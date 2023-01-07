FIFA 23 Centurions guide adds new cards for Neymar and Ben Yedder

FIFA 23 Centurions see EA usher in the new year with a campaign we’ve never experienced before. This addition to FIFA 23 delivers fresh cards for players who’ve racked up 100 caps, 100 goals, or 100 clean sheets. Night one of the fortnight-long campaign delivered fresh items for Neymar, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Vardy, with more cards to come in three separate batches. Below we explain how it all works, and serve up the complete FIFA 23 Centurions cards list.

What are FIFA 23 Centurions?

The FIFA 23 Centurions promo celebrates players who’ve notched 100 caps, 100 goals, or 100 clean sheets across their career. It’s essentially the very opposite of the FIFA 23 best young players list. Those granted these new cards inevitably receive a significant stats boost. For example, PSG megastar Neymar Jr – who’s already high up the FIFA 23 ratings list – gets a 91 OVR CAM card, with 95 dribbling, 90 pace, 87 passing, and 87 shooting.

Who is in FIFA 23 Centurions Team 1?

The initial FIFA 23 Centurions Team 1 release date saw a total of 16 cards drop on Friday, January 6. Neymar was the highest-rated, followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB, Liverpool, 90) and Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, Monaco, 89). At the other end of the scale ratings-wise are Maximilian Arnold (CDM, Wolfsburg, 85) and Florian Neuhaus (CAM, Moenchengladbach, 85).

That German pair make for worthwhile investments if you’re looking to join the campaign on a budget – both were selling for 11,000 coins or less on night one. At the other end of the scale, Neymar is shipping for a cool 2.7 million, while Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, Monaco, 89) costs 600,000. Wanna start saving up? Then use our FIFA 23 coins guide.

Is there a FIFA 23 Centurions Team 2 leak?

No, but we do know when it’s coming. In fact, there are four separate FIFA 23 Centurions release dates. To follow on from FIFA 23 Centurions Team 1, a second mini-batch of players lands on Sunday, January 8. FIFA 23 Centurions Team 2 will be with us on Friday, January 13 – unlucky for some! – before another mini-batch of players comes to the party on Sunday, January 15.

The campaign comes to an end on Friday, January 20, at which point we’re hoping to see FIFA 23 Icon Swaps drop at long last. Get prepped for that one with GR’s FIFA 23 Icons guide.

Are there any FIFA 23 Centurions Silver Stars?

Not as of launch, but we expect that to change. Every Wednesday a new FIFA 23 Silver Stars card drops, and it’s usually themed on the current promo. That means that we should see a new Silver Stars item based on the event on Wednesday, January 11.

Are there FIFA 23 Centurions SBC puzzles and objectives?

Oh yes. We say this on a monthly basis, but every new FIFA 23 campaign brings at least one Squad Building Challenge (SBC). The first Centurions one is a biggie, tempting you with an 89-rated Riyah Mahrez card. You need to complete a set of three challenges to unlock the Manchester City winger, and it’ll set you back around 279,000 coins. Use our FIFA 23 cheapest rated players guide if you need help to keep the cost down.

The objectives player brings a neat twist: it’s for a goalkeeper. Hungarian stopper Peter Gulasci (RB Leipzig, 87) is the custodian in question. To unlock him you need to complete four objectives by 6pm on Friday, January 13. They can be done either on or offline too, meaning you don’t need to set foot (or glove) on the internet to earn the big Hungarian. It’s well worth six matches of your time.

Where is the full FIFA 23 Centurions cards list?

Right here, right now. This is the complete set of FIFA 23 Centurions cards as of Saturday, January 7.