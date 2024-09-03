The best Black Ops 6 loadouts and weapons to use

The best Black Ops 6 loadouts in the ongoing beta include the most powerful weapons, the attachments to kit them out with, as well as the ultimate Perks to bring your build together. Thanks to the early access period of the Black Ops 6 beta, players have been given the chance to try out a small selection of weapons, with everything from assault rifles to melee weapons on offer. This streamlined offering certainly makes it easier to know what guns are worth using, especially when compared to working out the best Modern Warfare 3 weapons.

There’s plenty of time left to jump into the beta and try your hand at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with the fun soon opening up to all players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Better yet, Treyarch has been adding more and more maps and modes over time, meaning you can visit fresh maps like Rewind and try out the Kill Order game mode. To make sure you’re dominating every match you play, here’s our recommendations for the best Black Ops 6 loadouts to equip your operators with.

Black Ops 6 loadout - Jackal PDW and GS45

(Image credit: Activision)

Starting things off with what is already being touted as the best gun to use in the Black Ops 6 beta: The Jackal PDW submachine gun. This weapon is lightning fast, and pairs perfectly with the new Omnimovement mechanics, and the faster pace of the game. There’s a few different ways you can set up the Jackal PDW, ranging from quick run and gun builds, to more mid-range configurations. Below, you’ll find our pick for the best version to use at close range. To dive deeper on what makes this loadout sing, visit our full breakdown of the best Jackal PDW build for Black Ops 6.

Recommended Jackal PDW attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

We recommend bringing along the GS45 pistol, which will help you out in a pinch. Pistols feel great in the Black Ops 6 beta so far, and they’re pretty customizable depending on what you want from them. Even at their base setup, they can save your life, allowing you to switch to your sidearm, which is faster than reloading.

Recommended GS45 attachments:

Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels)

Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels) Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

In terms of the rest of this loadout, pick the Stim Shot, Semtex, Assault Pack and Knife. Then for Perks, we’ve focused on the Enforcer set, with Assassin, Gung-Ho, Double Time and then Perk Greed allowing for Bankroll. This will give you a bunch of bonuses for each kill, and keep you moving from player to player.

Black Ops 6 loadout - Ames 85 and GS45

(Image credit: Activision)

Now onto another best loadout in Black Ops 6. This one uses the Ames 85, a great all-round assault rifle that can be set up to dominate at mid range. This loadout is more tactical than the last. You’ll be getting yourself into position, picking your shots at midrange, aiming for the upper torso and head. Below, you’ll find our picks for the best Ames 85 attachments, and the Perks and Gear to pair the gun with.

Recommended Ames 85 attachments:

Optic: Pinpoint Holoscout

Pinpoint Holoscout Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Once again, we think the best sidearm to use in this loadout is the GS45 Pistol. You’ll mostly be able to use the Ames 85, even hip firing it if an enemy gets close. Problem is, it doesn’t have the largest magazine, so you may need to switch to the GS45 in an emergency. Here’s how to set it up.

Recommended GS45 attachments:

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels)

Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels) Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

For the rest of the build, go for the Flashbang, Semtex, and the Assault Pack. You’ll want to bring a knife so that you can swap to it and increase your movement speed, and be sure to pick the Assassin, Dexterity, and Bankroll Perks, with Perk Greed allowing for an additional Perk to be chosen. We went with Ghost.

Black Ops 6 loadout - SVD and Marine SP

(Image credit: Activision)

Onto our pick for a great sniper build to use in Black Ops 6. The SVD is our sniper of choice, as it’s lighter, and can be used in mid-ranged battles. You’ll be running around, finding sightlines and quickly aiming down sights to take down enemies. This gun will one-shot if you land shots in the upper torso or head, and you can hold your breath for steady aiming. Here’s the best SVD loadout to use in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Recommended SVD attachments:

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels)

Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels) Comb: Quickdraw Riser

Quickdraw Riser Stock: Heavy Stock

Given how small the maps are in Black Ops 6, you’ll need to be moving from spot to spot regularly. While moving, having a secondary weapon like the Marine SP can really help. It’s an absolute beast at close range, and can really help out when an enemy gets too close for you to use your sniper. Here’s what attachments to use with the Marine SP.

Recommended Marine SP:

Muzzle: Full Choke

Full Choke Barrel: Combat Barrel

Combat Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Stock: Quickdraw Stock

Quickdraw Stock Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Slug

For our sniper build, we chose the Concussion Grenades to slow enemies down, Thermo Grenades for Lethal Gear, and the Acoustic Amp to amplify the sound of enemy footsteps. Then, we have the Ghost, Tracker, and Vigilance, which will unlock the Recon Speciality. Overkill is also selected to allow for the shotgun as a secondary.

Black Ops 6 loadout - C9 and GS45

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, we have another SMG build, focusing on the C9. This one is a bit more of a mid-ranged and close-ranged build, where you’ll pick targets carefully while Tactical Sprinting around. This weapon offers great stability, making it a great pick for newer players. Below, you’ll find our best C9 loadout in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Recommended C9 attachments:

Optic: Remuda Mini Reflex

Remuda Mini Reflex Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

The C9 SMG is very capable on its own, but you may occasionally run out of ammo every now and then. If you do, just switch to the GS45 pistol, as it’s surprisingly effective in a close-ranged gunfight. Here’s how to set up your pistol, as well as some info on the Perks and Gear we recommend for this build.

Recommended GS45 attachments:

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels)

Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels) Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

In terms of Gear, bring along the Stim Shot, the Semtex, and then the Assault Pack. We’re going for the Enforcer Speciality, so we picked the Assassin, Gung-Ho, and Double Time Perks. Perk Greed also allows for Bankroll, which will give you a boost to your scorestreaks, making you reach them faster. Remember to equip your Knife as your Melee slot as well, this can be used to quickly move around the map. Just hold down the melee button to switch to it.

