EA FC 25 Track Stars pace ratings and full cards list

The EA FC 25 Track Stars pace ratings are in, and everyone is raving about Theo Hernandez. The AC Milan full-back gets one of the most OP items yet seen in EA FC 25, as November’s third promo focuses on pace. Other contemporary players awarded speedy items include Karim Adeyemi and Alphonso Davies, while past favourites such as David Ginola and Lucio get in on the act too. We explain how it all works below, before steering you through the FC 25 Track Stars pace ratings and full cards list.

What is the FC 25 Track Stars promo?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Track Stars is a brand new campaign focussed on an element that the community obsesses about every year: Pace. We expected FC 25 Centurions Team 2 to arrive on Friday November 15, but instead EA switched up its plans and dropped this unexpected celebration of the beautiful game’s speediest names. Many of the cards included have Pace ratings of 90 or above. Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi tops its ranks with an insanely rapid 98. Note that, unlike FC 25 RTTK items, these ratings are not dynamic – all numbers on the FC 25 Track Stars cards list below are final.

Who is in FC 25 Track Stars Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Adeyemi may be its swiftest player, but there are numerous other names to look out for in FC 25 Track Stars Team 1. The promo mixes Heroes items in with modern favourites, and top of the past greats on offer is Brazilian centre-back Lucio. He scores a pace rating of 84, and new OVR of 91. David Ginola, meanwhile, is the most-wanted Heroes card from the promo, with ratings of 91 pace and 90 overall.

From the contemporary list, Theo Hernandez (LB, AC Milan), Alphonso Davies (LB, FC Bayern) and Moussa Diaby (RM, Al Ittihad) all score new pace ratings of 97 - enough to have you busting out some serious FC 25 celebrations.

Are there any FC 25 Track Stars Team 2 predictions?

(Image credit: EA)

We can’t offer any FC 25 Track Stars Team 2 predictions as all signs point to the promo being a one-week only deal. Should there be a second batch of players we’ll update this guide to feature them all on Friday, November 22. In the meantime, enjoy unlocking Ane Elexpuru (RB, Atletico Madrid, 84) as its main objectives player, or complete the first FC 25 Track Stars SBC. That one is for Manchester City colossus Ruben Dias, and expires on Friday, November 29. It costs around 372,000 coins to build the seven teams required.

What’s so special about FC 25 Track Stars Theo Hernandez?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Track Stars Theo Hernandez is being widely lauded as the best card not just in this promo, but of the FC 25 cycle so far. That new pace rating of 97 is phenomenal, but only the beginning. Defensively he also boasts 97 jumping, 91 physical, 88 stand tackle and 82 stand tackle. But Hernandez can be deployed at LM as well as LB, where attacking traits such as 87 crossing, 81 passing, and 91 shot power also make him tough to shut down. Add in four different FC 25 Player Roles, including Wingback++, and you get a card that’s shifting for a cool 4.6 million coins.

What are all the FC 25 pace ratings?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 pace ratings and full cards list is below, and correct as of Saturday, November 16. Heroes cards have their league listed, while modern players are assigned to their current club. To see how they compare with the fastest standard items, visit our FC 25 tips guide.