most of it is likely to be fictional. Indeed, the strongest rumour is that Triple Threat will only last a week, and then be replaced by a new campaign called FC Pro Live.

If you you assess the biggest clubs in the world, it’s fair to say that a couple of clubs are inevitable should FC 24 Triple Threat Team 2 materialise. Manchester United and Barcelona are the most obvious candidates, while you’d expect Arsenal to receive a trio of new items too. We’ll know for sure, and update this guide, once Team 1 cards are removed from packs on the evening of Friday, November 17.

Are there any FC 24 Triple Threat free cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Funnily enough, yes! Over to EA: "Play Ultimate Team during the Triple Threat week and receive a three-part boost to your squad – a 83+ Players Pack containing a trio of players bolster your Club and celebrate the footballing rule of threes.”

Here’s what I got from my pack. Not tremendously exciting, but still handy fodder for future Squad Building Challenges:

Manuela Zinsberger (GK, Arsenal) - 85

Fabinho (CDM, Liverpool) - 84

Milan Skriniar (CB, Paris SG) - 84

What’s the deal with FC 24 Triple Threat Tottenham Hotspur?

(Image credit: EA)

This is interesting, and complex, and expensive. Tottenham get a specific set of Objectives which enable you to unlock James Maddison (CAM, 87) and a selection of other treats through gameplay – but to complete them all you also need to finish both the Ashleigh Neville (RB, 88) and Ledley King SBCs. Neville costs around 17,000 coins, which is fine. King will set you back 381,000 coins, which is absurd. Finish all Tottenham objectives and you score six different gold packs of varying quality, such us an 80+ 5x rare gold players pack. But the lofty price of that King SBC means this is only one for hardcore Spurs supporters. (And a little bit naughty from EA, in all honesty.)

Who is on the complete FC 24 Triple Threat cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the full FC 24 Triple Threat cards list, correct as of Monday, November 13. Heroes items are marked with an asterisk. Once you’ve grabbed some, be sure style them out using our FC 24 best kits and FC 24 celebrations guides.