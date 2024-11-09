FC 25 Centurions guide and Centurions Icons cards list

FC 25 Centurions Icons are here, and mix in with some of the best contemporary players for a truly tantalising promo. That’s reflected in current EA FC 25 Ultimate Team prices – you’re looking at north of 1 million coins to grab a Beckham or Ribery. If you can’t afford that, rest assured there’s plenty else to like, including an FC 25 Centurions Evolution called The One Hundred Club. Keep scrolling for the full requirements to compete it, and fully updated FC 25 Centurions cards list.

Who is in FC 25 Centurions Team 1?

FC 25 Centurions celebrates past and present players who’ve amassed 100 appearances or goals for their club. FC Centurions Team 1 launched on Friday, November 8, to bring an end to FC 25 Trailblazers. David Beckham (RM, England, 91) and Franck Ribery (LM, France, 91) were among the Centurions Icons to feature, while modern favourites included Rodri (CDM, Manchester City, 92) and Caroline Graham Hansen (RW, Barcelona, 92). There are SBCs too – the first being for a Centurions Icons version of Juan Sebastian Veron (CM, Argentina, 88).

The FC 25 Centurions Team 2 release date is Friday, November 15, and is guaranteed to drop another mix of both legendary stalwarts and current stars. We’ll add all its players to the cards list at the foot of this guide shortly after it goes live.

How else can I unlock FC 25 Centurions cards?

As well as the methods mentioned above, there are a bunch of Centurions cards on the FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players list. Loan versions of Emiliano Martinez (GK, Aston Villa, 88), Jack Grealish (LW, Manchester City, 89) and Donyell Malen (RM, Dortmund, 89) are all available for minimal effort. Keep on playing across November and you can unlock permanent versions before Season 3 arrives. Hit that link for more info.

What are the FC 25 Centurions Evolution requirements?

The first FC 25 Centurions Evolution is called The One Hundred Club, and awards up to 100 attribute points to the player you assign it to – although there is an upper limit. For example, their sprint speed can get a +15 upgrade, but to a maximum of 91, so there’s little point using the slot on a rapid winger already rated 86 in that department. Below are the requirements for each of the three upgrades tiers. For gameplay help, use our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.

Level 1: Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1: Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2: Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2: Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3: Play 9 matches in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3: Score 5 goals in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro with your active EVO player.

Who is on the FC 25 Centurions Icons cards list?

The FC 25 Centurions Icons cards list, correct as of Saturday, November 9, is as follows:

David Beckham (RM, England) - 91

Julie Foudy (CM, USA) - 91

Franck Ribery (LM, France) - 91

Ruud van Nistelrooy (ST, Netherlands) - 90

Michael Laudrup (ST, Denmark) - 89

Pavel Nedved (LM, Czech Republic) - 89

Edwin Van Der Sar (GK, Netherlands) - 89

Bastian Schweinsteiger (CM, Germany) - 89

Hernan Crespo (ST, Argentina) - 88

Juan Sebastian Veron (CM, Argentina) - 88

Gianluca Zambrotta (RB, Italy) - 87

Sol Campbell (CB, England) - 87

How about the modern FC 25 Centurions cards list?

Yep, we’ve got that one too. All items on the FC 25 Centurions cards list as of Saturday, November 9 can be found right here. Need more Ultimate Team goodness? Venture on to our look at the FC 25 best kits.