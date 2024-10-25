FC 25 Trailblazers guide and full cards list

The full FC 25 Trailblazers cards list celebrates the early season form of star players throughout Europe’s top leagues. Among those to earn fresh EA FC 25 items in Team 1 are Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Gabriel, and there’s still FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2 to come. We explain how the hot new promo works in this comprehensive guide, before steering you through that vital FC 25 Trailblazers cards list.

What is the FC 25 Trailblazers promo?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Trailblazers promo is the third major campaign of this season, following on from FC 25 RTTK (Road To The Knockouts) and FC 25 Total Rush. It doesn’t feature any dynamic cards, but still throws up some seriously OP items – such as a 93-rated Erling Haaland. The idea behind the promo is to award those who’ve enjoyed fast starts to the real-life season with new in-game ratings, PlayStyles and FC 25 Player Roles. Naturally there are SBCs and Objectives rewards too, kicking off with Raphinha (RW, Barcelona, 87) and Jobe Bellingham (CM, Sunderland, 85).

Who is in FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Along with Haaland, FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1 shows some love to Cole Palmer (CAM, Chelsea, 88) and Gabriel (CB, Arsenal, 88). It’s not only Premier League players who shine, either. Other options include Marcos Llorente (RM, Atletico Madrid, 86) and Alex Baena (LM, Villarreal, 85). From the female side, Aitana Bonmati (CM, Barcelona, 92) and Lauren Hemp (LW, Manchester City, 87) are both key names to look out for in packs as October turns into November. All FC 25 Trailblazers Team 1 items are include in the full cards list at the foot of this guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2 release date is Friday, November 1. Wondering if there’s been an FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2 leak? Social media reckoned that to be the case, with the main name thrown around being Barcelona winger Raphinha – but he actually turned out to be a Trailblazers SBC instead. We’ll update this guide during the first weekend in November to confirm who has made it into the real Team 2.

Will the FC 25 Ultimate Scream promo or FC 25 Shapeshifters campaign be happening?

(Image credit: EA)

It doesn’t look that way. Those late-October favourites were highly popular in the FIFA days, but EA appears to have done away with any kind of FC 25 Halloween promo such as Ultimate Scream or Shapeshifters. Shame.

What are the FC 25 Trailblazers Turbo Evolution rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

Naturally, there’s a new Evolution tie in with the promo. It’s called FC 25 Trailblazers Turbo, and enables you to boost the stats of a Trailblazers card even further – so long as they have an overall rating of 85 or lower. Complete all three sets of Trailblazers Turbo objectives in order to add the rewards below to your card. Should you need gameplay help, use our FC 25 tips guide.

FC 25 Trailblazers Turbo Objectives

Level 1: Play 3 matches in Rivals with your active EVO player

Level 1: Win 3 matches using your active EVO player

Level 2: Play 3 matches in Rivals with your active EVO player

Level 2: Win 3 matches using your active EVO player

Level 3: Play 2 matches in Rivals with your active EVO player

FC 25 Trailblazers Turbo Rewards

Pace +2 (Level 1 / Level 3)

Defending +1 (Level 1)

Passing +1 (Level 2)

Dribbling +1 (Level 2)

Physical +1 (Level 2)

Shooting +1 (Level 3)

Who is included on the full FC 25 Trailblazers cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 25 Trailblazers cards list, correct as of Friday, October 25, is as follows. To see how the new Haaland and Bonmati cards compare with their base items, visit our FC 25 ratings guide.