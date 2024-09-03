The best Jackal PDW build for Black Ops 6

The best Jackal PDW build for the Black Ops 6 beta will have you taking down enemies, making use of the new Omnimovement mechanics, and darting across the map in a flash. It boasts an excellent rate of fire, though can be tricky to handle if not set up correctly. The Jackal PDW is already at the top of the emerging meta for the Black Ops 6 beta, with players using it to quickly dispatch enemies at close-range.

This best-in-class performance makes the Jackal PDW one of the best loadouts for Black Ops 6 currently. While there’s still plenty of time for another gun to take the top spot as the beta rolls on, for now at least, the Jackal is an extremely fun gun to use, and when paired with the right Perks, is a great way to make sure you’re getting the most out of every match you play. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for the best Jackal PDW attachments, what sidearm to pair it with in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as what Perks and Gear to choose.

Best Jackal PDW loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended Jackal PDW attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

This best Jackal PDW build for Black Ops 6 is lightning fast, making use of the game’s fast pace and new movement mechanics. Generally you want to get as close to your enemies as possible here, though aiming down sights at mid-range also works if you aim high on the body. The Commando Grip is important, giving you a boost to Sprint to Fire Speed, and ADS Speed. The Balanced Stock increases Movement Speed as well as Aim Walking Speed, making you even more of a threat as you slide around the map.

Movement Speed is further increased by the Ranger Foregrip, and the Long Barrel gives you a Damage Range boost which you may need on certain maps. On smaller maps like Derelict, you can swap this out for the Gain Twist Barrel or the Reinforced Barrel if you’re high enough level. Finally the Compensator is a great pick at lower levels, upping Vertical Recoil Control.

Best Jackal PDW class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary: GS45

GS45 Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical Gear: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal Gear: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Assault Pack Perks: Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Bankroll (Perk Greed)

Assassin, Dexterity, Double Time, Bankroll (Perk Greed) Speciality: Enforcer

To complete this Jackal PDW build for Black Ops 6, you’ll want to pair the gun with the GS45 pistol, and the Knife. These can be used when you run out of ammo, as they’re always going to be faster than reloading. The pistol is very effective at close-range, and the knife grants a speed boost. For gear, use the Stim Shot. This can be used to heal after an engagement, allowing you to dart back into the fight and take an enemy off-guard. Semtex is great for taking down camping players, as well as for sticking enemies. The Assault Pack lets you refill your ammo should you run out, so it’s well worth taking into battle with you.

For your Perks, choose the Assassin, Dexterity and Double Time options. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen after a kill. This really comes in handy for this build, especially when facing down multiple targets. Finally, you can add Bankroll via the Perk Greed Wildcard. If you’d rather, there’s Ghost, which can be selected in place of Bankroll if you’d rather stay off of enemy maps.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.