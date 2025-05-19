Call of Duty CODE: Got Your Six event and rewards explained

A new Call of Duty CODE: Got Your Six event is live to celebrate Military Appreciation Month, and this has a free animated weapon blueprint and other rewards for players to claim. These rewards are only available for a limited-time, so jump in as soon as you can if you don't want to miss out.

Unlike other recent promotions such as the Call of Duty Blaze of Glory event, there are no new weapons, perks, or attachments to unlock in the CODE: Got Your Six event. It's all cosmetic, but the challenges are easy enough to complete. Plus, you can earn CODE: Got Your Six rewards in any game mode of your choosing, so you'll likely end up with at least a few of the cosmetics unlocked after a couple of hours of play. To find out more, here's everything you need to know about the CODE: Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty CODE: Got Your Six event schedule

(Image credit: Activision)

The CODE: Got Your Six event will last for two weeks in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty Warzone. The event is already live, and it will run through Thursday, May 29. Once the event period comes to a close, the rewards will disappear for good.



This isn't a situation where event rewards will transfer over to armory unlocks. If you want the Call of Duty Endowment cosmetics, you have to earn them while the Got Your Six event is still here.

Call of Duty CODE: Got Your Six event challenges and rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

There are a total of eight free rewards to earn in the CODE: Got Your Six event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which are outlined below:

Team Rally Emblem Multiplayer: Earn 5,000 Score Zombies: Extract 105,000 total Essence when Exfiling Warzone: Loot 40 Caches

Covered Sixes Calling Card Multiplayer: Win 5 Matches Zombies: Complete 40 Rounds Warzone: Complete 5 Matches

Embattled Spray Multiplayer: Intercept enemy projectiles with the Trophy System or Restock Teammates with the Assault Pack 15 times Zombies: Open 20 doors Warzone: Restock 15 Teammates with the Munitions Box, Armor Box, or Utility Box

Double XP Token Multiplayer: Call in 20 UAV or Counter UAV Scorestreaks Zombies: Use Frenzied Guard 40 times Warzone: Activate 10 UAV or Counter UAV Killstreaks

Reinforced Weapon Sticker Multiplayer: Destroy 15 Scorestreaks, Equipment, or Field Upgrades Zombies: Use Healing Aura 10 times Warzone: Complete 7 Contracts

Double Weapon XP Token Multiplayer: Get 5 Savior Medals (Shoot and Kill an enemy who was injuring a teammate) Zombies: Get 150 kills after reloading with Speed Cola active Warzone: Buy Back or Revive 5 Players

Plated Pride Weapon Charm Multiplayer: Get the highest Score in a Match Zombies: Get 350 Kills with a Pack-a-Punched weapon Warzone: Purchase 5 Loadout Drops



Only one challenge needs to be completed per reward, so you can take your pick between multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. You can get these rewards in any order, too, but you'll need to earn all of them to unlock the ultimate Got Your Six event reward.

How to get the All Chipped Out animated blueprint

(Image credit: Activision)

Finishing all seven challenges and obtaining every reward in the CODE: Got Your Six event unlocks the All Chipped Out weapon blueprint for the AMES 85 assault rifle. It's not a meta-defining weapon by any means, but the camo pattern on this blueprint is animated so it stands out from other skins.

Paired with the new camo swapping feature for attachments introduced in a recent Black Ops 6 update, this animated weapon blueprint is a nice addition to any player's arsenal.

Easiest Call of Duty CODE: Got Your Six challenges to complete

(Image credit: Activision)

While you can complete challenges in any Call of Duty game mode to unlock CODE: Got Your Six rewards, not every challenge is created equal. Some of them are much harder than the others, so your time may be better spent in a different game mode instead of banging your head against the wall looking for competent teammates in Warzone or MP.

If you just want to get things over with as quickly as possible, these are the easiest challenges to complete for every CODE: Got Your Six event reward:

Team Rally Emblem: Earn 5,000 Score in Multiplayer

Earn 5,000 Score in Multiplayer Covered Sixes Calling Card: Complete 5 Matches in Warzone

Complete 5 Matches in Warzone Embattled Spray: Open 20 doors in Zombies

Open 20 doors in Zombies Double XP Token: Call in 20 UAV or Counter UAV Scorestreaks in Multiplayer

Call in 20 UAV or Counter UAV Scorestreaks in Multiplayer Reinforced Weapon Sticker: Use Healing Aura 10 times in Zombies

Use Healing Aura 10 times in Zombies Double Weapon XP Token: Get 150 kills after reloading with Speed Cola active in Zombies

Get 150 kills after reloading with Speed Cola active in Zombies Plated Pride Weapon Charm: Get the highest Score in a Match in Multiplayer

Most of the multiplayer challenges are surprisingly easy to complete. This event is centered around assisting your allies (hence the "Got Your Six" name), so you don't have to drop insane killstreaks or anything like that.

Multiplayer Challenges

For all the multiplayer challenges, just load into Small Map Moshpit or 10v10 Moshpit. These have ample opportunities to earn Score and spam low-level Scorestreaks like UAVs, which knocks out most of the challenges on the list.

Zombies Challenges

For Zombies, you can just rush straight to the part of the map you need and ignore everything else to blow through these challenges. Liberty Falls is arguably the best map for these challenges since it's fairly easy and has easily accessible perks and equipment. You can also just start over repeatedly so you can grind exclusively in low rounds with weaker Zombies.

With the Healing Aura challenge, for example, you can just start new matches over and over so you don't have to wait for the ability to recharge. The same goes for opening doors. You can just leave the match after a few rounds and restart so there are more cheap doors to open.

Warzone Challenges

As for Warzone, most of the challenges will take a while if you do them with randoms. Even with a coordinated squad, Warzone challenges just take too long compared to the others. The exception is the Covered Sixes Calling Card objective of completing five matches. You don't have to win these matches, so just eliminate yourself and throw the match in the Gulag a few times to get this challenge out of the way.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.