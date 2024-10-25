The best Black Ops 6 XM4 loadout and build

The best XM4 build for Black Ops 6 makes use of the gun's stability at mid to long range. By adding the right attachments, you can increase the handling and the aim down sights speed, bringing it up to par with quick-firing SMGs like the Black Ops 6 C9, that are otherwise dominating the meta so far. The XM4 is likely the first gun you’ll get to grips with, so you’ll need to know how to outfit it correctly. It's good enough to see you though most of your time playing but there is also the Black Ops 6 Ames 85 as another assault rifle option once you unlock it

This XM4 Black Ops 6 build aims to increase the damage range of the assault rifle, making it hit harder at greater distances. It’s early days, but the XM4 might just be a new contender among the best Black Ops 6 loadouts you can currently use. To make the most of it, you’ll need to pair it with a good sidearm, in this case a pistol, as well as the right Tactical Gear to fit the play style.

Best XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6

Recommended XM4 attachments:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock: Light Stock

This best XM4 build for Black Ops 6 focuses on boosting the firepower, accuracy and mobility of the base assault rifle. Using the Compensator adds vertical recoil control, while the Vertical Foregrip adds horizontal recoil control. The Long Barrel increases the damage range, and the Quickdraw Grip massively boosts the ADS speed.

The Light Stock further increases the mobility stats of the XM4, by adding a boost to Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed as a whole, and when strafing. You’ll be able to pick enemies out at range, and quickly ADS to hit them with high damage, even if they’re further away.

Best XM4 class in Black Ops 6

Secondary : 9MM PM

: 9MM PM Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Concussion

: Concussion Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Spring Mine

: Spring Mine Perks : Dexterity, Assassin, Double Time

: Dexterity, Assassin, Double Time Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Tactical Expert / Gunfighter

To round out this best XM4 loadout, you’ll want to bring along the 9MM PM. It’s a surprisingly effective pistol, and with the right attachments you can improve its stability, and ramp up the ADS speed.

Tactical Gear is a personal choice here, but given that the Concussion Grenade is already regularly appearing in Daily Challenges, you can earn extra XPO by using it. Semtex is the best way to go for a Lethal Gear option, as it can be used to stick enemies and guarantee a kill.

In terms of Perks, go with Dexterity, Assassin and Double Time. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate. The Spring Mine is a great way to rack up even more kills, just place it in hallways, and popular camping spots. Finally, go for the Tactical Expert Wildcard to give you extra Tactical grenades. Once you hit level 33, you can select the Gunfighter Wildcard if you wish, adding three extra attachment slots for your primary weapon. For the XM4, consider adding your optic of choice, the Fast Mag I to improve reload speed, and the Strelok Laser which tightens spread during the transition between hipfire and ADS.

