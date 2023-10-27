FC 24 Centurions promo adds Icons cards for Rooney and Gullit

The new FC 24 Centurions promo sees the first batch of upgraded Icons cards parachuted into EA’s football sim. Ruud Gullit, Wayne Rooney and Jairzinho are three of the legends gifted monster EA Sports FC 24 items, while Alexandra Popp and Marcus Rashford are among the contemporary players celebrated by the campaign. There are two new Evolutions to get working on too. All is explained below, before we take you through the complete FC 24 Centurions card list.

What is the FC 24 Centurions campaign?

(Image credit: EA)

According to EA, the FC Centurions promo celebrates “living legends who’ve joined the century club in appearances, goals, assists, or clean sheets for their side”. That means every player featured has racked up at least 100 in one of those categories. Additionally, however, there are two Evolutions available as part of the campaign, meaning that the parameters have much more flexibility than the FIFA 23 Centurions equivalent. We’ll explain more shortly.

Who is in FC 24 Centurions Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

This year brings about a change to how legends of the game work. FC 24 Base Icons are their only standard cards: Prime and Mid Icons have been removed from the series. Instead, we’ll see upgraded items added through promos, and this is the first such example.

FC 24 Centurions Team 1 landed on Friday, October 27, to replace FC 24 Trailblazers. It brings six of these old-school stars to the table. They are Dutch delight Ruud Gullit (CF, 91), his former team-mate Ronald Koeman (CB, 89), Brazil winger Jairzinho (RW, 90), England forward Kelly Smith (ST, 90), Three Lions stalwart Wayne Rooney (ST, 89), and Italian buzzard Gennaro Gattuso (CDM, 87).

Current-day players given cards through FC 24 Centurions Team 1 include Manchester United wideman Marcus Rashford (LW, 88), Wolfsburg veteran Alexandra Popp (ST, 90), and Barcelona wonderkid Pedri (CM, 89). Naturally, he also features on the FC 24 best young players list. All the cards from FC Centurions Team 1 can be seen on the list at the foot of this guide.

What about FC 24 Centurions Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Centurions Team 2 is expected on Friday, November 3, and we’ll publish details here once it’s live. Need to enjoy some Ultimate Team fashions while you wait? Then indulge your eyeballs in GR’s FC 24 best kits guide.

How do FC 24 Centurions Evolutions work?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Centurions is the first of this year’s promos to properly incorporate the new Evolutions feature. It’s a welcome inclusion and means you can boost two of your standard cards all way up to the mid-80s range.

The first is the FC 24 Sharpshooter Evolution. It’s completely free, and all about racking up appearances, goals and assists to a sum total of 100. You can use it on most LWs with a max OVR of 77 and max pace of 88. These are the six challenges:

Level 1: Assist 20 goals using your active player

Level 1: Win 20 matches using your active player

Level 2: Assist 10 goals with your active player

Level 2: Win 10 matches using your active player

Level 3: Win 10 matches using your active player

Level 3: Score 30 goals with your active player

The second FC 24 Centurions Evolution is Box-to-Box Midfielder. This one is pricey: either 2,000 FC Points, or 150,000 coins. Ouch. You can use it on most CMs with a max OVR of 84, and max pace of 89. Again, here are the requirements:

Level 1: Assist 20 goals using your active player

Level 1: Win 20 matches using your active player

Level 2: Assist 30 goals with your active player

Level 2: Win 10 matches using your active player

Level 3: Win 10 matches using your active player

Level 3: Score 10 goals with your active player

Where is the full FC 24 Centurions cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the complete FC 24 Centurions cards list, accurate as of the campaign’s Friday, October 27 launch date. Icons are marked with an asterisk.