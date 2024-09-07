The best Black Ops 6 SVD build and loadout

The best SVD build for the Black Ops 6 beta beefs up this excellent sniper rifle with the right attachments to improve its speed and handling. Sniping is extremely fun in BO6, with many players managing to top scoreboards with some seriously flashy kills. In fact, the SVD has definitely been one of the most popular guns used in the Black Ops 6 beta so far. At least judging by how often we’re being taken down by it, that is.



The key to making the SVD sing is to outfit it with the very best attachments, turning it from a decent sniper rifle to a must-try long-ranged option that’s easily one of the best loadouts in Black Ops 6. While SMGs like the C9 have dominated the meta in the ongoing beta so far, the SVD is slowly proving itself to be a real contender. To make the most of it, you’ll need to pair it with a good sidearm, in this case a shotgun, as well as the right Perks to fit the play style.

Best SVD loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended SVD attachments:

Muzzle : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Fast Mag II

: Fast Mag II Comb : Quickdraw Riser

: Quickdraw Riser Stock: Heavy Stock

This best SVD build for Black Ops 6 focuses on boosting the firepower, handling and accuracy of the sniper rifle. While extending its range is an important part of this build, being able to quickly aim down sights is a must here. The Quickdraw Riser takes care of the latter, while adding in a Long Barrel will increase the Damage Range significantly. The SVD excels at landing fast follow up shots should you miss, so Flinch Resistance has been added via the Heavy Stock.

The Muzzle Break is a key aspect of this SVD build, increasing the Kick Reset Speed and the First Shot Recoil Control. This really makes a difference when going to fire your second shot. Finally, we gave the Fast Mag II attachment. This drastically speeds up ADS, meaning you can sprint around, spot an enemy before quickly lining up and taking your shot.

Best SVD class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary : Marine SP

: Marine SP Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Flashbang

: Flashbang Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perks : Ghost, Forward Intel, Vigilance

: Ghost, Forward Intel, Vigilance Speciality: Recon

To round out this best SVD loadout, you’ll want to bring along the Marine SP shotgun by selecting the Overkill Wildcard. This weapon is an absolute beast, and can be used when moving through buildings, on your way to the next sniping position. If you’re unexpectedly flanked and rushed, the Marine SP can deal with enemies quickly, just make sure to add the Balanced Stock and the Reinforced Barrel once you’ve unlocked them. For Gear, go with the Flashband and Semtex. The Assault Pack is a good Field Upgrade to bring along, though the Neurogas Mines can be a good way to cover your back in case of a sneaky ambush.

In terms of Perks, go with Ghost, Forward Intel and Vigilance. This will activate the Recon Speciality. This allows you to see enemies through walls for a short time after spawning in, and adds a HUD edge indicator to your map when an enemy is out of view. As we mentioned previously, the Wildcard we picked is the Overkill, allowing you to bring in the shotgun. If you’d rather focus on the sniper rifle, then take in a pistol, and select the Perk Greed Wildcard. You can then pick Ninja, which will allow you to move much more quietly.

We've also got everything we know about Black Ops 6 Zombies if you fancy a little co-op action online when BO6 arrives.

