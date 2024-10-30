The best SMGs in Black Ops 6 make the most of the new BO6 Omnimovement mechanics, combining high rates of fire with unbeatable mobility. They aren’t all created equal, however, as there are a handful that stand above the rest. These range from extremely fast-firing guns to SMGs that hit surprisingly hard.

Knowing which ones are worth your time will be extremely valuable, so that you can focus on leveling the right guns, while improving your run and gun technique. In the right hands, many of these SMGs easily rank among the best guns in Black Ops 6.

Of course, you’ll only get so far with each SMG in its base form, and will need to invest some time into unlocking the right attachments in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Only then, does a weapon’s true potential become clear, which is why we’ve spent time working out the best ways to set them up. Here are the best SMGs in Black Ops 6, as well as some info on what makes each one so special.

Black Ops 6 KSV

(Image credit: Activision)

Starting things off with the BO6 KSV, which is the most manageable of the SMGs on this list. This is largely due to its predictable recoil pattern, and the way it handles. Generally, you’ll be hitting targets at either close or medium range. This means the KSV can cater to a variety of playstyles. We recommend boosting the ADS speed, so that you can pick targets and take them down in controlled movements.

Recommended KSV attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):

Muzzle : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Flip Mag

: Flip Mag Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Infiltrator

: Infiltrator Laser : Strelok Laster

: Strelok Laster Fire Mods: Soviet Overpressured

Black Ops 6 Tanto 22

(Image credit: Activision)

Now onto the Tanto 22, which is definitely the strangest SMG in Black Ops 6. It’s slow firing, extremely hard-hitting, and on paper it really shouldn’t make any sense at all. In the hands of an Operator, however, the Tanto 22 just feels right, with an unbelievable amount of stopping power. You’ll be using this one at mid-range mostly, so boosting its bullet velocity really opens up the weapon. If you find yourself favoring hipfire with the Tanto 22, then feel free to swap out the Optic for a Laser, We recommend the Steady Aim Laser.

Recommended Tanto 22 attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):

Optic : Accu-Spot Reflex

: Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Fast Mag I

: Fast Mag I Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: .22 WMR Overpressured

Black Ops 6 Kompakt 92

(Image credit: Activision)

If we had to pick one SMG to rule them all in Black Ops 6, it’d be the Kompakt 92. It boasts the fastest fire rate of any weapon in the game, and as long as you can get relatively close to your opponent, it really can’t be beaten. Setting it up correctly is extremely important, especially concerning the weapon’s accuracy, which is very low in the base weapon. The magazine can be an issue as well, so an Extended Mag is essential. Try to hipfire with the Kompakt 92 as often as you can. It’s a truly fun weapon to use once you get the hang of the speed required to wield it correctly.

Recommended Kompak attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):

Optic : K&S Red Dot

: K&S Red Dot Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Grip: CQB Grip Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Laser: Fast Motion Laser

And, if you want other SMG options there's always the Black Ops 6 C9 or the BO6 Jackal, both rewarding guns that just don't quite make the top three.

