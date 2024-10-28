The best Black Ops 6 KSV loadout and build

The best Black Ops 6 KSV loadout makes use of the weapons high mobility, but uses the right attachments to boost its damage range and give it a huge increase in accuracy. This is absolutely a run and gun build, one that leverages the new Omnimovement mechanics to take the base SMG from a good weapon to one of the best weapons in Black Ops 6. Combining certain Perks with a game-changing ildcard really takes this build to the next level.

This KSV loadout in BO6 uses eight attachment slots on the fast-firing SMG. It’s certainly not got the stability or range of an all-rounder weapon like the Black Ops 6 XM4, but it absolutely shreds once you get up close to the enemy. Here’s the best KSV build to use in Black Ops 6, as well as some tips on the right sidearm and Perks to bring along with you

Best KSV loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended KSV attachments:

Muzzle : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Flip Mag

: Flip Mag Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Infiltrator

: Infiltrator Laser : Strelok Laster

: Strelok Laster Fire Mods: Soviet Overpressured

This best KSV build for Black Ops 6 focuses on boosting the accuracy and handling of the weapon, primarily by boosting the Damage Range using the Long Barrel, and the ADS speed using the Quickdraw Grip.

The Flip Mag combines two magazines to increase reload speed, while the Strelok Laser tightens bullet spread during the transition between hipfire and aiming down sights. The 9x39mm Soviet Overpressured rounds increase Bullet Velocity, meaning your shots land even faster. The Muzzle Brake is an interesting addition to the KSV, as it stabilizes first shot recoil control, and the kick reset speed. While this may not sound like much on paper, it can really make the difference in how many of your shots land when hipfiring.

Best KSV class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary :Grekhova

:Grekhova Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Morphine Injector

: Morphine Injector Perks : Gung-Ho, Assassin, Double Time

: Gung-Ho, Assassin, Double Time Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

This best KSV loadout is rounded out by the Grekhova pistol. This is a full auto pistol that can be modified to be extremely accurate in hipfire by adding the Weighted Stock. Here’s the Grkhova attachments to aim for:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Assault Grip

: Assault Grip Stock: Weighted Stock

The Stim Shot is essential, giving you healing after being hit, and allowing you to jump back in and take your enemy unaware. The Semtex is particularly deadly in Black Ops 6, and the Morphine Injector gives you last stand, and another shot at your enemies before you die.

In terms of Perks, go with Gung-Ho, Assassin and Double Time. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate. The Gunfighter really amps up this build, allowing you to outfit the KSV with eight attachments.In terms of Scorestreaks, we recommend the Scout Pulse, and the UAV. These will give you more info on the location of the enemy team. For your third Scorestreak, consider trying out the Napalm Strike, especially on smaller maps like Babylon.

